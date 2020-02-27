Subscribe

Stanford men top Utah 70-62

RICK EYMER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 26, 2020, 10:09PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

STANFORD — Tyrell Terry scored a season-high 27 points, Oscar da Silva had 20 and Stanford ended a four-game losing streak to Utah, beating the Utes 70-62 on Wednesday.

Jaiden Delaire scored 11 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer with a minute to play, giving the Cardinal (19-9, 8-7 Pac-12) a six-point lead.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points for the Utes (15-13, 6-10), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Both Gach added 15 points, Jaxon Brenchley scored 13 and Branden Carlson 12.

Gach hit a layup with 3 minutes remaining as the Utes cut the Cardinal lead to 63-60.

Utah had three chances to tie the score but missed two 3-pointers and committed a turnover.

Brenchley scored in double figures for the third time and his first since December 7. Gach was in double figures for the first time in 10 games and Carlson reached double figures a fifth straight game.

A 14-2 run spanning both halves brought the Utes within 36-30 early in the second half.

Terry hit a pair of 3-pointers and another basket to help the Cardinal open a 50-37 edge midway through the second half.

Stanford opened a 34-16 lead with 4:18 left in the first half but then went scoreless the rest of the way as Utah pulled within 34-22 at halftime.

Big picture

Utah: With the loss, the Utes can finish no higher than eighth, which means a tough road ahead in the conference tournament. While the NCAA seems out of reach, Utah can still play in a postseason tournament but will need a win or two to solidify its resume.

Stanford: Spencer Jones hit a pair of 3-pointers and has 74 on the season, matching Casey Jacobsen for the second-most 3s by a freshman. ... Terry set a season high for 3-pointers with seven.

Up next

Utah: The Utes travel to Cal on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal host Colorado on Sunday.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine