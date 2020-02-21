Rockets steamroll Warriors 135-105

SAN FRANCISCO — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, leading the Houston Rockets past the cold-shooting Golden State Warriors 135-105 on Thursday night in the teams’ first game back from the All-Star break.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected, while P.J. Tucker scored 15 points. He made all five of his 3-pointers as the Rockets knocked down 25 total — a franchise record allowed by the Warriors against any opponent. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a win against the Suns last April.

Robert Covington added 20 points and all five Houston starters scored in double figures as the Rockets ran away with this one early after losing 116-104 at Chase Center on Christmas Day.

Things got testy this time with 6:04 to play when Westbrook tussled with several Warriors. After a replay review, Westbrook received his second technical of the night and was ejected.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the Warriors’ fifth straight loss and also their fifth consecutive at home. Draymond Green dished out seven assists after getting nine in each of his previous two games.

The Rockets, missing guard Eric Gordon for a third straight game with a bruised left leg, raced to a 16-4 lead, shooting 6 of 9 as the Warriors committed three quick turnovers and needed an early timeout.

Westbrook was hit with a technical foul at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter, when the Rockets made 8 of 12 3-pointers to take control. Harden shot just 6 for 16 from the field — 3 of 12 on 3s — but made 14 of 15 free throws.

Golden State started 5 of 16 and missed its initial 11 3-point attempts. When Jordan Poole finally connected from deep with 4:52 left in the first half, Houston already had 13 3s.

Thompson update

Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season as has been the plan all along, though the Warriors said it definitively before the game.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June 13 during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and had surgery July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother is expected to be ready to go for training camp in late September.

“It’s been a very frustrating year for Klay but I think he’s almost out of the woods,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s a couple months away from this season ending and him moving toward a summer of preparing for the next season with his teammates, so I think that’s a much better place for him to be emotionally.”

Tip-ins

Warriors: Wiggins notched his fourth straight season reaching 100 3s by making one. He has scored in double figures for a career-high 65th straight game, all 46 this year and four with the Warriors since joining Golden State in a trade from Minnesota. ... The Warriors were looking to sign Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract, with Kerr noting, “It’s trending that way.”