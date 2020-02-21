Barber: Stealing pages from Warriors' book, Rockets win 135-105

SAN FRANCISCO — The Houston Rockets have never made any pretense about their desire to dethrone the Warriors. It has been their stated intention, publicly declared by Houston general manager Daryl Morey.

What’s interesting is the Rockets’ approach to making it happen — by mimicking the Warriors as much as possible.

To be honest, the Warriors created a lot of clones while winning the NBA Western Conference five straight years. It’s a copycat league, we’re told (no matter which league we’re discussing), and no one sparked more of that than the Warriors. Now some of those copycats have grown into legitimate threats — including Houston, which throttled Golden State 135-105 at Chase Center on Thursday night.

The first Warriors-driven trend was the 3-point barrage. Remember when Stephen Curry was a unanimous league MVP in 2015-16? He was a human catapult that year, setting NBA records for 3-pointers attempted (886) and made (402). And the rest of the Warriors followed him down that road. Steve Kerr’s team led the league in both 3-point categories.

Before being shocked by Cleveland in the NBA Finals that year, the Warriors won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games. Their formula was so appealing that others followed suit. The following year, the Warriors ranked fifth in 3-point attempts. In 2017-18, they were 17th. Last year they ranked eighth.

The trend they started had overtaken and swamped them. And the team filling a lot of the empty space was the Rockets, who set a record for 3-point tries in 2016-17, broke it the next year, then shattered it again in 2018-19. Mike D’Antoni’s team has become the Warriors hopped up on seven bowls of sugary cereal.

That’s how it looked Thursday, anyway, as the Rockets poured in 25 3-pointers. They had 15 at halftime, on 26 attempts. The Warriors were 1 of 14 at that time. Houston looked well on its way to establishing the largest disparity in an NBA game. The record is 20, set by the Rockets, against the Warriors, on Feb. 5, 2013. The gap narrowed as the game went on, but it was never close.

“They took it to us,” Kerr said. “They were great tonight, right from the beginning. Thirty-eight (to) 17 at the end of the first quarter, so we were swimming upstream the rest of the game.”

And now the Rockets have held up a second mirror to their Bay Area rivals. This time, Houston is out-killing the Warriors’ Death Lineup.

You know the Death Lineup. Early in the dynasty run, Kerr started moving Draymond Green from power forward to center for short bursts. Green is a versatile defender, but he’s only 6-foot-6. It was an unconventional move. And it worked like gangbusters. The Death Lineup was fast and rangy and full of shooters, and it dizzied opponents.

“I know there were times when I was going, ‘I hope they stay big.’ I know that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. “They’re really good at it.”

Steve Kerr didn’t invent small-ball. A previous Warriors coach, Don Nelson, used it a lot in the early 1990s. A lot of coaches use it occasionally (especially when a team like the Warriors forces it). But as D’Antoni said, “They didn’t invent it, but they perfected it.”

True to form, the Rockets are taking it to another level.