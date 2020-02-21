Men's college basketball roundup: Stanford clamps down on Washington

Oscar Da Silva scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyrell Terry added 14 points and visiting Stanford held Washington to just eight second-half field goals to beat the Huskies 72-64 on Thursday night.

The Cardinal (17-9, 6-7 Pac-12) picked up a quality road win with tournament selection time approaching, snapped a four-game losing streak and sent the Huskies (12-15, 2-12) to their ninth straight loss. Washington has now lost 13 of its last 15.

Washington got 14 points from Isaiah Stewart, who fueled the Huskies during an entertaining first half and also set the school’s freshman record for blocks and rebounds.

The Huskies took a 37-35 halftime lead on Nahziah Carter’s fast-break dunk following a steal and touch pass from Marcus Tsohonis. The rally was spurred in part by a flagrant foul on Lukas Kisunas, giving Stewart two free throws, and an 8-4 run to finish the half.

RaeQuan Battle’s four-point play with 16:03 left in the game gave the Huskie a 47-44 lead, but things went awry from there. Stanford held Washington scoreless for the next 5:10, then for another 4:21 after a pair of free throws, building a 55-49 lead with 9:14 left.

They weren’t done, adding another 4:27 scoreless stretch. In all, the Huskies made 1 of 17 field goals during those long barren runs, shooting 27% from the field in the second half. They hit just 4 of 24 3-point attempts.

Stanford also got 12 points from Spencer Jones, who was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Tsohonis added 11 for Washington, and Carter and Battle added 10 apiece.

No. 2 Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54

Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga rallied to beat visiting San Francisco on Thursday night for its 19th consecutive win.

Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which trailed at halftime. The Bulldogs are seeking to go undefeated in the league for the second consecutive season.

Gonzaga outscored the Dons 49-23 in the second half.

Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7), which lost 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1.

The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to their last win in 2012.

With the win, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.

Five of San Francisco’s first seven baskets were 3-pointers, three by Minlend, as the Dons took a 19-16 lead. They pushed the lead to 25-16.

Gonzaga scored three straight baskets to cut San Francisco’s lead to 25-22.

Minlend scored a pair of baskets as the Dons took a 31-22 lead at halftime, despite shooting just 33% in the first half. Gonzaga shot 38%, but committed eight turnovers and made just one 3-pointer, compared to five for the Dons.

Saint Mary’s 57, LMU 51

Malik Fitts scored 20 points and host Saint Mary’s was perfect from the foul line to overcome a cold-shooting second half to pull out a win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 12 points and Tanner Krebs 10 for the Gaels (22-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), who went 1 for 14 from 3-point range and shot 23% in the second half.

Saint Mary’s led by 14 midway through the first half but the Lions (9-18, 3-10) clawed back within 34-26 at the half.

The Gaels led by 12 with 13:21 to play and by 10 with 2:32 to play despite their poor shooting and good foul shooting took care of the rest.

The Lions were within four when Fitts made a pair from the foul line with 36 seconds left. Krebs had two with 24 seconds to go to make it an eight point game and Tommy Kuhse added a pair after the Dons made two free throws.

The Gaels were 12 of 12 from the line in the second half and 16 for 16 for the game.