NCS playoff roundup: Vikings boys, girls breeze to next round in soccer

Neither Montgomery High School soccer team had to worry much Saturday night in their North Coast Sectional playoff games.

The girls and boys teams, both top-seeded in their respective divisions, won handily to advance to NCS semifinals next week.

The boys, up first in a doubleheader at the Vikings’ home pitch, had a momentary lapse in allowing eighth-seeded Monte Vista to go ahead seven minutes into their Division 1 game.

But Vikings scoring machine Zack Batchelder answered that quickly, and repeatedly, to defeat the Mustangs, 5-1.

The encore of the night had the No. 1 Viking girls downing the No. 8 Northgate Broncos, 4-0, in their D2 game.

In in the boys game, it was only the second time the 22-0-1 Vikings have been behind this year, coach Jon Schwan said.

With Montgomery’s penchant for scoring multiple goals in a game — the team averages 4.7 goals a game – a one-goal deficit was no cause for concern, though.

In fact, about eight minutes later, Batchelder notched the first of his five — yes, all five — goals on the night.

For those of you wondering, five goals is called a “glut,” akin to a hat trick of three goals.

Monte Vista, though an unimpressive-sounding 12-4-5 overall and 6-3-4 in league, wasn’t to be overlooked, Schwan said.

“That league put seven teams in the playoffs in Division 1. Of the 16 teams, seven of them came from that league. So we knew they were battle-tested. We knew they weren’t going to be scared coming in here,” he said.

Still, when the Vikings have a goal differential of 108-12, there can’t be that much to fret about.

“We were able to watch some film on them, so we had a good feel on them,” he said. “They are a very physical team. They’re bigger than us. But we are a little faster and more skilled.”

The Mustangs scored on a corner kick and used their aerial, long-ball game to get on the board first.

“When we conceded, we knew we did it to ourselves,” Schwan said. “The boys were composed and knew we would respond.”

Batchelder evened the score with a one-on-one against the Mustangs’ goalkeeper, which he won, and poked the ball into the top of the box. He scored two others on penalty kicks.

Montgomery led 3-1 at the half.

The Vikings advance to play No. 5 Clayton Valley Charter at home on Tuesday in a semifinal game. The Ugly Eagles won 2-1 in double overtime after finishing regular time at a deadlock.

Like the boys, Montgomery’s No. 1-seeded girls had similarly little trouble dispatching their No. 8 opponent, Northgate of Walnut Creek.

Leading 2-0 at the half, the Vikings added another two to win 4-0 and advance to Tuesday’s semifinal with local rival Maria Carrillo, which defeated Campolindo, 1-0, Saturday.

Abria Brooker netted two goals, while Paola Gomez and Leila Bierbaum each had one. Angelica Barragan and Boston Girman had assists.

About 17 minutes into the game, Angelica Barragan sent a pass into Gomez, who gave the Vikings the only goal they needed.

But Booker added another about 15 minutes later with a free kick from about 25 yards out. The goalkeeper got a hand on it, coach Pat McDonald said, but it got through.