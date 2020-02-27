Subscribe

Benefield: Carrillo girls put end to Montgomery's hope of twin soccer titles

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 26, 2020, 11:49PM

It would have been so tidy.

All of the local teams who had earned top seeds in the North Coast Section soccer tournament had secured spots in the final coming into the second game of a semifinal double-header Wednesday night.

Both the Cardinal Newman boys and girls are championship-bound after earning wins Tuesday night in their respective finals. The Montgomery boys did it Wednesday night with their 3-0 win over visiting Clayton Valley Charter School.

So when the Montgomery Vikings girls squad took to their home field at 7 p.m., just after the boys’ win, they were looking to seal the deal — to send not only both Montgomery teams into the final, but all four local teams with the top seed.

The Maria Carrillo Pumas, the No. 4 seed who got bested by Montgomery 2-0 the last time they met in league play and slipped to third place in the North Bay League-Oak Division behind champs Cardinal Newman and runner-up Montgomery, had other ideas.

The Pumas beat the Vikings 4-0 behind two free kicks that were turned into goals and a lock-down defense led by stellar senior goalkeeper Taylor Little. Little notched a shutout of the potent Vikings attack that was bearing down with multiple chances to close the first half, but Little and the defense in front of her were having none of it.

“For me, she is defensive player of the year,” Pumas coach Michael Cox said of his senior keeper. “To me, there is not a better presence in the box. From the parking lot, you know that she is a beast; you know that she is somebody you are not going to get a ball around.

“The game plan coming in was to throw high intensity at Montgomery for 80 minutes,” Cox said.

And they did. This is a rivalry that gets heated. Bodies were flying Wednesday night and the officiating crew was kept busy.

The Pumas got on the board in the 25th minute when a Morgan Taylor free kick was popped in by Clara Gullixson during a wild scrum in front of the net. Moments later, Brynn Howard hit a direct kick straight into the net to put the Pumas up 2-0. Ashley Frye made it 3-0 and Taylor got her second goal of the night on a screamer from distance in the final minutes of the game.

Wednesday night was the third meeting this season between these two league rivals. Carrillo won the first one 2-0 back on Dec. 10. The Vikings then returned the favor, winning 2-0 on Jan. 23.

“Trust me, I wish I would have gotten seeded so I would have been in the other bracket. You never want to play against Montgomery more times than you have to,” Cox said. “Pat (McDonald) and his staff and the players that they have, I was nervous the whole day for this game.”

It’s been a storied soccer rivalry for years, with the teams in an annual battle for supremacy. Since Carrillo opened in 1996, the Pumas have won seven section titles to the Vikings’ five in that same span. But the Vikings are defending champs, so the loss Wednesday night denied them a chance to defend their title.

“We just didn’t play well,” Vikings coach McDonald said.

Finding themselves down 2-0 at halftime, after the Pumas converted two free kicks into goals, was unfamiliar territory for a Vikings squad that came into the game with an 18-3 overall record and conceded just 18 goals all season.

“It was a tough situation. They had to believe and we had to come right out and try to get a goal in the first 10, 15 minutes and then we would be OK from there,” he said. “But we didn’t. Their defense played great and they shut us down.”

The win sends the Pumas into the title game against No. 2 Tamalpais at San Rafael High at 7 p.m. Friday.

Montgomery wanted it to be another twofer. They have had these doubleheaders all playoffs long — the girls and boys playing back to back, taking it to all comers. That only happened on the boys side Wednesday night.

The boys squad moved to 22-0-1 on the season with their 3-0 win over the No. 5 Ugly Eagles of Clayton Valley Charter.

And like the Pumas, the first game was owned by a goalkeeper: Viking junior Emmanuel Padilla.

Padilla notched his 13th shutout of the season and moved the Vikings’ defense to this number: .47 goals allowed per game. It’s tough to beat a team that posts a defensive stat like that — perhaps that is why the Vikings have yet to lose a game this season.

“I’m just really proud of our defense. When you start with Ema, our goalkeeper and our back four, they are really underrated,” Vikings coach Jon Schwan said. “When you score the amount of goals we score, when you have the firepower that we have, and even our league situation — they didn’t always get tested on a regular basis, but I’ve had confidence in them all year. We knew there would come a point when we would have to win a game defensively and even though it was 3-nothing in the final, we’ve got to be real, that was a 1-nothing game for a large stretch.”

Padilla locked it down — through 12 Ugly Eagles corner kicks, through the offensive threat posed by Eagles senior Edgar Castaneda and his 15 goals, and through some physical play. Castaneda was sent off with a red card late in the game when he leveled Vikings captain, senior Kevin Welch, at midfield.

“I think this game has been the biggest test so far and I was glad I stepped up to the challenge,” Padilla said. “I just feel like that first half, when those saves came up, the sun played a big factor. I was in the right spot at the right time and got a hand to those shots.”

Schwan said it was more than luck or timing.

“We jumped on his back,” Schwan said. “I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the region. We knew we were going to need him. Tonight was the night.”

The Vikings went up 1-0 with 18 minutes to play in the first half when senior Zack Batchelder finished a penalty kick after an Ugly Eagle defender got whistled for a hand ball in the box. And it remained 1-0 deep into the second half when the Vikings went through periods where they seemed to lose their composure and ended up chasing Eagles around the field.

It was an odd look for the Vikings, who have utterly dominated both in style and score all season long. But not to worry, they would score again and give themselves some breathing room.

A Viking corner kick went far post to the head of junior defender Gabe Tucker, who popped it just outside the box where Miguel Bustos was poised and ready. His right-footed scissor volley was a thing of beauty and put the Vikings up 2-0 with seven minutes to play.

Batchelder sunk his second penalty kick of the night as the final whistle blew to make the final tally 3-0.

And that is against a quality side in Clayton Valley.

“I wasn’t expecting them to be this good,” Padilla said. “If a team is good like this, they should have been a higher seed than a five seed.”

But there is good news in that, he said. The Ugly Eagles were better than anticipated and still the Vikings dominated. They got yet another shutout. They scored three more goals, pushing their season tally to an eye-popping 106.

Wednesday night was a tough one, but it was a confidence booster, Padilla said.

“It’s good to beat a team like this, especially before the NCS final — it bumps us a lot, it just shows us how we can compete with these Division 1 teams,” he said.

The Vikings, of course, were bumped up to Division 1 this season after winning it in all in Division 2 in 2018 and 2019 and being runners-up in 2017. They will play No. 6 Berkeley, which beat second-seeded De La Salle on Wednesday, for the title on Saturday night.

Wednesday’s wins also guarantee the Vikings and the Pumas spots in the NorCal regional tournament.

