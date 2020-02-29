Benefield: Victory slips away from Cardinal Newman girls in NCS title game

MORAGA — They had it.

Cardinal Newman had the win, and the first-ever North Coast Section Open Division girls basketball title, seemingly in hand Friday night. Despite poor free-throw shooting, some key defensive lapses and, most importantly, despite having senior Anya Choice — the best player ever to suit up for the girls basketball program — sitting on the bench most of the night in foul trouble, the Cardinals were in control.

And they were in control deep into the game.

But playing at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, the No. 3-seeded Cardinals gave up an uncharacteristic 28 points in the fourth quarter to let their first section title since 2017 fall away. Top-seeded St. Joseph Notre Dame secured the 67-58 win in a game that was much closer than the final score suggests.

“We had control of the game,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said after the game. “We had a chance to win the game, even despite everything that felt like it was going against us, as far as Anya not being in the game as far as, I thought, some …”

She stopped, collected herself and started again. She did not publicly let fly on the officiating.

“We had an opportunity to win the game,” she said. “We are going to focus on what we can clean up.”

The whistles were certainly blowing all night and Mertle expressed her dismay throughout the game over what was called and what was let go. But after the game, she told her team to focus on what she deemed “the controllables,” and let the rest go.

Choice got tagged with her third foul with 4:33 to play in the second quarter. She had just two points in the first half. And this after an offensive explosion in the Cardinals’ win Wednesday night over No. 2 seed Salesian, where Choice had 43 points — 34 of which came in the second half.

And while Choice was certainly missed, the Cardinals stepped up. They trailed 14-13 after one quarter but led 25-24 at the half. They were up 43-39 after three quarters. Senior Christina Bacci led the Cardinals in the waning moments of that period after she sank two free throws, hit a three on the Cardinals’ next possession and got a block on defense.

She led all Cardinals with 13 points.

But the Pilots jumped on the Choice-less Cardinals with a full-court press that seemed to shake the visiting team. They at times struggled to move the ball up court under the Pilots’ intense pressure and when they did, were faced with a shot clock that was winding down near zero.

But Mertle said that was not where she saw the game slip away. It was the Cardinals’ half-court defense. The Pilots’ Makena Mastora had seven points in the final period, all seemingly on drives where help on defense was nowhere to be found. Add to that the Pilots’ Randi Hardin’s nine points in eight minutes — primarily from outside shots — and the Cardinals lost momentum.

“There were times we were rattled under the pressure, but there were times we scored under the pressure,” Mertle said. “We were up and they were scoring on their half-court sets in the last few minutes … we didn’t get to the midline and we allowed them to truck us to the paint. That is what I see as the bigger issue.”