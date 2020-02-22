A's slugger Khris Davis feeling confident again

MESA, Arizona — Khris Davis doesn’t want to think about 2019. He doesn’t want to talk about it, either. The new season will bring a new KD; out of his own head and back to slugging 40-plus home runs as one of the game’s most prolific designated hitters.

Need proof that Davis is feeling confident? Consider who he pegged as the team’s player most likely to have a breakout year.

“Me,” Davis said after a long pause. “I think I’m going to break out and be back to what everybody wants.

“Going to hit .247 again.”

Sarcasm lingered in the latter half of his statement, but there’s an undeniable core of truth to Davis’ prediction.

He’d lost his confidence in 2019, and those around him can see it coming back.

The 2019 Davis wasn’t the real Davis. He’s better than his .220 average, 27 home runs, .679 OPS with 27 home runs and 81 wRC+. The Khris Davis that hit for a .247 average four years in a row with 42, 43 and 48 home runs in his first three seasons with the A’s last year was just mired in spiraling self-doubt, triggered by a freak hip injury from a collision with an outfield fence in Pittsburgh.

Davis was at the top of his game, and he had a long way to fall.

“Being KD, and when things aren’t going, that does some things to your psyche,” former assistant hitting coach and current first base coach Mike Aldrete said. “And it’s understandable. But he’s had some time to reflect and time to work to get himself ready to go this year.”

If anyone knows Davis’ hitting psyche best, it’s Aldrete.

Aldrete came to the A’s in 2015 as manager Bob Melvin’s third base and outfield coach, moving into a role focused on hitting a year after Davis’ impactful arrival in Oakland.

In Aldrete, Davis found a confidant.

“He’s always available, always available to work,” Davis said. “Whatever I need to make me feel comfortable.”

That meant Aldrete assisted in Davis’ somewhat unorthodox in-game routine. Minutes before every one of Davis’ 1,000-plus at-bats with the A’s, Davis and Aldrete escape into the ballpark’s depths to the batting cages and run a five-minute drill.

“He comes up (to me in the dugout) and says, ‘Aldo, let’s go,’” Aldrete said.

The routine: Davis swings off a tee, hits a couple of Aldrete’s tosses and then huddles in for a quick pep talk before the two discuss an approach he might take against the pitcher he’ll face back up on the field. Davis then runs it by hitting coach Darren Bush before sauntering to the on-deck circle.

“Four, five times a day during the games,” Aldrete said. “It was pretty much just me and KD before every at-bat.

“What he ended up doing is he felt like that routine was part of his success. And I don’t disagree, we’re all creatures of habit. If I did this every time right before I hit and I hit 48, I’m going to do that again.”

By midseason last year, the routine bore no results. Davis went on a dismal stretch; that May 5 collision prompted a late-May IL stint. After his return on June 1, Davis had a 20-game stretch in July in which he batted .131 with zero home runs.

Davis started to wave Aldrete off and the pre-at-bat meetings came to a brief halt. Davis’ confidence was at a low.

The drop-off in production looked alarming from the outside. Mentally, Davis was in too deep to meet his bar.

“Especially when who he is, is power,” said Aldrete, a former outfielder with seven big league teams, including the A’s and Giants. “Not to say I was anywhere near him, but if I had a little ache or a pain, my single just wouldn’t go as far, and that’s OK. But when power is who you are, and you can’t provide that, sometimes you try to find it where you can’t and try to tinker. That’s not what it is.”

But Davis prides himself on being a team leader. One of the rare receivers of a contract extension with the A’s (two years, $33.5 million signed last April), Davis was intent on finding a different way to contribute. He started finding gaps, upping his average slightly and driving runs in.

Aldrete’s new first base coach role with the A’s this year has him away from the batting cages, but he still catches glimpses of Davis in the cage.

Through those peeks, Aldrete’s seen the health and, more importantly, the confidence that escaped Davis’ grasp last year.