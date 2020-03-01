With Astros exposed, A's like level playing field

MESA, Arizona — As memorable titles go, it is hard to beat “Moneyball,” the catchy name of the Michael Lewis book that chronicled the unlikely rise of the Athletics early this century. Few recall the very telling subtitle: “The Art of Winning an Unfair Game.”

When you work for the low-payroll A’s, you know the game is rigged.

But financial disparities are one thing. It is quite another when your chief division rival uses an electronic sign-stealing scheme to win. That, of course, was a tool of the Houston Astros, who have won the American League West three consecutive years. The last two seasons the A’s have finished second with 97 victories and then have been ousted in a wild-card game.

They are tired of it — and eager to try again with Houston, presumably, playing fairly.

“The Astros are probably the best team I’ve ever played against in my life these last few years — they’re amazing,” Matt Chapman, Oakland’s star third baseman, said Thursday at Hohokam Stadium. “I haven’t played against the Nationals or the Dodgers, but the Astros are as good as anybody. And whether it’s banning technology or whatever it is, I’m just happy the playing field has been leveled.”

As players adapt to stricter controls over in-game video use this season, they have the A’s to thank. It took an on-the-record admission published by The Athletic from A’s pitcher Mike Fiers — a former Astro — for Major League Baseball to seriously probe rumors of illicit surveillance at Minute Maid Park. The A’s had been suspicious for years.

“You kind of go into that place feeling like you’re going into the Pentagon or Langley, something like that,” manager Bob Melvin said. “MLB’s doing the right thing in trying to even the playing field. They probably won’t stop with where we are now.”

This season, at least, the A’s can go back to competing on the uneven turf they understand and accept. Their payroll will be a franchise record — about $92.5 million, according to Baseball Prospectus — and the Astros will spend more than twice as much. The Astros have eight players earning at least $10 million this season, and the A’s have two: designated hitter Khris Davis and shortstop Marcus Semien.

Oakland’s leading sluggers — Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson — each have less than three years of major league service. Both hit 36 homers last season, with slick defense that helped the A’s limit opponents to 34 unearned runs, a franchise low and the fewest in the majors. The pair’s overall production far outpaces their salaries.

“All these things are expensive on the market — power, on-base — and defense is now expensive, too,” general manager David Forst said. “The fact that we developed two Gold Glovers out of the draft who are both making around $600,000 this year is a hugely important part of why this team can be successful — and Marcus’ emergence.

“When we put Marcus out at shortstop that first year, no one would have thought we were focusing on defense. He turned himself into a Gold Glover and MVP candidate.”

Semien, who finished third in voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award last year, behind the Angels’ Mike Trout and the Astros’ Alex Bregman, came to Oakland from the Chicago White Sox after the 2014 season for pitcher Jeff Samardzija. The A’s had traded their best prospect, shortstop Addison Russell, to the Cubs for Samardzija, and Semien seemed to be a downgrade when he made 35 errors in his first season with Oakland.

Over time, though, he has outshined Russell, who is unsigned after serving a suspension for domestic violence last season. Semien — who made just 12 errors last year — improved his defense with help from former A’s coach Ron Washington. Semien grew as a hitter by learning to be more selective. He said Oakland’s approach might be an advantage as the Astros cope with a lower-tech reality.

“I like our chances with all the new rules that may be coming out, because we don’t use much,” Semien said. “We just use the trends that a pitcher may have, the percentages, all the old-school stuff. We’re not in the video room looking for every little tip, we’re just out there playing ball.”

As usual, the A’s will have to be creative. Two electrifying starters, left-handers Jesus Luzardo, 22, and A.J. Puk, 24, each worked fewer than 60 professional innings last season, and both have had Tommy John surgery. The A’s have no limits on them — “I’ll just keep throwing till they say no,” Puk said — but could use a six-man rotation at times, with Chris Bassitt joining Fiers, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and the rookies.