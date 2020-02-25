Girls teams are area’s strength in this year’s NCS playoffs

High school soccer and basketball playoff competition shifts into high gear this week for 16 local teams, 13 of which are girls’ squads, as they pursue sectional championships.

North Coast Sectional semifinal games will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with winners advancing to NCS championship games either Friday or Saturday.

Of 60 teams that earned playoff berths, the North Bay still has six No. 1 seeds remaining, three No. 2s and a No. 3 among the 16 remaining. Only one boys basketball team is left, Clear Lake in Division 5.

On Tuesday, three semifinals in basketball and soccer will be played, all locally.

Cardinal Newman hosts another boys-girls soccer double- header, as both top-seeded Cardinals’ teams host Division 4 games.

At 5 p.m., the 15-3-1 girls host No. 12 Piedmont, which is 6-7-4, in what may be a lopsided win for the home team.

The Cardinals are ranked 32nd in the state, compared with Piedmont’s 417th. Newman hasn’t lost a game at home all season, and Piedmont hasn’t won on the road.

But, Piedmont upset No. 5 Urban, 2-1, and No. 4 Lick-Wilmerding, 1-0, to advance, so the Cardinals can’t look past the lower seed.

At 7 p.m., the Newman boys host No. 5 Urban. These teams look a little more closely matched, with Newman’s 15-6-3 record and the Blues’ 12-8-2.

Tipping off at the same time across town will be a Division 2 girls basketball NCS semifinal and also a local rivalry.

No. 6 Rancho Cotate, fresh off a 43-42 upset of No. 3 Casa Grande in the quarterfinals, visits Montgomery, seeded second.

The 23-6 Vikings, whose only league losses came to undefeated North Bay League-Oak Division winner Cardinal Newman, soundly defeated the 20-9 Cougars in their only meeting this year, 62-45, back in December.

Wednesday is a huge playoff day for local squads, with 12 teams competing to play in NCS title games.

In the most competitive division, the No. 3 Cardinal Newman girls basketball team travels to Pinole Valley High School to challenge No. 2 Salesian at 6 p.m.

This is the first year the NCS has offered an Open Division for basketball, and Newman was seeded third overall in the section.

Salesian will be a challenge, ranked eighth in the state and compiling a 25-3 record this season against strong competition.

The Cardinals are ranked 16th in the state, the highest since 2016-17 when they advanced to the CIF state Open Division playoffs and lost in the semis. The year before that, the girls won the CIF Division 4 state title and were ranked 12th overall in California.

In Division 5 girls basketball, fourth seed Upper Lake travels to Cloverdale to take on the top-seeded Eagles at 7 p.m.

The Division 6 semifinals feature all-local teams too: No. 5 Credo of the North Central League II at No. 1 Laytonville of the NCL-III, and upstart Tomales, seeded No. 14, traveling to Calistoga to face the No. 2 NCL-IV rival. Both games are at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake is the only remaining boys basketball team in the NCS tournament.

The 25-3 Cardinals have had a fairly easy run through the playoffs, defeating Upper Lake (seeded No. 15) and Cornerstone Christian (10).

Visiting No. 3 San Domenico of San Anselmo should be tougher competition Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Soccer semifinals will have action in Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

At 5 p.m., Montgomery’s top-seeded Division 1 team hosts No. 5 Clayton Valley Charter, following the Vikings’ 5-1 win over Monte Vista and 3-0 defeat of Foothill.

In Division 2 girls, the No. 1 Vikings girls host No. 4 Maria Carrillo at 7 p.m. in a rubber match after the teams split two games earlier this year, both by 2-0 scores.

And sixth-seeded Petaluma travels to No. 2 seed Acalanes in a 7 p.m. Division 3 semifinal.