Local prep wrestlers in hunt for North Coast Section titles

Almost 50 wrestlers — boys and girls — from high schools in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties remain in the hunt for first- or second-place finishes at their respective North Coast Section championship meets this weekend.

At James Logan High School in Union City, 25 Redwood Empire boys survived the first day of competition with hopes of a No. 1 or No. 2 finish on Saturday.

That group includes seven from Ukiah High School and three from Casa Grande. Windsor, Middletown, Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo and Petaluma have two each.

Saturday’s competition will begin with a pair of matches between Redwood Empire wrestlers.

Cardinal Newman’s Eric Scrivanich will face off with Casa Grande’s Ryan Naugle at 138 pounds, while in the 160-pound division, Windsor’s Trent Silva — the top seed in his weight class — will meet Middletown’s Anthony Nudi.

Other local top seeds are Ukiah’s Frankie Pomilia at 195 pounds and Casa Grande’s Jack Faris at 285.

At the girls meet, held at Albany High School in the East Bay, 22 local wrestlers either won their initial matches Friday or received byes into the second day of competition.

Those still alive for a first- or second-place finish include eight from Windsor, three from Ukiah and three from Petaluma.

Windsor’s Carmen Perez at 106 pounds, Casa Grande’s Arora Grande at 143, El Molino’s Hannah Ricioli at 150 and Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy at 235 are the top seeds in their respective weight classes.

Saturday’s competition will begin with two local wrestlers — Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza and Windsor’s Maribel Apineru — facing off at 189 pounds.

Wrestlers who lost one bout on the first day of competition remain eligible to place as high as third by winning matches in the consolation bracket.