NCS boys basketball: Miramonte storms back to end Piner's season

When you play in the East Bay, there are no nights off. That’s what Miramonte High boys basketball coach Chris Lavdiotis said after his team’s 66-54 victory over Piner in Santa Rosa on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs.

It was clear, despite the Prospectors’ home-court advantage and 26-2 record coming into what was a thrilling postseason contest, that Miramonte (16-12) had been in the big moments that spurred it to a 23-point fourth quarter with a spot in the NCS semifinals on the line.

“Our league (Diablo Athletic League — Foothill) really prepares us well,” Lavdiotis said. “Our league is brutal. There’s no nights off, and our strength of schedule is really good. We didn’t have an easy game almost all year.”

The Matadors rallied around four seniors who played the entire fourth quarter. The group was led by 6-foot-5 Matt Meredith, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the final stanza that led to an end for Piner’s stellar 2019-20 campaign.

“He’s a big kid who can shoot outside, but they post him up,” Prospectors coach Mike Erickson said. “They posted him up some. We kind of trapped down on him and he kicked it back out.”

Lavdiotis said his team focused on putting two men on Adonis Gutierrez, who finished with 13 points.

“I think we frustrated him,” the Miramonte coach said. “Just keep running pressure. If he puts it on the deck, the help guy has to come and just attack him. We got some steals and deflections off that. It’s being aggressive without pressing.”

Jordin Lovelace led Piner with 16 points.

The Prospectors (26-3) came out with a 17-11 lead after the first quarter. It was followed up by a quick frenzy from the Matadors in the next period, who closed it to a 19-17 lead a few minutes into the second.

Piner answered back. Jett Walker sank a three with about five minutes remaining in the quarter, giving the Prospectors a five-point advantage.

But Walker’s 3 would be one of the final baskets for Piner in the first half. A scoring drought stretched from the midpoint of the second quarter all the way to the half, with the team managing just one point on a Isaac Torres free throw.

Failing to stop the Matadors and finding it difficult to get the ball in the basket, the halftime horn hit with Miramonte up four.

But as the teams appeared ready to head to the locker rooms at the half, a Prospectors player was called for a technical foul. Two free throws later, Miramonte was up six, 29-23, instead of just by four.

The Prospectors were then placed in a position they haven’t seen much this season — down at the half and facing an uphill challenge against a fairly good East Bay team, part of which was due to their own undoing.

The Prospectors responded immediately after the break, however, taking a one-point lead after a collection of steals on multiple possessions to start the third and finding themselves down just 4 points going into the fourth quarter.

But Miramonte’s experience of playing tough opponents across the Bay Area and Northern California ultimately made the difference in the contest, and Piner’s stellar season ended in the 12-point defeat.

“They (Miramonte’s players) wanted a road game,” Lavdiotis said afterward. “‘Let’s go beat somebody on the road. Let’s go show them what we got.’”

Erickson said when Miramonte pulled away in the fourth, his Prospectors couldn’t find an answer for the Matadors’ pinpoint accuracy.

“They shot the ball really well,” he said. “They hit timely shots.”

With the victory, Miramonte moves on to face Branson in the NCS Division 3 semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Marin.