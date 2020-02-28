Barber: Warriors' eighth straight loss, 116-86 to Lakers, is a bad one

SAN FRANCISCO — Someone asked Steve Kerr before Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers if he was able to find some contentment in watching his young players develop and progress during a lost season.

“Yeah, but you gotta win, like once in a while,” Kerr said, drawing some sympathetic laughter. “I mean, it sounds like I’m making a joke, but it’s really the truth. What I’ve found over the course of this year is we absolutely feel satisfaction from watching young players grow, working with them. But you gotta win one. You get to five, six, seven (losses) in a row and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘come on.’ It’s miserable losing. So you need to win one to keep things going and to keep things fresh, let everybody breathe and feel good about things.”

Kerr wrapped up the thought like this: “We’re at that stage right now. It’s been seven in a row. We need to win.”

Ahem. Eight in a row.

The Warriors got worn down by the Lakers’ size and depth, collapsed in the third quarter and fell 116-86 at Chase Center. Golden State is currently mired in its second-longest losing streak of 2019-20, after a 10-game skid in December/January. Before this season, no Kerr-coached Warriors team had lost more than four in a row. And when that happened, in November of 2018, we all reacted as if the sky were raining fire.

The Lakers played without generational talent LeBron James, who took a rest night on Thursday. But the Warriors were absent scorer Andrew Wiggins (a late scratch with a back spasm), not to mention Stephen Curry (who will return Sunday after a 55-game absence, if the stars properly align) and Klay Thompson (a 2019-20 no-show as he rehabs a torn ACL). It was no contest.

It started so well for the Warriors. When Dragan Bender hit a running hook shot with 4:24 left in the first quarter, it put his new team up 19-13. But it was a lead that couldn’t last. The Warriors didn’t have an answer for Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and Golden State couldn’t come close to matching Los Angeles’ bench.

The score was tied 24-24 by the end of the first quarter. And while it was still close at halftime, a 40-17 Lakers runaway in the third quarter ensured another defeat for the NBA’s losingest team.

“For the most part, this year has gone well in terms of our focus and energy,” Kerr said after the game. “That second half was not up to our standards. We understand where we are record-wise. But we still have a standard we have to play to, and we did not do that in the second half.”

The Warriors’ locker room was pretty subdued after loss No. 47, but there were no public displays of anger. It’s not that kind of a season. The failures are expected, even accepted as the Warriors tread water for a season and wait for Curry and Thompson.

But as Kerr said prior to tipoff, there’s only so far your Buddhist mantra will take you in sports.

It’s true that Golden State’s ambitions have been drastically curtailed this year. It was true even before Curry broke his hand against Phoenix on Oct. 30, and any remaining hopes fractured along with the two-time MVP’s second metacarpal.