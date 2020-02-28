Subscribe

Barber: Warriors' eighth straight loss, 116-86 to Lakers, is a bad one

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2020, 11:37PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Someone asked Steve Kerr before Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers if he was able to find some contentment in watching his young players develop and progress during a lost season.

“Yeah, but you gotta win, like once in a while,” Kerr said, drawing some sympathetic laughter. “I mean, it sounds like I’m making a joke, but it’s really the truth. What I’ve found over the course of this year is we absolutely feel satisfaction from watching young players grow, working with them. But you gotta win one. You get to five, six, seven (losses) in a row and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘come on.’ It’s miserable losing. So you need to win one to keep things going and to keep things fresh, let everybody breathe and feel good about things.”

Kerr wrapped up the thought like this: “We’re at that stage right now. It’s been seven in a row. We need to win.”

Ahem. Eight in a row.

The Warriors got worn down by the Lakers’ size and depth, collapsed in the third quarter and fell 116-86 at Chase Center. Golden State is currently mired in its second-longest losing streak of 2019-20, after a 10-game skid in December/January. Before this season, no Kerr-coached Warriors team had lost more than four in a row. And when that happened, in November of 2018, we all reacted as if the sky were raining fire.

The Lakers played without generational talent LeBron James, who took a rest night on Thursday. But the Warriors were absent scorer Andrew Wiggins (a late scratch with a back spasm), not to mention Stephen Curry (who will return Sunday after a 55-game absence, if the stars properly align) and Klay Thompson (a 2019-20 no-show as he rehabs a torn ACL). It was no contest.

It started so well for the Warriors. When Dragan Bender hit a running hook shot with 4:24 left in the first quarter, it put his new team up 19-13. But it was a lead that couldn’t last. The Warriors didn’t have an answer for Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and Golden State couldn’t come close to matching Los Angeles’ bench.

The score was tied 24-24 by the end of the first quarter. And while it was still close at halftime, a 40-17 Lakers runaway in the third quarter ensured another defeat for the NBA’s losingest team.

“For the most part, this year has gone well in terms of our focus and energy,” Kerr said after the game. “That second half was not up to our standards. We understand where we are record-wise. But we still have a standard we have to play to, and we did not do that in the second half.”

The Warriors’ locker room was pretty subdued after loss No. 47, but there were no public displays of anger. It’s not that kind of a season. The failures are expected, even accepted as the Warriors tread water for a season and wait for Curry and Thompson.

But as Kerr said prior to tipoff, there’s only so far your Buddhist mantra will take you in sports.

It’s true that Golden State’s ambitions have been drastically curtailed this year. It was true even before Curry broke his hand against Phoenix on Oct. 30, and any remaining hopes fractured along with the two-time MVP’s second metacarpal.

Kerr understands that. Everyone in the organization does, probably even co-owner Joe Lacob. But there are limits to the inspiration you can draw from nurturing improvement, accelerating repetitions and toying with a vast array of lineups (29 and counting after Thursday’s game).

You have to win, like once in a while.

If you don’t, it can be demoralizing. Losing over and over beats a person down. Consider Draymond Green, one of the sport’s great competitors. He has carried a young Warriors team at times this season. Thursday, making his return after missing two games with a hip problem, Green looked like he’d had about enough of this nonsense. He had two points, one rebound, four assists, three turnovers and four fouls in 9 minutes, picked up two technicals in an 11-second span and was sent to the locker room for the night.

“We needed him in the second half,” Kerr said. “We missed him out there.”

If you don’t win once in a while, the messages are harder to convey, too. I’m sure that’s part of Kerr’s concern. Think of how much these young Warriors are getting coached up by the staff. Day after day of instruction and correction. Sprinkle in some wins and it gives Kerr something concrete to point to. See? This is why we work so hard. This is the payoff.

That’s the real danger here. It’s not the losses themselves, because who cares about those in the long run? It’s the feeling of pointlessness they create. The Warriors are renowned for their winning “culture.” It’s what drew Kevin Durant here. But the culture part rings hollow when the winning disappears, and that could stunt the development we all keep talking about.

There’s another depressing aspect of all this losing. It keeps the fans away, even if you’re playing in a brand-new arena.

Thursday, it sounded like half the fans watching the game at Chase were pulling for the Lakers. It was disconcerting to hear cheers when Davis scored, jeers when Green was ejected and shouts of “Koooooz” when LA’s Kyle Kuzma did something good.

This is not Oracle Arena. And these most certainly are not the championship Warriors.

What’s a coach to do? Kerr and his staff will continue to bring their inexperienced players along. And for the most part, those players will continue to compete. But a 62-loss season (or whatever it ends up being) isn’t the ideal environment for these young athletes.

After the game, Kerr returned to his previous thoughts.

“We’ve had more than our share of winning over the last five years. We recognize that,” he said. “And now we’re taking it on the chin. We understand that’s part of life, too. So we’re dealing with it. But as I told you guys before the game, you start racking up the losses, it’s extremely frustrating. You need to win a game, we need to win a game once in a while just to feel better about things, and right now we’re in a bad stretch.”

The next game is Saturday at Phoenix. A road win would be huge for the Warriors. A ninth straight loss would be another rough setback.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

