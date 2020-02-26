Empire notes: Vikings vs. Pumas, round 3

This one has a familiar feel.

The Montgomery Vikings and Maria Carrillo Pumas will face off — again — for the right to play for the North Coast Section Division 2 girls soccer title. These two familiar foes play at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the right to face the winner of No. 2 Tamalpais and No. 6 Bishop O’Dowd (who knocked off No. 3 Redwood 2-0 in the quarterfinals).

These two teams have met twice already this year, with the Pumas taking round one 2-0 on Dec. 10. The Vikings avenged that loss on Jan. 23, winning 2-0. Worth mentioning, perhaps, is that the visitor won each of those games. Wednesday’s game, the rubber match, will be at Montgomery.

Tomales girls on upset run in basketball

Well, look at those Tomales High Braves.

The No. 14 seed in the North Coast Section girls Division 6 basketball tournament is upsetting higher seeds right and left. First they toppled No. 3-seed San Francisco Waldorf 49-29 on the road in the opening round. Next it was a 56-49 win over No. 6-seeded Round Valley on Saturday, again on the road. The Braves are now 12-7 overall.

Up next? The No. 2 seed Calistoga Wildcats at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Calistoga. The Wildcats (22-3 overall and North Central IV League champs at 7-0) blew out California School for the Deaf 61-27 in the opening round, but barely squeaked by No. 7-seed Ferndale 46-45 at home Saturday night.

Bear Cubs’ Walker hits state mark in first go

Santa Rosa Junior College track and field opened its season last weekend with some standout performances at the Jim Linthicum Invitational at De Anza College in Cupertino.

Santa Rosa High grad and SRJC sophomore Kayley Walker won the women’s discus with a heave of 129 feet, 9 inches — good enough to meet the state meet standard at this early point in the season. And the Bear Cubs went 1-2 in the pole vault with Audrey Stalcup, a sophomore out of Montgomery High, clearing a height of 10 feet, 9 inches for the win and Katelyn Benner, a freshman from Cottonwood, taking second with a finish at 9 feet, 10 inches. Maria Carrillo grad and sophomore Assata Polk took second in the 400 meters with a time of 60.43 seconds, and Nicole Gutierrez, a freshman who prepped at San Marin High, took third in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 10 inches. The Bear Cubs ran to a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.

On the men’s side, Jacob Williams — a Montgomery grad who just signed on to compete and study at Southern Oregon University next season — cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to tie for first place. Fellow Montgomery grad and sophomore Waisea Jikoiono took third after also clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Kyle Wieding, a freshman from Santa Rosa High, took third in javelin with a throw of 151 feet, 2 inches. The Bear Cubs took third in the 4x100 relay.

Bear Cubs playoff bound

More Bear Cubs news, but this one comes from Haehl Pavilion. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have made the playoffs.

The women come in with an 11-15 overall record and a 6-8 record in the Big 8, good enough for the 15th seed.