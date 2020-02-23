NCS soccer: Cardinal Newman boys, girls win double-header

After a strong league season that saw the Cardinal Newman high school girls soccer team go 10-1-1 to win the North Bay League-Oak Division title, the Cardinals entered the North Coast Section Division 4 tournament as the top seed.

Following Newman’s dominating first-round 7-0 win over bottom-seeded El Molino High School, the Cardinals (14-3-1 overall) earned their second playoff victory, defeating eighth-seeded Head-Royce 4-1 Saturday evening in Santa Rosa.

“We were just trying to stay with what we do because we feel what we do is pretty good and we’ve had a lot of success up till now so if we stick with what we’re doing and play our game I think we’re going to have a lot of success. The key is not to get involved with what the other team’s doing and change,” Cardinals head coach John Gilson said.

Newman came out aggressive from the first whistle and most of the first half was spent with the Jayhawks on the defensive.

The repeated pressure provided multiple opportunities to score, and Newman converted one of those attempts in the first 10 minutes as Izzy Wright completed a long sprint with a soft touch past Head-Royce’s keeper to score.

Seven minutes later, Victoria Holden found the goal for the Cardinals’ second tally, scoring on a cross from Mila Bettinelli.

In the final minutes of the first half, the Cardinals were able to find one more goal as Natalia Belmonte tapped the ball in after a long cross from Holden fell through the Hawks keeper’s gloves, to take a 3-0 lead.

“We’re pretty offensively balanced. I think we’ve scored now 30-something goals with seven players and we’ve shared the ball up top,” Gilson said.

Newman came out attacking in the second half, immediately giving Head Royce a couple early scares, and 15 minutes into it Calia Liu found the goal thanks to some great passing from Wright and Holden.

The Cardinals won 4-1 after allowing a goal in the final minutes with their substitutes in the game at that point.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman 1, Piedmont 0

The Newman boys soccer team has not had quite the same success as the girls team of late. After a seven-game win streak to start the season, the Cardinals have a split record over their last 15 games, going 7-6-2.

Despite the recent slump in play, the Cardinals (15-6-3 overall) did well enough to earn themselves the top seed and a first-round bye in the NCS Division 4 Championship tournament, meaning their first postseason game was Saturday at home against Piedmont.

Directly following the Cardinals’ girls win, the Newman boys opened the playoffs strong with a tough-fought 1-0 win over ninth-seeded Piedmont High School on Saturday night in Santa Rosa.

The teams looked evenly matched to start as they traded shot attempts, but the Cardinals were the first to convert as Evan Lepe scored on a quick strike eight minutes in, assisted by Julian Cortina on a penalty kick.

In the second half it came down to defense for Newman to earn the win.

After going down 1-0 early, the Highlanders ramped up their aggressiveness and despite nearly converting on a couple goal attempts the Cardinals relied on controlling the time of possession and playing tough defense to hold onto the short lead.