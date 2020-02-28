US women’s cycling team, rocked by a teammate’s suicide, just won a world title in her honor

The United States women won gold in team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin on Thursday, the team’s first major race, and victory, since teammate Kelly Catlin took her own life last year.

With “KC” stickers on the rear of each track bike, the team cruised to a convincing victory, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 11.235 seconds — 1.8 seconds faster than rival Britain. Team USA has won three of the last four world championships.

“To win here for her, it means a lot, and it’s very emotional,” team anchor Chloe Dygert said, according to the cycling website VeloNews. “We had her in our hearts the whole time.”

Catlin was a three-time champion in the four-rider group race, and she was part of the USA Cycling team that won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Britain won gold that year, breaking a world record and edging the U.S. team by 1.02 seconds, a slim enough margin that Catlin had begun eyeing the next Olympics almost immediately after those Games ended. She saw Tokyo 2020 as a possible correction of Rio, a chance to defeat Britain in what was becoming a team pursuit rivalry. Britain’s Olympic gold came six months after Team USA won its first of three consecutive world championships.

Dygert and cyclist Jennifer Valente, Catlin’s teammates for each of those world championships and the Rio Games, both raced on Thursday. Valente did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and a spokesman for Dygert said she was preparing for other races in Germany and unavailable.

Following the 2016 Olympics, Catlin enrolled in the computational mathematics graduate program at Stanford University, where she attempted to balance an increasingly heavy workload. She joined a professional road cycling team, Rally UCH, and participated in an intense race and practice schedule that often took her around the globe.

Near the end of her first semester at Stanford, Catlin spent 40 days over two months at a track camp. She broke her arm in a cycling accident in October 2019 and suffered a concussion in a subsequent crash.

Though she had never been evaluated for anxiety or depression, according to her family, Catlin attempted suicide in her Stanford apartment in late January 2019. Olympic athletes are not required to take mental health evaluations, and last summer a spokesman for the U.S. Olympic Committee told The Washington Post that athletes are given intake surveys that ask individuals to self-identify symptoms of mental health.

Catlin spent seven days on an involuntary hold at Stanford Hospital and was required to step away from cycling and schoolwork, but she nonetheless sneaked to the hospital’s exercise room for a few hours of training. She reduced her academic load to one class for the spring 2019 term.

Catlin attended mandatory group therapy sessions and attempted to schedule counseling through a service contracted by the USOC. Frustrated with the counseling service after being put on hold for 20 minutes, she hung up and did not call back.

Catlin, 23, died last March 8. Nearly a year later, Dygert and Valente went to Berlin and made it a point to remember their former teammate.

“When there is something going on that reminds us of Kelly,” Dygert said, according to VeloNews. “We’re not afraid to talk about it. There’s jokes, there’s everything. Kelly’s here; Kelly’s with us all the time.”