Barber: Stephen Curry's return will invigorate Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Bless you, Stephen Curry.

Bless you for rehabbing your broken left hand for most of four months, for enduring two surgeries and undergoing weeks of tedious physical therapy. Mostly, bless you for getting back onto the practice court Saturday, sewing threads of hope and intrigue into a season that has had very little of either for the Warriors.

For the first time since Curry fractured his hand on October 30, he practiced without the safety net of the red jersey. He is cleared for contact, and the Warriors are cleared for a higher level of competitiveness.

“I think everybody’s excited,” coach Steve Kerr said Saturday. “He got an ovation today when I told the group he was gonna scrimmage with us.”

Curry said he has always targeted March 1 — a game at Chase Center against the Washington Wizards — for his return. He believes he’s still on track for that appearance. For the two-time NBA most valuable player, it will be a long-awaited milestone.

“I’ve done every rehab drill you could think of, by yourself in a gym, trying to work on your conditioning and skill work and all that type of stuff,” Curry said. “That’s all fun, and you know there’s a purpose to it. But there’s nothing like playing basketball and competing, and having fun out there the way I like to do.”

If returning to game action is a nice reward for Curry, the payoff will be a lot bigger for the Warriors coaches, players and fans. To this point, the 2019-20 season has largely been an extended treadmill session. The Warriors have been maneuvering and tinkering and competing, and pretty much going nowhere.

Hey, I’m all for the concept of the gap year. Take 12 months off between high school and college, or between jobs. Call time out. Refocus. See the world. Discover what’s really important to you.

But for an NBA team? That’s a little weird.

And yet here we are, 56 games into the season, and it’s hard to see this as anything but a gap year for the Warriors. They played in the NBA Finals last year. Next year, everyone expects them to return to contention. This season? It’s a lost horizon. The Warriors, five-time defending Western Conference champions, currently check in with the worst record in the league.

“They’re gonna be really good, there’s no doubt about it,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said before his team blew out the Warriors by 30 points on Thursday. “It’s just quirky that everybody got hurt. I don’t know if it’s ever happened before.”

The closest analogy might be the 1996-97 San Antonio Spurs. Coming off a 59-23 season and a trip to the West semifinals, they lost All-Star center David Robinson to a broken foot, went into freefall, secured the No. 1 overall draft pick, used it to select the great Tim Duncan and rebounded to go 56-26. The year after that, the Spurs won their first NBA title.

But San Antonio’s path looks a lot tidier in retrospect. There was good reason to believe Duncan would become a star, but no one knew for sure until he lined up alongside Robinson.

The Warriors seem like a surer bet. True, there is much to sort out in the post-Durant landscape. But with Klay Thompson expected to return from a yearlong ACL rehab next season, rejoining championship teammates Curry and Draymond Green, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors won’t at least count themselves among the top six or eight teams in the NBA.