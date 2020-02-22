NCS basketball: Rancho Cotate girls edge Casa Grande 43-42

Keyonee Neal dropped in the first of two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to give Rancho Cotate a 43-42 win over Casa Grande Friday night in the quarterfinals of the North Coast section Division 2 girls basketball playoffs.

Neal’s connection in the Casa Grande gym came seconds after the Gauchos had tied the game at 42-42 on two clutch free throws by Trinity Merwin. It also finished a wildly entertaining game between two friendly rivals.

Rancho Cotate (21-9) advances to play at Montgomery in a semifinal game Tuesday. Casa Grande ends its season with the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and a 16-10 record.

The game was a back-and-forth battle of surges, although Rancho Cotate scored the first three points on a beyond-the-arc hit by Leslie Bejeran and never trailed until the end of the third.

Neal, a 5-9 sophomore, scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 14 for the game. She was, at times, the Cougars’ lone voice on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds.

Casa Grande had problems with its 3-point efforts once Rancho Cotate switched to a person-to-person defense and trailed at the half, 27-22.

The Gauchos played their own brand of intense defense in the second half and, buoyed by a pair of 3-pointers by Ashley Casper, moved ahead, 33-32, at the end of the third quarter.

The two teams traded hits and misses through the wild final quarter that came down to Casa Grande cutting the four-point Cougar lead to two (42-40) when Casper muscled in a drive with 19.4 seconds left. Casper was a huge factor for Casa with 13 points.

That was a total matched by Merwin. Playing with guts and a sprained wrist, she almost willed the Gauchos to stay in the game, culminating her evening with the game-tying free throws that came after she staged a suicide drive into three Cougar defenders.

With seconds ticking away, Neal streaked in an equally determined drive in the opposite direction, and was rewarded with a foul call. She hit one of two free shots. It was enough.