Empire notes: Vikings vs. Pumas, round 3

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 8:37PM
February 25, 2020, 8:37PM

This one has a familiar feel.

The Montgomery Vikings and Maria Carrillo Pumas will face off — again — for the right to play for the North Coast Section Division 2 girls soccer title. These two familiar foes play at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the right to face the winner of No. 2 Tamalpais and No. 6 Bishop O’Dowd (who knocked off No. 3 Redwood 2-0 in the quarterfinals).

These two teams have met twice already this year, with the Pumas taking round one 2-0 on Dec. 10. The Vikings avenged that loss on Jan. 23, winning 2-0. Worth mentioning, perhaps, is that the visitor won each of those games. Wednesday’s game, the rubber match, will be at Montgomery.

Tomales girls on upset run in basketball

Well, look at those Tomales High Braves.

The No. 14 seed in the North Coast Section girls Division 6 basketball tournament is upsetting higher seeds right and left. First they toppled No. 3-seed San Francisco Waldorf 49-29 on the road in the opening round. Next it was a 56-49 win over No. 6-seeded Round Valley on Saturday, again on the road. The Braves are now 12-7 overall.

Up next? The No. 2 seed Calistoga Wildcats at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Calistoga. The Wildcats (22-3 overall and North Central IV League champs at 7-0) blew out California School for the Deaf 61-27 in the opening round, but barely squeaked by No. 7-seed Ferndale 46-45 at home Saturday night.

Bear Cubs’ Walker hits state mark in first go

Santa Rosa Junior College track and field opened its season last weekend with some standout performances at the Jim Linthicum Invitational at De Anza College in Cupertino.

Santa Rosa High grad and SRJC sophomore Kayley Walker won the women’s discus with a heave of 129 feet, 9 inches — good enough to meet the state meet standard at this early point in the season. And the Bear Cubs went 1-2 in the pole vault with Audrey Stalcup, a sophomore out of Montgomery High, clearing a height of 10 feet, 9 inches for the win and Katelyn Benner, a freshman from Cottonwood, taking second with a finish at 9 feet, 10 inches. Maria Carrillo grad and sophomore Assata Polk took second in the 400 meters with a time of 60.43 seconds, and Nicole Gutierrez, a freshman who prepped at San Marin High, took third in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 10 inches. The Bear Cubs ran to a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.

On the men’s side, Jacob Williams — a Montgomery grad who just signed on to compete and study at Southern Oregon University next season — cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to tie for first place. Fellow Montgomery grad and sophomore Waisea Jikoiono took third after also clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Kyle Wieding, a freshman from Santa Rosa High, took third in javelin with a throw of 151 feet, 2 inches. The Bear Cubs took third in the 4x100 relay.

Bear Cubs playoff bound

More Bear Cubs news, but this one comes from Haehl Pavilion. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have made the playoffs.

The women come in with an 11-15 overall record and a 6-8 record in the Big 8, good enough for the 15th seed.

They will host No. 18 Feather River College at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The men’s team, flush with a bevy of Big 8 awards, their 21-7 overall record and 13-3 Big 8 tally, are the No. 5 seed. They, too, will host, but at 7 p.m. Friday when the 11th-seeded West Valley Vikings come to town.

Sophomore Atmar Mundu, who prepped at Washington High in Fremont, was named Big 8 Player of the Year, while sophomore and Cardinal Newman grad Damian Wallace, along with freshman and Foothill High (Bakersfield) grad, Edward Turner, were named to the first team. Gianni Brown, a sophomore from Carson, was an honorable-mention pick.

Impromptu chorus in Cloverdale

Just before tipoff of the North Coast Section Division 5 first-round boys basketball game between Cloverdale High and visiting Redwood Christian last week, the stereo system meant to play the national anthem went silent. Word from inside the gym was that perhaps an announcement would be made indicating technical difficulties, yet before anything like that could occur, the student section broke into “The Star Spangled Banner.” And before the end of the first verse the entire crowd joined in.

“It kind of caught on and everybody started singing along,” Cloverdale athletic director Greg Alexander said.

On Saturday, when the No. 1-seeded girls team hosted Clear Lake, Alexander said the Eagles fans approached him right and left.

“Personally, a bunch of people came up and thought that was cool. They were super complimentary of our kids.”

Tokyo on their minds

With so much happening in prep sports right this minute, it’s hard to think about summer … or the summer Olympics. But the Olympics are on the minds of a bunch of locals, some of whom are racing Saturday for a chance to represent the U.S. in Toyko in the marathon.

Class of 2001 Montgomery grad Sara (Bei) Hall has the second-fastest qualifying marathon time of all of the contenders, coming in with a 2:22:16 she ran in Berlin in September. Coached by her husband, Olympian Ryan Hall, Sara Hall has run PRs in the 10-mile, 8K, 7-mile, 20K and 25K — all in 2019, so presumably she is primed for a good showing on Atlanta’s super hilly, three-loop qualifying course. The race is predicted to be ultra-competitive, so much so that some running outlets are declining to pick definitive favorites — but Hall has got to be in the mix with the 2019 she had in addition to her blazing-fast qualifying mark.

Also giving it a go? El Molino class of 2012 grad Nicole Lane. Lane clocked a 2:42:26 in Chicago in October to get a chance to race Saturday. Maria Carrillo grad Alia Gray and Montgomery grad Kim Conley qualified to race Saturday but are not slated to compete. Gray announced last month she will focus on the Olympic track trials instead.

On the men’s side, class of 2010 Sonoma Valley grad Nicolas Spector gained a spot in Saturday’s trials by running a 2:18:45 on a qualifying course.

