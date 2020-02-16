Subscribe

NCS seedings for basketball, soccer playoffs announced

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2020, 2:27PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team received the No. 3 seed in the Open Division of the North Coast Section postseason tournament on Sunday.

The Cardinals went 26-2, capturing the NBL-Oak Division title with a 10-0 record.

Laytonville’s girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in Division 6, while Montgomery is the No. 2 seed in Division 2.

Clear Lake is the highest-seeded boys team at No. 2 in Division 5. Piner is the No. 4 seed in Division 3.

Five area soccer teams earned top seeds in the NCS playoffs.

The Montgomery boys team is the top seed in Division 1, and the Vikings’ girls team is the top seed in Division 2. Piner’s boys team is the No. 1 seed in Division 3, and Cardinal Newman’s boys and girls teams are the top seeds in Division 4.

Check back later for the full list of teams that qualified and their seeds.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine