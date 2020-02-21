Subscribe

Barber: Stealing pages from Warriors' book, Rockets win 135-105

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2020, 11:13PM
February 20, 2020, 11:13PM

SAN FRANCISCO — The Houston Rockets have never made any pretense about their desire to dethrone the Warriors. It has been their stated intention, publicly declared by Houston general manager Daryl Morey.

What’s interesting is the Rockets’ approach to making it happen — by mimicking the Warriors as much as possible.

To be honest, the Warriors created a lot of clones while winning the NBA Western Conference five straight years. It’s a copycat league, we’re told (no matter which league we’re discussing), and no one sparked more of that than the Warriors. Now some of those copycats have grown into legitimate threats — including Houston, which throttled Golden State 135-105 at Chase Center on Thursday night.

The first Warriors-driven trend was the 3-point barrage. Remember when Stephen Curry was a unanimous league MVP in 2015-16? He was a human catapult that year, setting NBA records for 3-pointers attempted (886) and made (402). And the rest of the Warriors followed him down that road. Steve Kerr’s team led the league in both 3-point categories.

Before being shocked by Cleveland in the NBA Finals that year, the Warriors won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games. Their formula was so appealing that others followed suit. The following year, the Warriors ranked fifth in 3-point attempts. In 2017-18, they were 17th. Last year they ranked eighth.

The trend they started had overtaken and swamped them. And the team filling a lot of the empty space was the Rockets, who set a record for 3-point tries in 2016-17, broke it the next year, then shattered it again in 2018-19. Mike D’Antoni’s team has become the Warriors hopped up on seven bowls of sugary cereal.

That’s how it looked Thursday, anyway, as the Rockets poured in 25 3-pointers. They had 15 at halftime, on 26 attempts. The Warriors were 1 of 14 at that time. Houston looked well on its way to establishing the largest disparity in an NBA game. The record is 20, set by the Rockets, against the Warriors, on Feb. 5, 2013. The gap narrowed as the game went on, but it was never close.

“They took it to us,” Kerr said. “They were great tonight, right from the beginning. Thirty-eight (to) 17 at the end of the first quarter, so we were swimming upstream the rest of the game.”

And now the Rockets have held up a second mirror to their Bay Area rivals. This time, Houston is out-killing the Warriors’ Death Lineup.

You know the Death Lineup. Early in the dynasty run, Kerr started moving Draymond Green from power forward to center for short bursts. Green is a versatile defender, but he’s only 6-foot-6. It was an unconventional move. And it worked like gangbusters. The Death Lineup was fast and rangy and full of shooters, and it dizzied opponents.

“I know there were times when I was going, ‘I hope they stay big.’ I know that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. “They’re really good at it.”

Steve Kerr didn’t invent small-ball. A previous Warriors coach, Don Nelson, used it a lot in the early 1990s. A lot of coaches use it occasionally (especially when a team like the Warriors forces it). But as D’Antoni said, “They didn’t invent it, but they perfected it.”

True to form, the Rockets are taking it to another level.

They started down that road in late January, when starting center Clint Capela hurt his heel. D’Antoni discovered he liked what he saw from his team with Capela out. So the Rockets went all in and shipped out Capela on February 5, getting forward Robert Covington as part of a four-team trade.

Covington, who is 6-7, has moved into the starting lineup. That’s where he was Thursday. But before the trade, when Capela was hurt, Houston was going with a starting five in which the tallest player was Danuel House at 6-6. In any case, it’s 6-5 fire hydrant P.J. Tucker who is listed at center.

Honey, who shrunk the Rockets? Necessity, and Mike D’Antoni.

“You’re assuming we have a strategy,” D’Antoni said. “No, we don’t need to go big. Our team is better this way, and if we are going to dive in then you might as well go all the way. I mean, we still have Tyson (Chandler) and other bigs. We will get pounded some, but hopefully this works out.”

So far, it has been working out. Since Capela last played on Jan. 29, the Rockets are 5-2.

“They’re really good at it, so more power to them,” Kerr said. “I think you have to play to your strengths. And each coach has to determine what that means for his team. For us, it meant shorter bursts — 10, 15 minutes a game with Draymond at center. But it wasn’t something we wanted to do a whole lot of.”

As the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen pointed out, Houston is leading the NBA in forced turnovers since moving away from a true center. Quicker hands, more steals. Thursday, the Warriors gave the ball away 21 times, leading to 31 points by the Rockets.

Another thing the Rockets love about their new short stack: It makes for easy defensive switching, something they were already pretty good at.

“That’s their game plan,” the Warriors’ Damion Lee said. “They just switch everything, keep everything in front. Just try to make you take tough shots.”

Does that one sound familiar? It was another staple of the Warriors’ five-year run to the NBA Finals.

D’Antoni has never been afraid of innovation. But can this approach finally unlock the Rockets’ potential? It’s hard to draw many conclusions from Thursday’s game because, let’s face it, the Warriors aren’t really the Warriors right now. Not with Curry and Klay Thompson languishing on the bench.

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine these Rockets taking the next step. They’re a solid team, with depth to complement a couple superstars — just like the Warriors have had under Kerr. The difference is that Golden State’s premier player is Curry, an athlete who elevates his teammates. James Harden, who scored 29 points Thursday, isn’t that dude. He’s a brilliant basketball player, but not an inspiring leader.

The Rockets can copy Golden State all they want. It may even get them a rung higher on the ladder. But it’s unlikely to bring what it brought the Warriors.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

