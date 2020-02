Local prep and college scores and schedule

JC baseball

Big 8 Conference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

Cabrillo 000 000 021 — 3 5 4

Santa Rosa JC 000 205 00x — 7 9 1

WP: Noah Rennard; LP: Clayton Ray

Santa Rosa JC: Joe Lampe 2x3, 2B, run, SB; Joey Kramer 2x4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Hayden Klemneok 1x3.

Records: Cabrillo 9-3; Santa Rosa JC 12-0

Next: 11 a.m. Friday vs. Cabrillo

High school boys tennis

Nonleague

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Cardinal Newman 7, Justin-Siena 0

Singles: Joey Greco (CN) d. Nick Reyna (CN) 6-3, 6-1; Gianni Hafner (CN) d. Paul Kelly 6-1, 6-1; Clayton Farrow (CN) d. Peirce Li 6-3, 6-4; Chase Carter (CN) d. David Larson 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Nathan Roman-Bennett Stafford (CN) d. Peter Bowman Davis-Sicheng Gao; Blake Fair-Paul Munsell (CN) d. Lucca Sabastiani-Dom Pucci 7-5, 6-1; Andy Cai-Nolan Postal (CN) d. Thomas Booska-Schan Kanvee 6-2, 6-0.

Record: Cardinal Newman 1-0

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Maria Carrillo 5, Casa Grande 2

Singles: Justin Marion (CG) d. Pranav Thyagarajan 6-3, 6-3; Andy Mokski (CG) d. Chris Leung 2-6, 5-4, ret; Lakshman Sundaram (MC) d. Paul Serafimesco 6-4, 6-0; Kyle Lee (MC) d. Matthew Woody 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Kendle Lee-Blake Moeller (MC) d. Andrew Prasctya-Owen Davis 6-0, 6-1; Taro Zingg-Oliver Thomasson (MC) d. Eric Bendzick-Preston Spencer 6-1, 6-1; Ian Olliffe-Connor Chang (MC) won by default.

Record: Maria Carrillo 1-0

Friday's schedule

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Sonoma State women at Sunbird Invitational, Fresno

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Santa Rosa JC at Sacramento City Invite, 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific West Conference

Sonoma State at Concordia-Irvine, 10 a,m.

Nonconference

Santa Rosa JC vs. Grossmont at Diablo Valley, Noon

Santa Rosa JC at Diablo Valley College, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at Diablo Valley, 1 p.m.

Pacific West Conference

Sonoma State at Cal State L.A., 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nonconference

Cabrillo at Santa Rosa JC, 11 a.m.

CCAA

UC San Diego at Sonoma State, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at Cosumnes River, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at Cosumnes River, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCS Quarterfinals

Division 2

Newark Memorial at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Maria Carrillo at Moreau Catholic, 7 p.m.

Analy at San Marin, 7 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCS Quarterfinals

Division 2

Montgomery at De Anza, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Miramonte at Piner, 7 p.m.