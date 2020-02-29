Subscribe

Barber: NFL labor proposal is dividing players

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2020, 9:19PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The NFL is wading into a major labor deal, but in a sense, America’s most powerful sports organization has already won. It has succeeded in dividing its players, the lifeblood of the league, who must now weigh the merits of a proposed collective bargaining agreement.

The players are expected to vote on the CBA this coming week, maybe as early as Monday.

Did it strike you as odd that NFL team owners were so quick to ratify their CBA proposal? They met at a New York hotel on Feb. 20 and left with a proposal before the puff pastry had even begun to dry out. According to a Washington Post source, the vote was not unanimous. (It required YES votes from 24 of 32 ownership groups, and results were not divulged.) I’m surprised it wasn’t 100%, because these magnates and moguls had come up with a brilliant strategy.

They created an agreement that raises salaries across the board, while extracting a price that seems to cross a dangerous line. By doing so, they have pitted established NFL veterans against less secure rank-and-file players. Divide and conquer, the union buster’s most cherished tool.

I don’t mean to insinuate that the owners aren’t offering anything of value. They are. Health benefits would increase under their proposal, training camp would ramp up more slowly and penalties for positive THC tests would be limited.

Most important, players would get a slightly bigger piece of the pie. The current CBA, which is set to expire almost exactly one year from now, gives the players roughly 47% of the NFL’s total revenue. It’s a vast amount, shared among close to 2,500 athletes. The owners are offering to increase that percentage to 48 or 48.5%, depending on the regular-season schedule (more on that in a moment).

That 1-1.5% is significant. It also should not be viewed as an act of benevolence. Revenue splits can be complicated to figure out, because some of them shift from year to year depending on circumstance. But most sources say that NHL players receive 50%, NBA players roughly 50% (down from 57 in the previous CBA!) and MLB players get somewhere between 48 and 52%. According to Spotrac, that number was 48.6% in 2018.

So, to review: The NFL, the most profitable league in the land, and the one that leaves its athletes the most broken and battered, is offering to bring them somewhere close (but not equal) to their peers in other sports.

The tradeoff, or the big one anyway, would be adding a 17th game to the regular season.

It doesn’t sound like much, does it? These guys are supposed to love playing football. It’s literally what they get paid to do. What’s the harm in adding a single game, especially if we’re also subtracting a preseason contest?

The harm is the huge toll professional football exacts on the human body. People do get hurt in preseason games, of course, which is why those dates probably should be eliminated entirely. And they definitely get hurt in the regular season. Bumping the number of games from 16 to 17 increases the risk of that happening. Maybe worse, it magnifies the cumulative effect of repetitive high-speed contact on knees, shoulders and, worst of all, brains.

That’s why Richard Sherman climbed onto his soapbox during Super Bowl week in Miami when someone asked him about the idea of adding a 17th game.

“It’s always odd when you hear player safety is their biggest concern, but it seems like player safety has a price tag,” Sherman said in a hotel ballroom. “Player safety, up to the point of, ‘Hey, 17 games makes us this much money, so we really don’t care how safe they are, if you’re gonna pay us this much money to play another game.’ And so that’s the part that’s really concerning for us as a union and us as players because they think that players have a price tag on their health.”

Sherman is right. The NFL constantly beats the drum for player safety. Every year it announces a new program to monitor or promote that safety. But when it comes time to legislate player well-being, the league goes full bottom-line.

Sherman, to no one’s surprise, quickly called for players to reject the ownership proposal. He was joined by some of the biggest figures in football, including Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson. But the decision will not be made by a Pro Bowl executive council. This will be a democratic vote. Ratification requires simple majority approval.

Already, you can sense it will be close. The NFLPA’s executive committee voted 6-5 to reject the contract on Feb. 21, but that was only advisory. The 32 team reps then voted, and it was 17-14 (with one abstention) to send the CBA to a full player vote.

This proposal is splitting opinion, and I imagine it is doing so along NFL class lines. Players like Sherman and Rodgers have made a lot of money in the league. They have saved and invested and provided for their families’ future. To them, this is about protecting the integrity of the game and its labor force — about maintaining some baseline level of safety for the men who will continue to play a violent sport.

The situation must look a lot different to a young backup linebacker who was drafted in the sixth round or made his team as an undrafted free agent. They know the average career span of an NFL player is about 3.2 years, and that there have to be a lot of one-and-dones to balance out a 20-year career like Tom Brady’s in reaching that figure.

For marginal players, that pay raise is incredibly appealing. The current minimum salary for NFL players with one year of service time is $570,000. Under the proposed contract, that would jump to $675,000 in 2020, then climb incrementally over the life of the CBA, reaching $1.185 million by 2030. You can picture the dollar signs dancing in the eyes of young players.

Change one of the pronouns in Sherman’s comments in Miami, and you get, “We really don’t care how safe we are, if you’re gonna pay us this much money to play another game.”

If you were ever 23 years old, you can understand how far thoughts of CTE and chronic arthritis must be from the minds of younger NFL players. The pay raise is much more tangible, and more immediate.

The NFL owners know this. They might be tone deaf, and in some cases downright reprehensible, but they aren’t stupid. They knew that throwing cash at the players for one more grueling game per year was like lobbing a grenade into the room. It is creating bad feelings among coworkers, and it just might get them what they want.

Remember that a “no” vote wouldn’t kill the idea of a 17-game season or negate the chance for a shift in revenue distribution. It would only lead to further negotiations on those points, and others. That’s part of the veterans’ message. The problem looming in the background like a doomsday device is the threat of a strike or work stoppage, a scary thought for newer players who don’t have the savings to cover them. The NFL understands that, too.

I believe NFL players deserve at least a 50% split, and I don’t think a 17-game season is necessary or even preferable. But I’m not comfortable urging young players to reject the CBA proposal, just as I wouldn’t want advice from them if my newspaper guild was entering into contract negotiations. It’s their health, their bank accounts — their fight.

But if they do reject the owners’ offer, I’ll applaud them. Courage and ability to see the field are admirable traits away from football, too.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

