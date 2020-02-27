NCS playoff roundup: Cardinal Newman girls roar back to reach basketball title game

When Salesian College Prep went on a run, Anya Choice responded.

Then Salesian scored another three-point shot. Choice responded with a three of her own.

Choice, Cardinal Newman’s star senior and the school’s all-time leading scorer, was not going to let the Pride win this one.

Choice led her third-seeded team to a 64-59 win over Salesian at Pinole Valley High School Wednesday night in a North Coast Sectional Open Division semifinal basketball game.

Next stop: the sectional championship game at 6 p.m. Friday against top-seeded St. Joseph Notre Dame at St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

In a career-best game, Choice scored a record 43 points, including 34 in the second half. She downed eight of nine three-pointers.

“It was a battle the whole time,” she said on her way home from the victory. “We just had to grind it out. I kept telling my team, ‘We’ve got this. We need to go on a run.’ ”

The teams clung tightly to each other through the first half, with Salesian holding a one-point margin at the half, 26-25.

The Pride, seeded second in the upper-echelon division, extended their lead to five points going into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Choice took charge.

“They went on a run. … They went up by six,” she said. “I responded with a three. They hit another three. Then I responded with another three.”

Newman’s defense held the Pride to 15 points in the fourth quarter, while scoring 25 — 19 of which came off Choice’s fingers.

“Salesian led most of the game,” Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “But it was never out of reach, it was just back and forth.”

The Pride went up by six, but Choice was having no more of that.

“Anya just got loose,” Mertle said. “She was unreal. She just refused to lose the game.”

In the fourth quarter, the Pride went up, 51-46, but Newman went on 13-0 run to take a critical lead, 59-51.

In a packed gym at Pinole Valley, the whole audience rallied behind Choice as she hit three after three, Mertle said.

“She just had the whole freakin’ gym behind her. It was awesome,” she said. “That’s one of the most impressive performances I’ve ever seen.”

The 5-8 guard, who can hit the long shot and muscle her way through the middle to score, was locked in from virtually anywhere on the court Wednesday.

“I was feeling it from over all,” she said.

Despite her Herculean offensive effort, Choice said the team defense assured the win.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense. It’s one of the best attributes of our team,” she said. “The fourth quarter is really time to lock it down. I’m made sure my teammates were locked in, and we got it done.”

In other girls basketball playoff games Wednesday:

Top-seeded Cloverdale took care of No. 4 Upper Lake, 77-56, to win a Division 5 semifinal.

The Eagles will host second-seeded Branson in the title game 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles jumped out to an 18-8 lead early and led by 12 at the half.