Benefield: Montgomery girls power into NCS basketball semifinals

If Montgomery Vikings girls basketball coach Darryl LaBlue is smart, he will preorder a tray of turkey sandwiches before the No. 2-seed Vikings play No. 6 Rancho Cotate Tuesday in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament.

Why turkey? Because senior Ashleigh Barr admitted after the Vikings took apart No. 7 Newark Memorial 49-33 at home Friday night that she threw caution and risk of a turkey tryptophan food coma to the wind and ate a turkey sandwich before the game. She even copped to feeling a little tired before the opening tip.

If Friday night was a tired Ashleigh Barr, no Vikings opponent is going to want to face pumped-up Ashleigh Barr.

The senior post player roared to a dazzling first-half performance with a stat line so stuffed, it barely fit in a standard scorer’s notebook: 16 points, nine rebounds. With the game clearly in hand, she finished the night with a game-high 22 points, 15 rebounds.

“I was very tired,” she said, all smiles postgame. “My mom was telling me, ‘Eat some turkey,’ and I was like, ‘Mom, you know how people always say turkey, you know, makes you tired.’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no,’ and then when I got in I was fine. It was good.”

Was it ever. It was more than good. The Newark Memorial Cougars knew she was coming — she’s scored more than 400 points this season — but they had no answer for her. To end the first quarter, Barr grabbed a rebound, went up for the put-back and missed. She then went up, and in what looked like a volleyball set, pushed the ball back up and in. Vikings 17, Cougars 8.

The Cougars would not score for eight more minutes. They didn’t get a single point in the second quarter and only got back on the board nine seconds into the third quarter on a free throw to make it 33-9.

“When you give up that many points and don’t stay with them offensively, it’s hard to dig yourself a hole and get back out of it,” Newark Memorial coach Darryl Reina said.

The Cougars tried a zone to quiet Barr, collapsing up to three players on her inside, but she looked just as comfortable moving out from under the basket and taking midrange shots. And when too many Cougars zeroed in on Barr, the Vikings worked the ball to an open shooter.

Lauren Schank had nine points on the night, Anna Schultz had eight and point guard Ciarah Michalik had six. And sophomore Elisa Arias, coming off the bench, had a great night, scoring four points and grabbing five rebounds.

At the close of the second quarter, when Newark Memorial was desperate to get a point on the board, any point, the Cougars worked the clock down for the final shot of the half. But with about eight seconds remaining, Arias stole the ball, dribbled the length of the floor but missed the layup. Schultz, on her tail, grabbed the rebound and was fouled on her put-back attempt with less than one second on the clock.

She hit one of two free throws, ending the half at 33-8 and ending Newark’s attempt to keep from being shut out in the second quarter. It was that kind of eight-minute span for the visitors.