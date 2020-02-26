NCS soccer: Cardinal Newman boys, girls get title shots

Cardinal Newman’s boys and girls soccer teams continued their climb up the North Coast Section tournament ladder as the school hosted a postseason double feature Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

In the later game, the top-seeded Cardinals boys edged fifth-seeded Urban School of San Francisco 1-0 in the second overtime to reach the Division 4 title game.

Following a grueling scoreless battle between the two teams throughout Tuesday’s game, it came down to the final minutes of the second overtime period, when Newman’s Shea Batchelder scored to snatch a finals berth.

“It felt unreal. I just saw the ball pop out somewhere and I had it open and it was one vs. one, and I shot it with my left foot, my weak foot, and I got the rebound, luckily, and just put it away,” Batchelder said of his winning goal.

The contest was evenly matched from the first whistle as the two teams repeatedly threatened each other’s defense but neither were able to convert.

In the second half, the Blues played much more aggressively, but thanks to some crucial stops by Cardinal Newman goalkeeper Sean Latham, the game remained scoreless at the end of regulation.

“We’re playing for our lives right now. If we lose that game we’re out of the playoffs and that’s the season over. I’m a senior and this really means a lot to me, so I would really like to see our season go as far as we can,” Latham said afterward.

It remained tight in overtime, but with just over three minutes left in the second extra period, the Cardinals finally broke through on Batchelder’s goal.

The win puts the Cardinals in the division 4 championship against St. Mary’s College High School of Albany, to be played either Friday or Saturday.

After earning a bye in the first round of the tournament, Newman (16-6-3 overall, 5-5-2 North Bay League-Redwood Division) defeated ninth-seeded Piedmont in the second round on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Cardinal Newman 5, Piedmont 0

The Newman girls (16-3-1 overall, 10-1-1 North Bay League-Oak Division) kicked off the night with another impressive playoff win, this time holding Piedmont High School scoreless in the third-round Division 4 tournament.

After their crushing 7-0 win against 16th-seeded El Molino in the first round — followed up by Saturday’s resounding 4-1 victory over eighth-seeded Head-Royce —the top-seeded Cardinals had every reason to feel confident that they would take down 12th-seeded Piedmont.

Newman’s first two goals came off beautiful passes from Calia Liu, who set Izzy Wright up for easy goals, and Wright then completed the hat trick thanks to a long leading pass from Victoria Holden.

“I mean, we’re dangerous. We’ve got players up top that can run and that can find the gaps and it was just Izzy Wright’s day today, but we share it and we got a lot of players who can score,” Cardinals head coach John Gilson said.

With 15 minutes remaining in the first half, the Cardinals recorded another tally as Liu set up Marije Rechin with a short pass that she pushed into the back of the net. In complete control in the second half, Newman finished off the attack on a goal by Liu, assisted by Holden.

Newman will play Marin Academy Friday or Saturday for the division title.