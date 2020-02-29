Trio of local wrestlers still in hunt for state titles

Three Sonoma County wrestlers are still in the hunt for state titles Saturday after winning quarterfinal matches on Friday at the CIF state wrestling meet in Bakersfield.

Losses sent two others to the consolation bracket, where they could still finish as high as third place by winning three matches on Saturday.

Ten other wrestlers from the area already in the consolation brackets have been eliminated from the competition after losses Saturday.

Final consolation bouts begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals at 11 a.m. and state championship bouts at 6 p.m.

Windsor’s Trent Silva, Hannah Ricioli of El Molino and Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza all won quarterfinals Friday and face semifinal bouts Saturday, with guaranteed finishes of no lower than sixth place.

Lilly McCoy of Casa Grande fell into the consolation bracket after her quarterfinal, a tough loss where she came back from a three-point deficit to succumb to a pin.

Windsor’s Carmen Perez was upset in her first match of the meet, but she has bounced back and can still place as high as third if she wins out Saturday.

Silva, ranked sixth in the 160-pound class, won his first two bouts Thursday by falls, taking out one opponent in 1:14 and the other in 1:03.

In his quarterfinal Friday, he pinned the third-ranked wrestler, Max Wilner of Fountain Valley, in 3:29 to advance to a semifinal match Saturday. There, he faces No. 2-seeded Andrew Sparks of Calvary Chapel.

Ricioli is headed to the 150-pound semifinal after two pins and a decision in her first three bouts.

In her quarterfinal Friday, the unranked Ricioli won 3-2 over sixth-ranked Mariyah Casados of Corona.

She faces No. 2 Cassandra Betancourt of Rancho Buena Vista, who has won all her bouts by falls.

Ranked sixth at 189, Espinoza met third-ranked Alexa Garcia of Sierra in a quarterfinal. Both girls had quickly pinned their two previous opponents.

Garcia took a 3-2 lead but then gave a point to Espinoza for stalling in the third period.

Scoreless after the first overtime, Espinoza scored an escape in the second OT, but in a third OT, Garcia escaped as well, to even the score at 4-4.

Espinoza won it 6-4 with a takedown late in the third extra time period.

She heads to a semifinal Saturday against No. 2 Adelina Parra of San Fernando.

In her quarterfinal, McCoy, No. 4 at 235 pounds, went down 3-0 to No. 5 Julia Richey of Newbury Park going into the third period, then scored an escape and a takedown to tie it up.

But Richey caught McCoy and won on a pin at 5:03.

That sent McCoy to the consolation bracket, where she must win three bouts Saturday to place as high as third. She will face No. 8 Lynice Luna of Redwood High.

Perez, who is ranked third at 106, fell into the consolation bracket Thursday after suffering an upset loss in her first bout.

But she won her first consolation match, 4-2, and pinned her second opponent, Veronica Garcia of Soledad, in 4:14.

In her third consolation bout, she won a 3-2 decision over Destiny Dominguez of Golden Valley.