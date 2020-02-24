Barber: Warriors can’t count on drafting ‘next Zion Williamson’

There was a buzz in the air at Chase Center on Sunday night and, not to be harsh, but it had little do with the Warriors debut of center Dragan Bender. The ripple going through the crowd (and the press room) was all about a member of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, a 19-year-old wonder who has now played exactly 12 NBA games.

“I mean, I don’t even know how to describe it, really,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I’ve been around a lot of guys and have been in this league for a lot of things. But just everywhere we go, every hotel, every arena, every restaurant, they want to see him.”

They want to see Zion Williamson because of his reputation; he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But they also want to see him because of the impact he has had on the Pelicans since the moment he stepped on the court.

Williamson is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in about 28 minutes per game, and is making 58.6 percent of his shots. He is the youngest NBA player ever to score 20-plus points in eight straight games (and counting). And none of that comes close to describing his value. Warriors coach Steve Kerr spent some his pregame media time discussing Williamson’s astute ability as a passer. Gentry spoke afterward about Williamson’s rousing halftime speech. His net rating of +13.6 is far and away best on the Pelicans.

“It’s pretty rare that you see a guy come into the league, and just jump off the screen athletically,” Kerr had said after practice Saturday. “Because the NBA, almost everybody out there’s an incredible athlete. And Zion just stands above the crowd, literally and figuratively. He gets rebounds you don’t think he can get. He slices in from the weak side, covers so much ground. He’s explosive and powerful.”

Williamson’s repertoire was fully on display in the Warriors’ 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.

He caught lobs and scored off of nifty spin moves. Almost midway through the first quarter, he got Warriors rookie Alen Smailagic stumbling like Deontay Wilder with a jab step, then coolly backtracked to hit a 3-pointer. A minute into the second quarter, Williamson sped baseline, right to left, eluded Jordan Poole’s weak slap at the ball and jammed it home. Toward the end of that period, he snatched the ball out of Damion Lee’s hands under the New Orleans basket, banked in a shot and drew the foul from Kevon Looney. Williamson finished with 28 points in 33 minutes.

Zion’s Chase Center debut was superb, and it was more than just a curiosity. To some here, it may have seemed like a glimpse of the future.

You probably noticed that the Warriors were pretty good in the seasons leading up to this one. One negative result of that success has been a spate of lesser draft choices. The last time the Warriors drafted in the top 10 was 2012, when they took Harrison Barnes at No. 7. The last time they were in the top five was 2002, when Mike Dunleavy was the pick at No. 3. They haven’t chosen No. 1 since 1995, when the regrettable pick was Joe Smith.