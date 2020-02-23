7 from Empire win NCS wrestling titles

Seven wrestlers from the Redwood Empire came away with titles at the North Coast Section championships Saturday.

Among the boys — who competed at James Logan High School in Union City — Maria Carrillo’s Jose Sanchez took top honors at 113 pounds, Windsor’s Trent Silva won at 160 pounds, Ukiah’s Frankie Pomilia took first at 195 pounds and Casa Grande’s Jack Faris was the top heavyweight at 285 pounds.

Petaluma’s Nick Trave finished second at 106 pounds, while Windsor’s Jonathan Fredrickson was just behind him in third.

Middletown’s Xander Romero finished fifth at 113 pounds. Ukiah’s Casey Aikman came in third at 126 pounds by defeating Lower Lake’s Tristan Day, who finished fourth.

Casa Grande’s Ryan Naugle took fourth at 138 pounds, while Ukiah Taj Capri was fourth at 145. His teammate Adrian Alvarez finished third at 170.

Among the girls — who competed at Albany High School — Carmen Perez of Windsor, Hannah Ricioli of El Molino and Arora Vieira of Casa Grande took first-place medals in their respective weight classes.

Perez, at 106 pounds, won by a 33-3 decision Vieira, at 143 pounds, won a 29-9 decision and Ricioli, at 150, pinned her opponent for the title.

Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy came in second at 235 pounds, while Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza finished third at 189 pounds and Petaluma’s Logan Pomi was third at 131.

Other top-5 finishes by Empire girls were Upper Lake’s Dena Loans Arrow, fifth at 126 pounds; Analy’s Sakiki Pizzorno, fifth at 137 pounds; and Windsor’s Jolette Torres, fourth at 160 pounds.

Saturday’s top finishers now await invitations to the CIF state wrestling meet, to be held Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.