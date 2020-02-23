Subscribe

NCS playoff roundup: Vikings boys, girls breeze to next round in soccer

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 22, 2020, 11:41PM

Neither Montgomery High School soccer team had to worry much Saturday night in their North Coast Sectional playoff games.

The girls and boys teams, both top-seeded in their respective divisions, won handily to advance to NCS semifinals next week.

The boys, up first in a doubleheader at the Vikings’ home pitch, had a momentary lapse in allowing eighth-seeded Monte Vista to go ahead seven minutes into their Division 1 game.

But Vikings scoring machine Zack Batchelder answered that quickly, and repeatedly, to defeat the Mustangs, 5-1.

The encore of the night had the No. 1 Viking girls downing the No. 8 Northgate Broncos, 4-0, in their D2 game.

In in the boys game, it was only the second time the 22-0-1 Vikings have been behind this year, coach Jon Schwan said.

With Montgomery’s penchant for scoring multiple goals in a game — the team averages 4.7 goals a game – a one-goal deficit was no cause for concern, though.

In fact, about eight minutes later, Batchelder notched the first of his five — yes, all five — goals on the night.

For those of you wondering, five goals is called a “glut,” akin to a hat trick of three goals.

Monte Vista, though an unimpressive-sounding 12-4-5 overall and 6-3-4 in league, wasn’t to be overlooked, Schwan said.

“That league put seven teams in the playoffs in Division 1. Of the 16 teams, seven of them came from that league. So we knew they were battle-tested. We knew they weren’t going to be scared coming in here,” he said.

Still, when the Vikings have a goal differential of 108-12, there can’t be that much to fret about.

“We were able to watch some film on them, so we had a good feel on them,” he said. “They are a very physical team. They’re bigger than us. But we are a little faster and more skilled.”

The Mustangs scored on a corner kick and used their aerial, long-ball game to get on the board first.

“When we conceded, we knew we did it to ourselves,” Schwan said. “The boys were composed and knew we would respond.”

Batchelder evened the score with a one-on-one against the Mustangs’ goalkeeper, which he won, and poked the ball into the top of the box. He scored two others on penalty kicks.

Montgomery led 3-1 at the half.

The Vikings advance to play No. 5 Clayton Valley Charter at home on Tuesday in a semifinal game. The Ugly Eagles won 2-1 in double overtime after finishing regular time at a deadlock.

Like the boys, Montgomery’s No. 1-seeded girls had similarly little trouble dispatching their No. 8 opponent, Northgate of Walnut Creek.

Leading 2-0 at the half, the Vikings added another two to win 4-0 and advance to Tuesday’s semifinal with local rival Maria Carrillo, which defeated Campolindo, 1-0, Saturday.

Abria Brooker netted two goals, while Paola Gomez and Leila Bierbaum each had one. Angelica Barragan and Boston Girman had assists.

About 17 minutes into the game, Angelica Barragan sent a pass into Gomez, who gave the Vikings the only goal they needed.

But Booker added another about 15 minutes later with a free kick from about 25 yards out. The goalkeeper got a hand on it, coach Pat McDonald said, but it got through.

“Up 2-0 at the half, we felt pretty good,” Vikings coach Pat McDonald said.

The Vikings defense shut down Northgate’s top scoring threat, and defenders Natalie Barr and Ruby Leibowitz saved two close Northgate scoring opportunities.

Montgomery improves to 18-3-0. The Vikings have outscored opponents 68-18.

Tuesday’s semifinal will pit local rivals against each other for a grudge match: Carrillo won the first meeting 2-0 in December and the Vikings came out on top by the same score last month.

In other soccer results

In D2 girls, No. 4 Maria Carrillo narrowly beat fifth-seed Campolindo, 1-0. The Pumas’ Ashley Frye scored the only goal, with an assist from Julia Pell.

Also in D2 girls, No. 2 Tamalpais downed visiting No. 7 Casa Grande, 5-0, to advance.

The Gauchos boys met the same fate. No. 2 Redwood eliminated Casa, 2-1, in a D2 quarterfinal in Larkspur. The Gauchos fall to 12-6-1.

In D3 girls, No. 6 Petaluma upset No. 3 El Cerrito, 5-3, with three goals in the first half.

In a D4 girls quarterfinal, No. 2 Marin Academy defeated No. 10 Sonoma Academy in Marin, 4-0, with two goals in each half.

In boys D3, the No. 9 seed, San Rafael, upset top-seeded Piner, 1-0.

Basketball

Facing the stiffest pressure they’d seen all season, the Healdsburg boys basketball team narrowly lost its North Coast Section Division 4 playoff game Saturday to third-seeded St. Mary’s, 53-50.

In a back-and-forth game, the Greyhounds were up by five after the first period, then trailed by one at the half, 26-25.

The third period ended on a three-point play for the Panthers that gave them an eight-point advantage.

It was a difficult foul call, coach Yasha Mokaram said, and one that proved instrumental to the final.

With one second left in the quarter, St. Mary’s scored and was fouled. The free throw gave the Panthers a 39-31 lead going into the final quarter.

“It was a big swing,” he said. “It stretched it out to an eight-point game. That ended up being a key call.”

The Greyhounds finish a stellar season in which they ran undefeated 10-0 through the North Bay League-Redwood Division and headed into the D4 sectionals as a six seed. They end with a 25-4 record overall.

Dylan Widick led the Greyhounds Saturday with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Dylan Hayman added 12.

The Panthers pressed Healdsburg to a degree they hadn’t seen all year, Mokaram said.

“No team in Sonoma County plays like that at all,” he said. “It’s a whole different kind of basketball. They foul you every play. The refs can’t call it every play. They just have their hands on you every single play.”

The pressure forced 17 Greyhounds turnovers.

Mokaram said he was pleased with the hard work and effort his team played with this year, especially the eight seniors ending their seasons.

Other basketball playoff results:

The No. 2 Clear Lake boys downed 10-seed Cornerstone Christian, 80-52, in a D5 game.

In D6 boys, top seed St. Bernard’s defeated Credo High, 66-58.

In Division 5, Sonoma Academy fell to Branson 49-24, Cloverdale’s girls topped Clear Lake 64-31 and the Upper Lake girls beat San Domenico 42-29.

In D6 girls, Laytonville, Credo, Calistoga and Tomales won.

