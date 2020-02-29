Barber: NFL labor proposal is dividing players

The NFL is wading into a major labor deal, but in a sense, America’s most powerful sports organization has already won. It has succeeded in dividing its players, the lifeblood of the league, who must now weigh the merits of a proposed collective bargaining agreement.

The players are expected to vote on the CBA this coming week, maybe as early as Monday.

Did it strike you as odd that NFL team owners were so quick to ratify their CBA proposal? They met at a New York hotel on Feb. 20 and left with a proposal before the puff pastry had even begun to dry out. According to a Washington Post source, the vote was not unanimous. (It required YES votes from 24 of 32 ownership groups, and results were not divulged.) I’m surprised it wasn’t 100%, because these magnates and moguls had come up with a brilliant strategy.

They created an agreement that raises salaries across the board, while extracting a price that seems to cross a dangerous line. By doing so, they have pitted established NFL veterans against less secure rank-and-file players. Divide and conquer, the union buster’s most cherished tool.

I don’t mean to insinuate that the owners aren’t offering anything of value. They are. Health benefits would increase under their proposal, training camp would ramp up more slowly and penalties for positive THC tests would be limited.

Most important, players would get a slightly bigger piece of the pie. The current CBA, which is set to expire almost exactly one year from now, gives the players roughly 47% of the NFL’s total revenue. It’s a vast amount, shared among close to 2,500 athletes. The owners are offering to increase that percentage to 48 or 48.5%, depending on the regular-season schedule (more on that in a moment).

That 1-1.5% is significant. It also should not be viewed as an act of benevolence. Revenue splits can be complicated to figure out, because some of them shift from year to year depending on circumstance. But most sources say that NHL players receive 50%, NBA players roughly 50% (down from 57 in the previous CBA!) and MLB players get somewhere between 48 and 52%. According to Spotrac, that number was 48.6% in 2018.

So, to review: The NFL, the most profitable league in the land, and the one that leaves its athletes the most broken and battered, is offering to bring them somewhere close (but not equal) to their peers in other sports.

The tradeoff, or the big one anyway, would be adding a 17th game to the regular season.

It doesn’t sound like much, does it? These guys are supposed to love playing football. It’s literally what they get paid to do. What’s the harm in adding a single game, especially if we’re also subtracting a preseason contest?

The harm is the huge toll professional football exacts on the human body. People do get hurt in preseason games, of course, which is why those dates probably should be eliminated entirely. And they definitely get hurt in the regular season. Bumping the number of games from 16 to 17 increases the risk of that happening. Maybe worse, it magnifies the cumulative effect of repetitive high-speed contact on knees, shoulders and, worst of all, brains.