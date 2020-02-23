Local prep and college scores and schedule

High school boys basketball

NCS playoffs

AT ALBANY

Healdsburg 14 11 6 19 — 50

Saint Mary’s 9 17 13 14 — 53

H: Dylan Widick 21 (three 3s), Dylan Hayman 12.

Records: H 25-5; SM 21-9

High school rugby

AT ELSIE ALLEN

Del Campo 5 5 — 10

Elsie Allen 29 5 — 34

EA scoring: Rashwan MacNeil-MIles 10, Vincent Martinez 10, Gavin Hals 5, Sergio Koutsoukis 5, Marco Ornate 4.

High school boys soccer

NCS playoffs

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Piedmont 0 0 — 0

Cardinal Newman 1 0 — 0

CN goals: Evan Lepe. Assists: Julian Cortina.

AT MONTGOMERY

Monte Vista 1 0 — 0

Montgomery 3 2 — 5

M goals: Zack Batchelder 5. Assists: Miguel Bustos, Bryan Chavez, Drayden Ponte.

Records: M 21-0-1, MV 12-5-5

High school girls soccer

NCS playoffs

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Head-Royce 0 1 — 1

Cardinal Newman 3 1 — 4

CN goals: Calla Liu 2, Izzy Wright, Natalia Belmonte. Assists: Mila Bettinelli, Tori Holden.

AT MONTGOMERY

Northgate 0 0 — 0

Montgomery 2 2 — 4

M goals: Abria Brooker 2, Paola Gomez, Leila Bierbaum. Assists: Angelica Barragan, Boston Girman.

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Campolindo 0 0 — 0

Maria Carrillo 0 1 — 1

MC goals: Ashley Frye. Assists: Julia Pell.

SSU baseball

CCAA

Game 1

AT SONOMA STATE

UC San Diego 002 010 000 — 3 5 0

Sonoma State 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

WP: Gilmartin LP: Robert Towne S: Mattson

SSU: Jake Hernandez 2x4; Will Langan 1x2.

Game 2

AT SONOMA STATE

UC San Diego 000 311 0 — 5 7 3

Sonoma State 000 403 x — 7 9 2

WP: Joshua Medina LP: Dobmeier S: Andrew Trahan

SSU: Jake Hernandex 3x4, 3B, 2R, 4 RBI; Joshua Medina 2x3, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Desmond Gates 1x3, 2R.

Records: SSU 3-9, 2-5 CCAA; UCSD 9-3, 4-3

Note: SSU coach John Goelz goes for career win No. 1,100 Sunday at 11 a.m. vs. UCSD.

SSU men’s basketball

CCAA

AT CHICO

Sonoma State 25 33 — 58

Chico 26 51 — 77

SSU: Isaac Davidson 14, Jacob Salerno 12.

Records: SSU 5-20, 4-16 CCAA; C 20-6, 15-6

SSU women’s basketball

CCAA

AT CHICO

Sonoma State 21 11 8 21 — 61

Chico 18 11 14 24 — 67

SSU: Ugocki Anudokem 14 (15 rebs.), Kylie Kiech 14, Sophie Northern 14.

Records: SSU 15-10, 11-9 CCAA C 16-10, 12-8.

Sunday's schedule

﻿MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Sonoma State vs. Holy Names, East Bay at The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Sonoma State at UC San Diego, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCAA

UC San Diego at Sonoma State, 11 a.m.