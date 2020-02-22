Subscribe

Benefield: Montgomery girls power into NCS basketball semifinals

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 11:37PM
February 21, 2020, 11:37PM

If Montgomery Vikings girls basketball coach Darryl LaBlue is smart, he will preorder a tray of turkey sandwiches before the No. 2-seed Vikings play No. 6 Rancho Cotate Tuesday in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament.

Why turkey? Because senior Ashleigh Barr admitted after the Vikings took apart No. 7 Newark Memorial 49-33 at home Friday night that she threw caution and risk of a turkey tryptophan food coma to the wind and ate a turkey sandwich before the game. She even copped to feeling a little tired before the opening tip.

If Friday night was a tired Ashleigh Barr, no Vikings opponent is going to want to face pumped-up Ashleigh Barr.

The senior post player roared to a dazzling first-half performance with a stat line so stuffed, it barely fit in a standard scorer’s notebook: 16 points, nine rebounds. With the game clearly in hand, she finished the night with a game-high 22 points, 15 rebounds.

“I was very tired,” she said, all smiles postgame. “My mom was telling me, ‘Eat some turkey,’ and I was like, ‘Mom, you know how people always say turkey, you know, makes you tired.’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no,’ and then when I got in I was fine. It was good.”

Was it ever. It was more than good. The Newark Memorial Cougars knew she was coming — she’s scored more than 400 points this season — but they had no answer for her. To end the first quarter, Barr grabbed a rebound, went up for the put-back and missed. She then went up, and in what looked like a volleyball set, pushed the ball back up and in. Vikings 17, Cougars 8.

The Cougars would not score for eight more minutes. They didn’t get a single point in the second quarter and only got back on the board nine seconds into the third quarter on a free throw to make it 33-9.

“When you give up that many points and don’t stay with them offensively, it’s hard to dig yourself a hole and get back out of it,” Newark Memorial coach Darryl Reina said.

The Cougars tried a zone to quiet Barr, collapsing up to three players on her inside, but she looked just as comfortable moving out from under the basket and taking midrange shots. And when too many Cougars zeroed in on Barr, the Vikings worked the ball to an open shooter.

Lauren Schank had nine points on the night, Anna Schultz had eight and point guard Ciarah Michalik had six. And sophomore Elisa Arias, coming off the bench, had a great night, scoring four points and grabbing five rebounds.

At the close of the second quarter, when Newark Memorial was desperate to get a point on the board, any point, the Cougars worked the clock down for the final shot of the half. But with about eight seconds remaining, Arias stole the ball, dribbled the length of the floor but missed the layup. Schultz, on her tail, grabbed the rebound and was fouled on her put-back attempt with less than one second on the clock.

She hit one of two free throws, ending the half at 33-8 and ending Newark’s attempt to keep from being shut out in the second quarter. It was that kind of eight-minute span for the visitors.

The Vikings had a height advantage, but they also handled the Cougars’ early pressure with relative ease. The home team never looked bothered by the Cougars’ full-court pressure and more often than not found an over-the-top pass that broke the press.

When Newark dialed back the press, the Vikings simply worked it inside to Barr, who seemingly could not miss in the first half.

And when Barr left her lair under the basket, Schulz gobbled up the rebounds. She had nine on the night to go with her eight points.

“It felt pretty good,” Schultz said. “The flow of the game was really nice and we were connecting really well and our turnovers were down. It was just really nice.”

The Vikings are now 26-6 overall, with half of those losses suffered at the hands of crosstown rival Cardinal Newman, currently playing as the No. 3 seed in the first-ever Open Division tournament in the North Coast Section.

The only other teams the Vikings lost to were John Swett in their season opener back in late November, a 51-41 loss to Vanden on Dec. 14 and a 44-36 loss to Presentation High in the West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 30.

Newark also lost to Vanden — 66-52 — in their second game of the season. Newark ended the season 17-11 overall.

LaBlue credited his nine-player-strong senior class with refocusing the team come tournament time.

“We have been a lot more focused these last three or four games,” LaBlue said.

“The first half, I don’t know that we could have played a better half both offensively and defensively,” he said. “These kids are driven. Our seniors, they don’t want it to end. There is an opportunity to go after an NCS title.”

The Vikings’ stifling defense, led by senior point guard Michalik, forced the Cougars into two shot clock violations in the first half.

“I put her on the best player the other team has,” LaBlue said.

The Vikings held every Cougar barring one below their scoring average. Newark Memorial junior Samantha Armas came into the contest averaging nearly 11 points per game. She had two on Friday night.

The Vikings’ win sets them on a collision course with a relatively familiar foe: Rancho Cotate. The Cougars, sitting at the No. 6 seed, upset No. 3 Casa Grande Friday night to earn a trip to the Viking Dome on Tuesday.

The last time the two teams met, back on Dec. 10 in Rohnert Park, the Vikings won handily, 62-45.

The Vikings are now playing their best basketball at the best time of the season.

“I think we are getting pretty polished as a team,” Schultz said.

LaBlue likely won’t be doing a lot of tinkering with his team, except perhaps reconfiguring any pregame team meals. The more turkey, the better.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat. com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry. benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

