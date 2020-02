Local prep and college scores and schedule

JC men’s basketball

Big 8 Conference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

American River 33 44 — 77

Santa Rosa JC 45 46 — 91

Santa Rosa JC: Damian Wallace 25 (8 assists), Gianni Brown 21, Atmar Mundu 18, Edward Turner 12.

Next: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cosumnes River. It’s the final regular season game of season.

High school girls basketball

NCS Playoffs

First Round

Division 2

AT CASA GRANDE

Antioch 9 16 13 8 2 — 48

Casa Grande 15 5 9 17 6 — 52

Antioch: Jabria Jade 16, Mikala Thomas 13.

Casa Grande: Ashley Casper 19 (4 steals), Jamie McGaughey 14 (6 rebounds, 4 steals), Emma Reese (5 assists), Cassie Llaverias 6 (4 steals), Mazin Dahmani 4 (7 steals).

Records: Antioch 10-16; Casa Grande 17-9

Division 3

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Kennedy-Richmond 11 11 8 5 — 35

Maria Carrillo 12 6 20 20 — 58

Kennedy-Richmond: Ashanti Stricklen 13.

Maria Carrillo: Jenna La Croix 14 (7 rebounds), Lexi Hunt 12, Kristina Singleton 9 (9 rebounds).

Record: Maria Carrillo 20-9

Next: Second round, 7 p.m. Friday at Moreau Catholic (Hayward).

Wednesday's schedule:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

NCS Playoffs, First Round

Division 1

Foothill at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Maria Carrillo at Bishop O’Dowd, 5 p.m.

Casa Grande at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Analy at SF University, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Acalanes, 5 p.m.

Elsie Allen at Piner, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Ygnacio Valley, 7 p.m.

Division 4

Roseland University Prep vs. Piedmont at Sonoma Academy, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

NCS Playoffs, First Round

Division 2

Washington at Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Northgate at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

Concord at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

Alameda at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Rancho Cotate at Terra Linda, 1 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at San Rafael, 7 p.m.

Analy at Acalanes, 7 p.m.

Tennyson at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Division 4

Sonoma Academy at Salesian, 3 p.m.

El Molino at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCS Playoffs, First Round

Division 4

Healdsburg at St. Bernard’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.\

El Molino at Lick-Wilmerding, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Marin Catholic, 7 p.m.

Division 5

Clear Lake at Fremont Christian, 7 p.m.

International at Upper Lake, 7 p.m.

Sonoma Academy at Bentley, 7 p.m.

Division 6

Cornerstone Christian at Laytonville, 7 p.m.

Rio Lindo at Mendocino, 7 p.m.

Credo vs. Quarry Lane at Tech High, 7 p.m.

California School for the Deaf at Calistoga, 7 p.m.

Tomales at San Francisco Waldorf, 7 p.m.

Emery at Round Valley, 7 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCS Playoffs, First Round

Division 4

Fort Bragg at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Del Norte, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s CHS at Roseland University Prep, 7 p.m.

Ygnacio Valley at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Division 5

Sonoma Academy at Urban, 7 p.m.

Redwood Christian at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

Upper Lake at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Division 6

Archbishop Hanna vs. Jewish Community at Kezar Pavilion (SF), 5 p.m.

Credo at Laytonville, 5:30 p.m.

Emery at Calistoga, 5:30 p.m.

Mendocino at SF Waldorf, 5:30 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Ferndale, 7 p.m.

Round Valley at South Fork, 7 p.m.