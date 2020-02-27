Benefield: Carrillo girls put end to Montgomery's hope of twin soccer titles

It would have been so tidy.

All of the local teams who had earned top seeds in the North Coast Section soccer tournament had secured spots in the final coming into the second game of a semifinal double-header Wednesday night.

Both the Cardinal Newman boys and girls are championship-bound after earning wins Tuesday night in their respective finals. The Montgomery boys did it Wednesday night with their 3-0 win over visiting Clayton Valley Charter School.

So when the Montgomery Vikings girls squad took to their home field at 7 p.m., just after the boys’ win, they were looking to seal the deal — to send not only both Montgomery teams into the final, but all four local teams with the top seed.

The Maria Carrillo Pumas, the No. 4 seed who got bested by Montgomery 2-0 the last time they met in league play and slipped to third place in the North Bay League-Oak Division behind champs Cardinal Newman and runner-up Montgomery, had other ideas.

The Pumas beat the Vikings 4-0 behind two free kicks that were turned into goals and a lock-down defense led by stellar senior goalkeeper Taylor Little. Little notched a shutout of the potent Vikings attack that was bearing down with multiple chances to close the first half, but Little and the defense in front of her were having none of it.

“For me, she is defensive player of the year,” Pumas coach Michael Cox said of his senior keeper. “To me, there is not a better presence in the box. From the parking lot, you know that she is a beast; you know that she is somebody you are not going to get a ball around.

“The game plan coming in was to throw high intensity at Montgomery for 80 minutes,” Cox said.

And they did. This is a rivalry that gets heated. Bodies were flying Wednesday night and the officiating crew was kept busy.

The Pumas got on the board in the 25th minute when a Morgan Taylor free kick was popped in by Clara Gullixson during a wild scrum in front of the net. Moments later, Brynn Howard hit a direct kick straight into the net to put the Pumas up 2-0. Ashley Frye made it 3-0 and Taylor got her second goal of the night on a screamer from distance in the final minutes of the game.

Wednesday night was the third meeting this season between these two league rivals. Carrillo won the first one 2-0 back on Dec. 10. The Vikings then returned the favor, winning 2-0 on Jan. 23.

“Trust me, I wish I would have gotten seeded so I would have been in the other bracket. You never want to play against Montgomery more times than you have to,” Cox said. “Pat (McDonald) and his staff and the players that they have, I was nervous the whole day for this game.”

It’s been a storied soccer rivalry for years, with the teams in an annual battle for supremacy. Since Carrillo opened in 1996, the Pumas have won seven section titles to the Vikings’ five in that same span. But the Vikings are defending champs, so the loss Wednesday night denied them a chance to defend their title.

“We just didn’t play well,” Vikings coach McDonald said.

Finding themselves down 2-0 at halftime, after the Pumas converted two free kicks into goals, was unfamiliar territory for a Vikings squad that came into the game with an 18-3 overall record and conceded just 18 goals all season.