Healdsburg basketball teams double up on North Bay League-Redwood tournament titles

Healdsburg High School had more than one reason to celebrate after Saturday night’s North Bay League-Redwood Division basketball tournaments.

The Greyhounds’ boys and girls hoops teams each won their respective tournaments at Rancho Cotate High School, topping their counterparts from Maria Carrillo in each game.

The Healdsburg girls, who played first, jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter en route to a 47-31 win over the Pumas.

Itzel Ortiz lead the scoring attack for the ’Hounds with 14 points. Hannah Webb had 12 and Kim Rodgers added 10.

Healdsburg knocked off league winner Rancho Cotate 60-45 to reach the title game and improved to a 21-7 overall record.

Maria Carrillo finished second in league and is 19-8 overall.

The ’Hounds boys, meanwhile, broke away from the Pumas in the second half of Saturday’s late game for a 54-39 win.

Led by senior Dylan Hayman, who scored 19 points, the ’Hounds turned a 30-26 halftime advantage into a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter. Graham MacDonald added 10 points for Healdsburg.

The ’Hounds, who won the NBL-Redwood regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, improved to 24-3 overall. Carrillo is 17-10.

All four squads will learn their North Coast Section tournament seedings on Sunday.