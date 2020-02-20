Barber: Chico Averbuck rejoins David Griffin with Pelicans

For approximately a year and a half, Sonoma County was home to two interconnected NBA figures. Philip “Chico” Averbuck, who grew up locally and still lives in Santa Rosa, was a longtime scout working for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His former boss, David Griffin, had settled in Sonoma after getting fired as the Cavaliers’ general manager.

It was never meant to last long. Griffin, who had assembled enough talent around LeBron James to wrest the NBA championship from the Warriors in 2016, was too highly regarded in basketball circles to remain a TV/radio analyst. Sure enough, the New Orleans Pelicans made him their executive vice president of basketball operations last April. Griffin and his wife, Meredith, maintain a home in Sonoma, but are living primarily in New Orleans.

Over lunch this week, Averbuck admitted he hadn’t seen a ton of Griffin during those 18 months of coexistence.

“He lives in Sonoma, I live in Santa Rosa. I worked for the guy in Cleveland for six years,” he said. “But it was maybe once every three to four months. Despite that, anytime we got together, it was like we’d just seen each other. There was comfort in our silence. And it wasn’t awkward.”

Now they are teammates again, their proximity converted from the geographic to the professional. Griffin hired Averbuck to his scouting staff last September.

This was a major displacement for Averbuck, who had worked for Cleveland for 15 years and had survived the regimes of five different general managers (Griffin being the fourth). He insists he wasn’t shopping for a new organization.

“There’s that unknown of leaving that at my age,” Averbuck said. “You always think about, is it really greener on the other side? I know we may not be as competitive in Cleveland as we were in previous years. But is there a value in just staying where you’re at? The relationships that you build, the friendships you make with the other people in the organization. It may sound corny, but travel, expense reports, IT department…”

Nobody wants to reset all of that stuff, least of all a 53-year-old scout who had done things the same way for years.

What sold Averbuck on the move isn’t complicated to explain. It was David Griffin. Those who follow the Warriors have long noticed the touchy-feely way we all tend to describe general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr. People don’t just compliment their abilities. They have genuine affection and deep admiration for Myers and Kerr as people.

Griffin and Kerr worked together in the Phoenix Suns’ front office from 2004 to 2010. It’s kind of surprising that Griffin hasn’t found his way to Golden State, because you hear him described in very Warrior-y terms.

Averbuck certainly talks about him that way, describing a “human reflective side” to Griffin that he hasn’t seen in other NBA executives.

“Not so much about trading, and signing, and winning and losing games,” Averbuck said. “It was that other ‘people’ side. He’s different. The way that he lives his own life is transformed into the way he treats people. And that was the biggest draw that made it really, really easy for me in leaving Cleveland to go to New Orleans.”