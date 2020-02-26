Benefield: Veteran Vikings girls reach NCS basketball title game over rising Rancho Cotate

It was not pretty, but it was momentous.

Montgomery High’s 53-34 win over the visiting Rancho Cotate Cougars in the North Coast Section Division 2 girls basketball semifinal Tuesday night gave the second-seed Vikings a guaranteed trip to their fourth straight CIF NorCal tournament as well as a shot at a section title this weekend.

For the No. 6-seeded Cougars, it marked the end of their season but it marked another thing as well: The deepest playoff run for any Rancho Cotate girls basketball team. Ever.

“I am going to tell those girls I am proud of where we are right now,” Cougars coach Mario Newton said after the game. “No one thought we’d make it this far. We lost a lot last year, losing eight seniors.”

Even in the face of a season-ending loss, this night had to feel something like a win for Rancho. It’s been a long time coming for us to be writing about Rancho Cotate girls basketball this deep into February.

Remember that it was back in 2015-16 that we were writing about the futility of Cougar basketball. They didn’t win a league game in 2012-13, or 2013-14. They won one league game in 2014-15, two league games in 2015-16 and four in 2016-17. In the final year of the old North Bay League — 2017-18 — they upped their league tally to 6-8 but still fell short of a winning record, either in league or overall.

To his credit, Newton didn’t hide from talking about the Cougars’ drought back then. He didn’t shy away from it because he believed the Cougars would shake it — eventually. And they did. They were certainly helped by the reconfiguration of the North Bay League into a two-tier structure that moved them out of divisional play with the likes of Cardinal Newman, and yes, Montgomery.

The Cougars have thrived in the Redwood Division. In fact, they haven’t lost a league game in two seasons. They were 20-9 coming into Tuesday night’s game with Montgomery. And one of those nine losses came at the hands of these very Vikings — a 62-45 loss back in December. And it was these Vikings who ended the Cougars’ season last year, too, winning 60-42 in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Instead of feeling burdened by the Vikings’ No. 2 seed and having fallen to them earlier this season, Newton told his team to let it be liberating.

“We told these girls coming in here, look, on paper we’re not expected to win, we have nothing to lose, we just go out there and have fun and play ball,” Newton said. “Do our best out there.”

“I’m just so proud of them that we made it this far. And it was a good game and the difference on the scoreboard is just the fact that we couldn’t shoot the basketball,” he said.

To be fair, neither could the Vikings. It was that kind of game. Remember the not-pretty part? The combined turnovers between the two squads might not have reached the triple digits, but it felt like it.

Montgomery senior Ashleigh Barr led all scorers with 21 points and six rebounds despite getting shut out in the third quarter when she had to sit for an extended period after getting into foul trouble.