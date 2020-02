Local prep and college scores and schedule

Friday's results:

College softball

CCAA

AT ARCATA

Sonoma State 057 00 — 12 11 1

Humboldt State 003 00 — 3 5 2

WP: Teri Danenberg; LP: Taylor Culp

Sonoma State: Cassidy Romano 1x3, HR, 4 RBI; Nicole Renner 2x3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Alee Balanon 2x3, 2 runs, SB; Julie Davis 2x4, RBI, run, SB; Giana Hays 1x2, HR, 2 RBI, BB; Alyssa Caballero 1x2, run, BB; Jordyn Martinez 1x3, run; Cameron Kirtlan 1x1, RBU, run.

Second Game

Sonoma State 001 501 30 — 10 12 1

Humboldt State 000 000 2x — 2 4 3

WP: Nicole Sarra; LP: Megan Holt

Sonoma State: Bella Chadwell 2x4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Amber Orchard 2x4, 2B, 3 RBI; Julie Davis 2x4, 2B, RBI; Giana Hays 1x3, 3B, RBI; Cassidy Romano 2x4, 2 runs; Nicole Renner 1x3, run, BB; Jordyn Martinez 1x3, run; Sierra Moffett 1x1, run; Alyssa Caballero BB, RBI, run.

Records: SSU 9-7, 6-4; Humboldt State 4-13, 3-11

College baseball

CCAA

AT SAN MARCOS

Sonoma State 100 121 070 — 12 14 0

CSU San Marcos 000 110 001 — 3 9 1

WP: Jake Dent; LP: Dylan Wannamaker

Sonoma State: James Harwell 3x4, 3 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB; Jake Hernandez 2x3, 2 runs, SB; Drew Downing 2x5, 2B, 2 RBI; Dante Peretti 2x5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Joshua Medina 1x4, 2B, RBI, run; Ben Sanderson 1x5, RBI, SB; Trevor Mallett 1x3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Isaiah Morales 1x5, 2 runs, SB; Nick Simmons 1x4, run.

Second Game

Sonoma State 020 000 015 — 8 10 5

CSU San Marcos 122 001 22x — 10 12 1

Sonoma State: Trevor Mallett 1x4, HR, 4 RBI; Joshua Medina 2x5, run, SB; Dante Peretti 2x5, run; Marco Rivas 2x5, 2B, RBI; Ricky Pato 1x1, run; Bryce Vitt BB, RBI, 2 runs; James Harwell BB, RBI, SB; Will Langan 1x4; Desmond Gates 1x2.

Records: SSU 4-11, 3-7; San Marcos 4-12, 3-7

Women’s college water polo

Tina Finali Memorial Tournament

AT THOUSAND OAKS

Sonoma State 14, Austin College 6

Sonoma State goals: Mundt 3, Theide 2, Williams 2, Olson 2, Grace 2, Dieterle, Erickson, Russell-Sadoff.

Sonoma State 14, Lindenwood 5

Sonoma State goals: Gavuzzi 3, Dieterle 2, Smith 2, Mundt 2, Williams 2, Theide, Erickson, Gellert.

JC men’s basketball

CCCAA NorCal Regional Playoffs

AT SANTA ROSA JC

West Valley 28 36 — 64

Santa Rosa JC 44 44 — 88

Santa Rosa JC: Edward Turner 21, Gianni Brown 16, Shannon Ferguson 13, Damian Wallace 12.

JC baseball

Big 8 Conference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

Sierra 000 022 001 — 5 10 0

Santa Rosa JC 100 002 03x — 6 10 1

WP: Nick Andrakin. LP: Mickey Coyne

Santa Rosa JC: Joe Lampe: 3x4, 3B, run; Ryan Miller 2x4, run; Blake McDonald 2x3, 2B, run 2 RBI; Aidan Morris 1x4, 2B, 3 RBI.

Records: Sierra 14-4, 1-2. Santa Rosa JC 15-1, 2-1

Next: 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Sacramento City.

Saturday's schedule:

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCAA

Sonoma State at Cal State San Marcos, 11 a.m. (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CCAA

Sonoma State at Humboldt State, 11 a.m. (DH)

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at San Joaquin Delta, Noon (DH)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Sonoma State women at Leap Day Meet, Hayward

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO

Cal Lutheran Tina Finali Tournament

At Thousand Oaks

Sonoma State vs. Chapman, 11:15 a.m.

Sonoma State vs. Cal Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

CSU Dominguez Hills at Sonoma State, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

CSU Dominguez Hills at Sonoma State, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NCS Championship

Division 5

Clear Lake vs. Stuart Hall at Kezar Pavilion (SF), 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

NCS Championship

Division 2

Montgomery vs. Alameda at Pinole Valley HS, 5 p.m.

Division 5

Branson at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

Division 6

Calistoga at Laytonville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

NCS Championship

Division 1

Berkeley at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Division 4

St. Mary’s-Albany at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

NCS Championship

Division 2

Maria Carrillo vs. Tamalpais at San Rafael HS, 5 p.m.

Division 4

Marin Academy at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

State CIF Championships at Bakersfield

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Cardinal Newman at Monte Vista, 11 a.m.

Maria Carrillo at Sir Francis Drake, 11 a.m.

Heritage at Rancho Cotate, noon

Ukiah vs. Eureka, 11 a.m.

Ukiah vs. Santa Rosa, 5 p.m.