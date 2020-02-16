NCS seedings for basketball, soccer playoffs announced

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team received the No. 3 seed in the Open Division of the North Coast Section postseason tournament on Sunday.

The Cardinals went 26-2, capturing the NBL-Oak Division title with a 10-0 record.

Laytonville’s girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in Division 6, while Montgomery is the No. 2 seed in Division 2.

Clear Lake is the highest-seeded boys team at No. 2 in Division 5. Piner is the No. 4 seed in Division 3.

Five area soccer teams earned top seeds in the NCS playoffs.

The Montgomery boys team is the top seed in Division 1, and the Vikings’ girls team is the top seed in Division 2. Piner’s boys team is the No. 1 seed in Division 3, and Cardinal Newman’s boys and girls teams are the top seeds in Division 4.

Check back later for the full list of teams that qualified and their seeds.