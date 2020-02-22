Women's college basketball roundup: Stanford tops Oregon State

Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as No. 4 Stanford held off a late rally and beat visiting No. 15 Oregon State 63-60 on Friday night.

Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers. Taylor Jones added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 13.

Kat Tudor hit a quick 3-pointer as the Beavers (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) closed within 63-60 with 27.8 seconds left, her first points of the game.

Oregon State then forced a turnover with 17.3 seconds left and called a timeout. Stanford (24-3, 13-2) never allowed a clean shot and a desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.

Williams hit a jumper to put Stanford ahead 59-45 with 7:06 left to play. Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap five minutes later.

Lexie Hull made 1 of 2 free throws in the final four seconds to put Stanford ahead 54-45 entering the final period.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck was assessed a technical foul midway through the third quarter. Williams made both free throws and Fran Belibi hit a short jumper on the ensuing possession as part of an 11-0 run that gave Stanford a 48-36 edge.

Williams scored 20 or more in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Stanford led at halftime, 36-34, and committed just one turnover through the first three quarters.

Oregon State has now lost four in a row. It hadn’t lost more than three in a row in seven years.

Slocum has been in double figures in scoring for all but four games for the Beavers and reached the 20-point threshold a fourth time in Friday’s game.

No. 3 Oregon 93, Cal 61

Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as fan and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside to support her, leading the Ducks to their 13th straight win, beating the host Bears.

Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points as the Ducks (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) closed in on another conference title.

Ionescu shot 7 for 9 in the seventh triple-double of her career that came on the road. She has the most in NCAA history, in the men’s or women’s game. Back home in her native Bay Area, Ionescu received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and again when she left for good with 4:27 remaining.

After reaching the 1,000 assists mark in last Friday’s 80-66 win at UCLA, Ionescu moved within nine rebounds of becoming the first player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

She grew up in nearby Walnut Creek, while coach Kelly Graves spent three seasons from 1997-2000 coaching Saint Mary’s College, close by in Moraga.