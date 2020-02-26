Subscribe

Benefield: Veteran Vikings girls reach NCS basketball title game over rising Rancho Cotate

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 11:21PM
It was not pretty, but it was momentous.

Montgomery High’s 53-34 win over the visiting Rancho Cotate Cougars in the North Coast Section Division 2 girls basketball semifinal Tuesday night gave the second-seed Vikings a guaranteed trip to their fourth straight CIF NorCal tournament as well as a shot at a section title this weekend.

For the No. 6-seeded Cougars, it marked the end of their season but it marked another thing as well: The deepest playoff run for any Rancho Cotate girls basketball team. Ever.

“I am going to tell those girls I am proud of where we are right now,” Cougars coach Mario Newton said after the game. “No one thought we’d make it this far. We lost a lot last year, losing eight seniors.”

Even in the face of a season-ending loss, this night had to feel something like a win for Rancho. It’s been a long time coming for us to be writing about Rancho Cotate girls basketball this deep into February.

Remember that it was back in 2015-16 that we were writing about the futility of Cougar basketball. They didn’t win a league game in 2012-13, or 2013-14. They won one league game in 2014-15, two league games in 2015-16 and four in 2016-17. In the final year of the old North Bay League — 2017-18 — they upped their league tally to 6-8 but still fell short of a winning record, either in league or overall.

To his credit, Newton didn’t hide from talking about the Cougars’ drought back then. He didn’t shy away from it because he believed the Cougars would shake it — eventually. And they did. They were certainly helped by the reconfiguration of the North Bay League into a two-tier structure that moved them out of divisional play with the likes of Cardinal Newman, and yes, Montgomery.

The Cougars have thrived in the Redwood Division. In fact, they haven’t lost a league game in two seasons. They were 20-9 coming into Tuesday night’s game with Montgomery. And one of those nine losses came at the hands of these very Vikings — a 62-45 loss back in December. And it was these Vikings who ended the Cougars’ season last year, too, winning 60-42 in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Instead of feeling burdened by the Vikings’ No. 2 seed and having fallen to them earlier this season, Newton told his team to let it be liberating.

“We told these girls coming in here, look, on paper we’re not expected to win, we have nothing to lose, we just go out there and have fun and play ball,” Newton said. “Do our best out there.”

“I’m just so proud of them that we made it this far. And it was a good game and the difference on the scoreboard is just the fact that we couldn’t shoot the basketball,” he said.

To be fair, neither could the Vikings. It was that kind of game. Remember the not-pretty part? The combined turnovers between the two squads might not have reached the triple digits, but it felt like it.

Montgomery senior Ashleigh Barr led all scorers with 21 points and six rebounds despite getting shut out in the third quarter when she had to sit for an extended period after getting into foul trouble.

It turned out to be a double whammy for the Vikings. Barr picked up her fourth foul with 4:23 to play in the third quarter and senior point guard Ciarah Michalik got her fourth — a technical — for questioning the officials’ call on Barr. And just like that, a one-two punch for the Vikings was sidelined with the score at 34-20.

But the Cougars failed to capitalize. The pair sat until 6:37 to play in the fourth — but not only did the Cougars miss a chance to make a dent in the lead, they saw it grow. It was 42-28 when Barr and Michalik returned to action.

But eight seconds after returning to the game, Michalik fouled Rancho’s Tatum Maytorena and immediately trotted to the Vikings’ bench, knowing her night was over. She finished with four points.

Anna Schultz had nine points for the Vikings and had a fine night on defense, quieting the Cougars’ most potent scorer, sophomore Keyonee Neal. Neal had 11 points and 10 boards.

“We tried to go big on her,” Vikings coach Darryl LaBlue said. “I just thought we could force her into a driver, collapse a little bit and have her kick. We made it hard for her to get shots. You are never going to stop her from scoring, we just hoped we could keep her in the teens.”

Senior Leslie Bejaran put up eight points for the Cougars and grabbed seven rebounds, while sophomore Naomi Duport, senior Jada Buckley and junior Teiya Fronda all had four points each.

LaBlue credited the Vikings’ defense with leading the charge when the offense had trouble finding a groove.

“We left a lot of points at the rim,” LaBlue said. “We turned over the ball 17 times. You turn the ball over 17 times, you usually don’t win. ”

It was almost the exact same sentiment on the other side of the gym.

“We didn’t shoot very well at all. They kind of controlled the boards in the first half and we had a ton of turnovers. Turnovers really killed us tonight,” Newton said. “They played good defense and they tipped a lot of our shots and perhaps that is why we didn’t shoot very well.”

The Cougars trailed the entire game, but at the close of the second quarter they were putting together the closest thing to a run they had ginned up all night. They had closed the lead to single digits, but in the final second of the half junior Lauren Schank launched a long three — it was a shot, not a heave — and it ripped through the net as the buzzer sounded.

Suddenly, that nine-point lead was 12 and the halftime score looked a little more daunting for the Cougars: 30-18.

The Vikings merely extended the lead as the game wore on, even with both Barr and Michalik sitting on the bench with foul trouble.

“Good teams find a way to win when they don’t play their best,” LaBlue said. “It just seemed a little sluggish tonight … Just not playing the way we should have.”

They only have a few days to shake it off. Up next? The top-seeded Alameda High Hornets, who downed No. 5 Redwood 61-53 Tuesday night. The final will be played either Friday or Saturday — the details are scheduled to be announced Wednesday night.

Alameda is 23-5 overall and went 7-3 to finish tied for second with Piedmont in a league that features juggernaut Bishop O’Dowd.

“I told them before the game that if we can get past this game, you are playing for a final, an NCS final, which doesn’t happen very often. And then to qualify to get into the NorCal for the fourth straight year, that’s quite an accomplishment, so I’m extremely proud of them,” LaBlue said.

Newton, too, expressed pride in his squad. No, they didn’t win and no, it wasn’t the strongest game they put together all season, but for a Cougars squad to be contending this deep in a section tournament is a prize indeed.

