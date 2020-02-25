Olympic athletes are struggling financially

The comments could easily have come from any middle-class town where workers have trouble making ends meet: “No pension plan, no chance of structural income over a longer period of time.” ... “I will not have savings until the mortgage of my house is paid off.” ... “My parents still have to help me pay for my food.”

In this case, however, the tales of financial struggle come from some of the best athletes in the world.

In a survey of nearly 500 elite athletes spread across 48 countries, many of them gearing up for the Olympics later this year, an athletes’ rights group found that 58% said they did not consider themselves financially stable.

Even greater majorities said they did not receive “the appropriate amount of financial compensation” from the International Olympic Committee or the national federations that send them to the games and other major events.

And 57% answered “Yes” when asked if the IOC should pay athletes to attend its events.

Over the last year, the advocacy group Global Athlete received responses from 491 athletes spread across six continents, about 200 of whom identified themselves as Olympians or Paralympians, and the rest of whom compete at an elite level in their country or at an international level. The responses painted one of the most thorough pictures of the long-documented reality of competing at the highest levels of Olympic sports: Hardly anyone gets rich, while the majority are poor and largely beholden to the bureaucracies that fund this diverse cross-section of what are, by and large, niche sports.

As part of the survey, athletes who said they did not consider themselves financially secure were given the chance to explain. There were 89 responses, most of which sounded similar themes:

“Can’t train without funds but trying to get work around training is not easy and continually told if you miss sessions you don’t get selected.”

“No stable job, living off casual work, and supported by my mum. My sport provides no money for me.”

“Paycheck depends on how I preform at a major championships once every 2-4 years. If I do not preform well in one moment I cannot financially support myself.”

Last year, sparked in part by a ruling from a German court, the IOC allowed national Olympic committees to relax guidelines on what’s known as Rule 40 — a rule that restricts athletes from fully cashing in on their marketing potential while the Olympics are ongoing. A handful of countries made changes. But were they enough? Four out of five athletes in the survey agreed that they should be given the right to “build and sell their own image right at the Olympic Games,” which is often the only time many of them will have such a massive platform.

The IOC and its affiliates have long argued that they need an uncluttered advertising space, especially during the games, to preserve the value of Olympic sponsorships, which, in turn, allows them to provide the huge stage on which the athletes compete. That reality wasn’t lost on many of the 111 athletes who responded when asked for comments about how to gain control of their brand during the Olympics.

One example: “Loosening of rule 40 … but not 100% free exposure as the money IOC get from their sponsors aids the smaller sports over the following 4 years.”