Subscribe

Benefield: Victory slips away from Cardinal Newman girls in NCS title game

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2020, 11:15PM
Updated 35 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MORAGA — They had it.

Cardinal Newman had the win, and the first-ever North Coast Section Open Division girls basketball title, seemingly in hand Friday night. Despite poor free-throw shooting, some key defensive lapses and, most importantly, despite having senior Anya Choice — the best player ever to suit up for the girls basketball program — sitting on the bench most of the night in foul trouble, the Cardinals were in control.

And they were in control deep into the game.

But playing at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, the No. 3-seeded Cardinals gave up an uncharacteristic 28 points in the fourth quarter to let their first section title since 2017 fall away. Top-seeded St. Joseph Notre Dame secured the 67-58 win in a game that was much closer than the final score suggests.

“We had control of the game,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said after the game. “We had a chance to win the game, even despite everything that felt like it was going against us, as far as Anya not being in the game as far as, I thought, some …”

She stopped, collected herself and started again. She did not publicly let fly on the officiating.

“We had an opportunity to win the game,” she said. “We are going to focus on what we can clean up.”

The whistles were certainly blowing all night and Mertle expressed her dismay throughout the game over what was called and what was let go. But after the game, she told her team to focus on what she deemed “the controllables,” and let the rest go.

Choice got tagged with her third foul with 4:33 to play in the second quarter. She had just two points in the first half. And this after an offensive explosion in the Cardinals’ win Wednesday night over No. 2 seed Salesian, where Choice had 43 points — 34 of which came in the second half.

And while Choice was certainly missed, the Cardinals stepped up. They trailed 14-13 after one quarter but led 25-24 at the half. They were up 43-39 after three quarters. Senior Christina Bacci led the Cardinals in the waning moments of that period after she sank two free throws, hit a three on the Cardinals’ next possession and got a block on defense.

She led all Cardinals with 13 points.

But the Pilots jumped on the Choice-less Cardinals with a full-court press that seemed to shake the visiting team. They at times struggled to move the ball up court under the Pilots’ intense pressure and when they did, were faced with a shot clock that was winding down near zero.

But Mertle said that was not where she saw the game slip away. It was the Cardinals’ half-court defense. The Pilots’ Makena Mastora had seven points in the final period, all seemingly on drives where help on defense was nowhere to be found. Add to that the Pilots’ Randi Hardin’s nine points in eight minutes — primarily from outside shots — and the Cardinals lost momentum.

“There were times we were rattled under the pressure, but there were times we scored under the pressure,” Mertle said. “We were up and they were scoring on their half-court sets in the last few minutes … we didn’t get to the midline and we allowed them to truck us to the paint. That is what I see as the bigger issue.”

No argument from Cardinal Newman junior Mariah Harris.

“I’d say the big difference was in our defense,” Harris said. “We let a lot of layups go by in the last quarter. Unfortunately some of our players, myself included ... we could have gotten the help, we could have jumped on their … right hand and just stopped them from getting wide-open layups, because that’s what killed us.”

Harris had 12 points and five boards.

Cardinals junior Aysia Dural had a tremendous night, picking up much of the ball-handling duties in Choice’s absence. But she was also huge on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her nine points.

“In the end, in the last few seconds, minutes, we needed to focus on our defense and that could have made a huge difference,” Dural said.

“We struggled a little bit on the press,” she said. “I just think we need to communicate a little bit more. We are usually very good on the press and I think we had all that energy and adrenaline going through us.”

Senior Emma Nordby also got dinged for a couple of quick fouls, but still got six rebounds and 11 points.

Tied at 49-49 and with 4:39 to play, Choice returned the game nursing that fourth foul. But in keeping with the night’s theme, she was whistled for her fifth and final foul 70 seconds after coming in as she went for her own rebound. At that point, the Cardinals were losing 54-52 and Choice had just five points.

Seeing Choice take a seat — again — Pilots interim head coach Brian Sato reset the full-court press.

Getting handed just their third loss of the season — the Cardinals are now 28-3 and still riding the best record the program has ever compiled — was a bitter pill. They didn’t see themselves as underdogs, despite the No. 3 seed, and didn’t feel like a Cinderella story, having beaten mighty Salesian to get here.

“This is where we expect to be,” Mertle said. “We think we belong here. We know we belong here.”

And the next stop is the NorCal regional state tournament. The Cardinals earned an automatic berth having been placed in the Open Division, but where they will be seeded won’t be announced until Sunday. After the game, Mertle offered no projections.

“There’s no point in trying to anticipate,” she said. “We look forward to Sunday and we’ll play from there.”

For Harris, losing Friday was grist for the grind that the NorCal tournament will bring next week.

“It is very disappointing,” she said. “I know that some of my teammates are really moved by it and I know that we all want to dig in and get better. The disappointment — it’s not like an obstacle for us. We are going to get over it and we’re going to come back next week and practice hard and be ready for the upcoming state tournament.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 and at Kerry.benefield@pressemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and Instagram @kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine