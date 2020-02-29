College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal women fall in Arizona

Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, lifting No. 13 Arizona to a 73-72 overtime victory at home against No. 4 Stanford Friday night.

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald had a chance to win it in regulation, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.

Arizona hit consecutive 3-pointers to go up 71-64 in overtime, but the Cardinal answered with an 8-0 run, going up 72-71 on Lexie Hull’s corner 3. After McDonald’s basket gave Arizona the lead in the closing seconds, Kiana Williams’ runner on Stanford’s final shot came up short.

Sam Thomas added 17 points, helping Arizona end a nine-game losing streak to Stanford.

Williams had 27 points for the Cardinal (24-5, 13-4), who had 22 turnovers that led to 23 Arizona points.

The Cardinal and Wildcats already locked up first-round byes for the Pac-12 Tournament, which will be played March 5-8. Both were coming off losses; Stanford to No. 3 Oregon, Arizona to Utah.

Stanford got Friday’s game off to a shaky start, turning it over three times while needing more than three minutes to score. The Cardinal had six turnovers and shot 4 of 14 in the opening quarter. Arizona also was shaky early before finding an offensive rhythm, hitting six of its final eight shots to lead 18-11 after one quarter.

The Cardinal starting hitting shots in the second quarter — when they weren’t turning it over — rallying to pull within 28-26 at halftime behind Williams’ 13 points.

Arizona State 77, Cal 54

Jamie Ruden scored 18 points and Eboni Walker had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 24 Arizona State beat visiting Cal on Friday night.

Ruden made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and the Sun Devils (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) went 10 of 17 from the arc. The Golden Bears (10-18, 2-15) made 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Ja’Tavia Tapley added 11 points for Arizona State, which has won four of its last five games.

Cailyn Crocker had 11 points and Evelien Lutje Schipholt added 10 points and seven rebounds for Cal.