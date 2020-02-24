Subscribe

Barber: Warriors can’t count on drafting ‘next Zion Williamson’

February 23, 2020, 9:43PM
SAN FRANCISCO

There was a buzz in the air at Chase Center on Sunday night and, not to be harsh, but it had little do with the Warriors debut of center Dragan Bender. The ripple going through the crowd (and the press room) was all about a member of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, a 19-year-old wonder who has now played exactly 12 NBA games.

“I mean, I don’t even know how to describe it, really,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I’ve been around a lot of guys and have been in this league for a lot of things. But just everywhere we go, every hotel, every arena, every restaurant, they want to see him.”

They want to see Zion Williamson because of his reputation; he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But they also want to see him because of the impact he has had on the Pelicans since the moment he stepped on the court.

Williamson is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in about 28 minutes per game, and is making 58.6 percent of his shots. He is the youngest NBA player ever to score 20-plus points in eight straight games (and counting). And none of that comes close to describing his value. Warriors coach Steve Kerr spent some his pregame media time discussing Williamson’s astute ability as a passer. Gentry spoke afterward about Williamson’s rousing halftime speech. His net rating of +13.6 is far and away best on the Pelicans.

“It’s pretty rare that you see a guy come into the league, and just jump off the screen athletically,” Kerr had said after practice Saturday. “Because the NBA, almost everybody out there’s an incredible athlete. And Zion just stands above the crowd, literally and figuratively. He gets rebounds you don’t think he can get. He slices in from the weak side, covers so much ground. He’s explosive and powerful.”

Williamson’s repertoire was fully on display in the Warriors’ 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.

He caught lobs and scored off of nifty spin moves. Almost midway through the first quarter, he got Warriors rookie Alen Smailagic stumbling like Deontay Wilder with a jab step, then coolly backtracked to hit a 3-pointer. A minute into the second quarter, Williamson sped baseline, right to left, eluded Jordan Poole’s weak slap at the ball and jammed it home. Toward the end of that period, he snatched the ball out of Damion Lee’s hands under the New Orleans basket, banked in a shot and drew the foul from Kevon Looney. Williamson finished with 28 points in 33 minutes.

Zion’s Chase Center debut was superb, and it was more than just a curiosity. To some here, it may have seemed like a glimpse of the future.

You probably noticed that the Warriors were pretty good in the seasons leading up to this one. One negative result of that success has been a spate of lesser draft choices. The last time the Warriors drafted in the top 10 was 2012, when they took Harrison Barnes at No. 7. The last time they were in the top five was 2002, when Mike Dunleavy was the pick at No. 3. They haven’t chosen No. 1 since 1995, when the regrettable pick was Joe Smith.

But that’s the sort of territory the Warriors might occupy this summer. They currently have the worst record in the NBA at 12-45. What if they can come away with the No. 1 pick?

The proposition has Warriors fans panting. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should be fully healthy next season (if anyone returning from a torn ACL, as Thompson is, can be counted on for a full recovery). Draymond Green will be back. Add a couple of solid free-agent acquisitions through the “taxpayer mid-level exception” and the trade exception acquired in last year’s Andre Iguodala deal, and a No. 1 pick could take the Warriors right back to the top of the food chain.

It’s enough to get Kerr interested in the draft, a luxury he hasn’t really enjoyed since taking the Warriors job.

“The five years that I’ve been here, I’ve literally gone from the (NBA) Finals to a week-long break, and then walk in and ask who the hell we’re drafting, and what are those names on the board?,” the coach said Sunday. “I have no idea. I’m an observer. I think Bob (Myers, Golden State’s general manager) and the group will value my opinion if I have some experience with that player. And so this year I’ll be part of the process.”

Unfortunately, dreams of landing the next Zion Williamson are probably nothing more than that — pure reverie.

First, and most obviously, Curry’s return might tip the apple cart. The Warriors are currently three games behind Cleveland in the win column, four games behind Minnesota and five behind Atlanta and New York. Even if the two-time MVP is surrounded by B-level talent on most nights, don’t you think the Warriors will gain (lose?) ground on some of those teams?

Anyway, with the NBA’s lottery system, the Warriors won’t be guaranteed the No. 1 pick even if they finish 30th among 30 teams. The bottom three NBA teams each will have a 14-percent chance of drawing the most valuable ping-pong ball. Golden State could finish last and still have a 47.9-percent chance of falling outside the top four.

But the main reason the Warriors are likely to come up short in the hunt for the next Zion is that there might not be one — at least not this year.

Zions, or players of that magnitude, don’t come around every summer. The consensus top prospects for 2020 are Georgia wing Anthony Edwards, point guard LaMelo Ball (currently playing in Australia), Memphis center James Wiseman and maybe North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony.

All of them are nice players. Any NBA team would happy to have them. But all of them are incomplete.

Edwards has an explosive offensive game but isn’t yet a strong defender. Ball can score in a lot of different way but isn’t particularly athletic or strong (he’s 6-foot-7, 170 pounds). Wiseman, an intriguing 7-footer, remains vastly inexperienced after playing only three games at Memphis before getting suspended for a recruiting violation and dropping out of the program. Anthony is a smaller guard with a low, slow release.

None of them is a can’t-miss prospect like Williamson was. Maybe there is, indeed, a great player hiding in the 2020 draft. If so, he could wind up going No. 3 (like Luka Doncic in 2018) or No. 15 (like Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 or Kawhi Leonard in 2011). This year’s draft will be more of a crapshoot than a race to the big prize.

In other words, there are good picks out there for Golden State, but there is no Next Zion. There’s only Williamson, and Warriors fans must content themselves to watch him play at Chase Center just twice a year for the foreseeable future.

