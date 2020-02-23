Subscribe

Barber: Stephen Curry's return will invigorate Warriors

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 22, 2020, 5:01PM
SAN FRANCISCO — Bless you, Stephen Curry.

Bless you for rehabbing your broken left hand for most of four months, for enduring two surgeries and undergoing weeks of tedious physical therapy. Mostly, bless you for getting back onto the practice court Saturday, sewing threads of hope and intrigue into a season that has had very little of either for the Warriors.

For the first time since Curry fractured his hand on October 30, he practiced without the safety net of the red jersey. He is cleared for contact, and the Warriors are cleared for a higher level of competitiveness.

“I think everybody’s excited,” coach Steve Kerr said Saturday. “He got an ovation today when I told the group he was gonna scrimmage with us.”

Curry said he has always targeted March 1 — a game at Chase Center against the Washington Wizards — for his return. He believes he’s still on track for that appearance. For the two-time NBA most valuable player, it will be a long-awaited milestone.

“I’ve done every rehab drill you could think of, by yourself in a gym, trying to work on your conditioning and skill work and all that type of stuff,” Curry said. “That’s all fun, and you know there’s a purpose to it. But there’s nothing like playing basketball and competing, and having fun out there the way I like to do.”

If returning to game action is a nice reward for Curry, the payoff will be a lot bigger for the Warriors coaches, players and fans. To this point, the 2019-20 season has largely been an extended treadmill session. The Warriors have been maneuvering and tinkering and competing, and pretty much going nowhere.

Hey, I’m all for the concept of the gap year. Take 12 months off between high school and college, or between jobs. Call time out. Refocus. See the world. Discover what’s really important to you.

But for an NBA team? That’s a little weird.

And yet here we are, 56 games into the season, and it’s hard to see this as anything but a gap year for the Warriors. They played in the NBA Finals last year. Next year, everyone expects them to return to contention. This season? It’s a lost horizon. The Warriors, five-time defending Western Conference champions, currently check in with the worst record in the league.

“They’re gonna be really good, there’s no doubt about it,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said before his team blew out the Warriors by 30 points on Thursday. “It’s just quirky that everybody got hurt. I don’t know if it’s ever happened before.”

The closest analogy might be the 1996-97 San Antonio Spurs. Coming off a 59-23 season and a trip to the West semifinals, they lost All-Star center David Robinson to a broken foot, went into freefall, secured the No. 1 overall draft pick, used it to select the great Tim Duncan and rebounded to go 56-26. The year after that, the Spurs won their first NBA title.

But San Antonio’s path looks a lot tidier in retrospect. There was good reason to believe Duncan would become a star, but no one knew for sure until he lined up alongside Robinson.

The Warriors seem like a surer bet. True, there is much to sort out in the post-Durant landscape. But with Klay Thompson expected to return from a yearlong ACL rehab next season, rejoining championship teammates Curry and Draymond Green, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors won’t at least count themselves among the top six or eight teams in the NBA.

That’s what makes 2019-20 so strange. They are playing the season in a state of suspended animation. Not to sound too nihilistic, but most of what the Warriors are doing right now has almost no long-term meaning. Kerr continues to coach. His players sweat and bang. But to what purpose?

To develop talent? It’s kind of hard to hang your hat on that goal when very little of the talent is guaranteed to stick around past this summer. Already there has been dramatic turnover. Six players who opened the season for the Warriors — D’Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman, Willie Cauley-Stein and Alec Burks — aren’t even on the roster anymore. Others, like Marquese Chriss, Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole, are far from locks for the 2020-21 rotation.

This season has created a unique set of challenges for Kerr and his staff. Nobody expected a winning record, especially when Curry got hurt. But you can’t just throw in the towel at the outset of an 82-game schedule.

“I think that’s the job, right?” Kerr said recently. “Every season is different, and the circumstances change, so you have to determine what’s necessary, what’s needed from the coaching staff. Our biggest job this year has been to try to maintain a healthy environment, a healthy culture for our players to feel every day, so that they can come in and enjoy the process and continue their development and carry that into next year.”

Kerr insists he has gotten a kick out of this strange, difficult campaign after five years of unprecedented winning.

“It’s not fun losing,” he said. “But I’ve enjoyed coming in and working with the young players, working with the staff every day. I’ve enjoyed coming into Chase every day and hearing our fans. It’s a totally different feeling, being the underdog. And our fans have embraced it.”

True, but only because the outlook on next season is so rosy. It’s easy to be patient with a losing team when you believe the situation is temporary — when you’re in a gap year.

Curry’s comeback is invigorating for a couple reasons. The most obvious is that he’s so damn fun to watch. The Warriors have shown hustle this year, but they can’t shoot. They currently rank 29th among 30 NBA teams in field-goal percentage (.434) and 26th in 3-point shooting (33.9%). Golden State will immediately double or triple its entertainment value when Curry is out there draining the nets.

The other reason is that it will be fun to see how Curry and Andrew Wiggins, acquired via trade on Feb. 6, play together.

Forgive me if you’ve heard this one before. The chatter before this season began was all about the meshing of Curry and young guard D’Angelo Russell. It seemed important. Now Russell is gone, with Wiggins taking his place as a scoring option. Who knows, the Warriors might package Wiggins in a different deal this summer. But he is a far more obvious fit for Kerr’s system. The final six weeks of the season will demonstrate Wiggins’ ability to thrive alongside Curry.

So yes, there is a new buzz around the Warriors. They won’t finish .500 this year. They won’t make the playoffs. But they might be fun to watch again.

“It’s been a long year,” Curry said. “It’s been tough for a lot of different reasons. But we’ve been on a hell of a run, and we know we have a lot more in the tank. It’ll be good for me to get back out there and try to help bring some joy, some positivity, some energy to what we do.”

