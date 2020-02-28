Subscribe

Men's college basketball roundup: Cal stuns No. 21 Colorado

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 27, 2020, 10:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Back-to-back losses against unranked teams have Colorado coach Tad Boyle questioning his team’s confidence as much as its defense.

First-year Cal coach Mark Fox, on the other hand, is celebrating a signature win that he called the Golden Bears’ best of the season.

Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and host Calpulled away in the second half to beat No. 21 Colorado 76-62 on Thursday night.

“Our defense has left us,” Boyle said. “We let them make nine 3s. They’re not a great 3-point shooting team but they are against us because we let them. Our defense does nothing to dictate the tempo of the game, does nothing to make them feel uncomfortable.”

Boyle had similar issues with the Buffaloes after a loss to UCLA last week that dropped Colorado three spots in the rankings.

They had a chance to turn things around against Cal but fell behind by double digits in the first half and never recovered.

Now those hopes of a Pac-12 championship, which seemed so strong a week ago, are razor thin.

“We’re not panicking at all. It hurts right now but we’re going to move on,” McKinley Wright IV said. “I still think we’re one of the most-feared teams in the Pac-12, regardless of tonight’s loss and the last loss against UCLA.”

Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.

“(Colorado) brought the best out in us, for sure, tonight,” Fox said. “They’re so sound, they’re so good on both ends of the court. That’s the best that we’ve played. I’m really proud of our team.”

Wright scored 18 points and Tyler Bey had 13 for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State.

Boyle acknowledged that Colorado’s confidence has been shaken.

“Our players need to believe in themselves as much as they believe in McKinley Wright,” Boyle said. “If every guy in that locker room would believe in themselves like they believe in him, they wouldn’t lose that confidence.”

Cal’s win came nearly a year to the day after its previous one over a Top 25 team, a 76-73 victory against No. 25 Washington on Feb. 25, 2019.

The Bears led nearly the entire game and pulled away after the Buffaloes scored the first two buckets of the second half.

Bradley, who appeared to hurt his elbow shortly after the break, spearheaded the surge in nearly every way. He made a shot just inside the 3-point line, then later had a 16-foot fadeaway. Bradley added a 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Evan Battey and sparked a fast break ending in a 3 by Austin that made it 56-40.

Colorado, coming off a 70-63 loss to UCLA, got within 12 with 3½ minutes remaining before Austin scored on a reverse for Cal.

Colorado trailed until Siewert made back-to-back 3s midway through the first half. Bradley followed with consecutive 3s for Cal, including one that ended in a four-point play after he was fouled by Bey.

The Bears missed six of their first seven shots to open the second half, then took off and never looked back. Bradley’s big game was huge, but South’s production might have been more pivotal as he kept Colorado’s defense on its heels and took some of the scoring pressure off Bradley.

San Francisco 81, Portland 65

Jimbo Lull grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 16 points and host San Francisco beat Portland 81-65 on Thursday night.

Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points and Jordan Rathino had 10 for the Dons (19-11, 8-7 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz scored 12 points and made five assists and Josh Kunen had 10 points.

Charles Minlend, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dons, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots (9-21, 1-14). Takiula Fahrensohn added 11 points.

The Dons leveled the season series against the Pilots with the win. Portland defeated San Francisco 76-65 on Jan. 4.

San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) finishes out the regular season against Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

Saint Mary's 78, Santa Clara 72

Jordan Ford had 33 points as visiting Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (24-6, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dan Fotu added 13 points. Tanner Krebs had five points and 11 rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Giordan Williams added 11 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Saint Mary’s 67-66 on Jan. 11.

Saint Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara finishes out the regular season against Portland at home on Saturday.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine