Barber: Why did Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr.?

President Donald Trump granted Edward DeBartolo Jr. executive clemency on Tuesday, expunging a 22-year-old criminal charge from the record of the former 49ers team owner. The news was received with warmth and gratitude by many in the Niners fold.

“You know what, we all make mistakes and today the president cleared that mistake from him,” Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley told reporters at the White House when the news was announced.

“Great News For A Good Man With A Great Heart,” former offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu tweeted.

But the legal U-turn left me with a question: Why?

Why should that red mark be invisible on Eddie DeBartolo’s record? Is there any doubt that he did the crime?

In 1998, DeBartolo pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license. It would be ludicrous to see DeBartolo as the mastermind of the plot. He was little more than a well-heeled pawn in a long, multi-layered grift. But he did pay that bribe. He fully admitted it.

Even those supportive old 49ers aren’t disputing that. Their reaction seems to rest upon everything DeBartolo did when he wasn’t in a backroom with Edwin Edwards — his generosity as a business owner, his passion for the game of football, his loyalty to former employees through the years.

“I think with Eddie and what he has accomplished, what he has done on the football field, off the football field, a lot of charity work, so we talked about that,” Jerry Rice said. He added, “I take my hat off for Donald Trump and what he did.”

Again: Why?

Why should DeBartolo’s charity work or Super Bowl championships have anything to do with his criminal record? Michael Vick has risen above his animal-cruelty sentence to become a valued teammate and the founder of exemplary charitable foundations; it doesn’t erase what he did to those dogs.

Let’s be honest here. Donald Trump didn’t pardon DeBartolo because he wanted to overturn a wrongful conviction. He did it because DeBartolo is a Trump supporter, and this president divides everyone on the planet into two camps (probably separated by a “beautiful wall” in his mind): You’re for him, or you’re against him.

DeBartolo is for him. On Jan. 19, 2017, the former team owner and his wife co-hosted a pre-Inauguration Day party, through Jim Brown’s Amer-I-Can program. The party took place at the law offices of K&L Gates; a year later, Matthew Prinn, a director of business development for that firm, would be charged with leaving obscene threats on the voicemail of a university professor who had criticized Trump and his supporters.

Bombastic former basketball coach Bobby Knight and retired NFL linebacker Ray Lewis were advertised as special guests at the inauguration party. One of the honorees was Michael Cohen, the Trump attorney currently serving time for campaign finance irregularities, tax evasion and perjury.

So that’s why Trump pardoned DeBartolo on Tuesday. It was a favor for one of his rich friends, not a restoration of justice.

I actually have another question, though. Does Eddie DeBartolo even want this?