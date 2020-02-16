College basketball roundup: Stanford, St. Mary's men fall short

Freshman Zeke Nnaji scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and visiting Arizona beat Stanford 69-60 on Saturday night.

Josh Green added 15 points for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12), who have won five of six to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings. Dylan Smith had 11 points.

Bryce Wills scored a career-high 25 for the Cardinal (16-9, 5-7), who have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Oscar da Silva, who sat out Thursday’s game with a head injury, scored 15 points in limited action.

The Wildcats never trailed, though it was close until the closing minutes. With da Silva playing about half the game, Arizona controlled the boards, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to Stanford’s three.

Arizona took a 10-point lead with 2:08 left in the first half and led 30-23 at halftime. Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer and Wills added a basket in the first 65 seconds of the second half to pull the Cardinal within two but they would get no closer.

Saint Mary’s 71, Pacific 63

Dan Fotu scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds and the host Gaels beat the Tigers.

Malik Fitts scored 14 points, Jordan Ford 13 an Tommy Kuhse 10 for the Gaels (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Saint Mary’s shot 28 of 51 (54.9%) and committed just eight turnovers.

The Gaels sped to an 18-6 lead and were never seriously threatened. They led 35-20 at halftime before Pacific made inroads and reduced its deficit to 48-41 on a layup by Amari McCray with 11:53 left. But the Gaels extended its margin back to double figures and Elijah Thomas’ jumper with 3:48 left made it 67-50.

Jahlil Tripp led Pacific (20-9, 8-5) with 17 points.