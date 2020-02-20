Steph Curry aims to honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant with coast-to-coast youth camps

Stephen Curry’s favorite memory of Kobe Bryant wasn’t a buzzer-beater or a dunk. It was a compliment.

Now the Golden State Warriors’ two-time MVP, Curry was just a 21-year-old rookie in 2010, facing questions about his size, style of play and small-school background. Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died last month in a helicopter crash, was headed toward his second consecutive title. As Curry remembers it, the Lakers were closing out a win over the Warriors in Oakland when he hit a “shoulder shimmy off-the-glass” shot.

“They panned to (Bryant) on the bench watching,” Curry recalled in a phone interview Tuesday. “He mouthed to whoever was sitting next to him, ‘Yo, he’s nice.’ I saw that clip afterward and I cracked a big smile knowing Kobe was impressed with what I was doing on the court as a rookie. That moment was invaluable in building my confidence. He was always great at validating the next generation of talent. Once he took an interest in you, you had to know you were doing something right.”

Throughout his career, Curry has tried to pay forward experiences like that by hosting youth basketball camps. He launched the Underrated Tour last year to provide a showcase for high school players who were overlooked by the traditional rankings system, and the second rendition of the co-ed camp will hold a regional tour stop in Washington on March 14 and 15.

“I was underrated, I was a three-star (recruit) and I don’t even know if I was ranked,” Curry said of his own prep career. “I wouldn’t have been invited to my own camp. I was looking for a way to reach out to underrated recruits, who have all the game in the world, and give them an opportunity to get their name out there. There’s always going to be rankings. That’s not going anywhere. It’s about how you can help kids build confidence at a delicate age and help them compete for Division I scholarships.”

The Underrated Tour will hold regional stops in Chicago, Dallas, Washington and Los Angeles before proceeding to a final tournament in the Bay Area. There will be separate boys and girls divisions composed of at least 300 total high school athletes.

While Curry honed his signature ballhandling, three-point shooting and work ethic by watching Steve Nash, Reggie Miller and Michael Jordan as a teenager, he hesitated when asked if there is a rising “Curry Generation” of three-point marksmen coming up through the ranks.

“I’m not getting that old where I’ve got a generation of kids,” quipped the 31-year-old point guard. “They call it that ‘ruin the game’ mentality — that comment (by ESPN commentator and Curry’s former coach, Mark Jackson) where kids just want to launch 40-footers. To me, it’s amazing that people are trying to stretch their imagination on the court and where their range is at, but it has to come with understanding the process and how you have to work on your game to get to that point. Now we’re so visible, hopefully the kids get to see the work we put in and that inspires them even more.”

When Curry says kids, he means both boys and girls. He first took notice of the women’s game as a child in North Carolina, and he has watched with interest as the WNBA’s profile has grown in recent years.