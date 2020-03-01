Subscribe

Cardinal Newman girls score in double overtime to win NCS soccer title

ALBERT GREGORY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2020, 7:49PM
The Cardinal Newman High School girls soccer team won the North Coast Section Division 4 title Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime victory over Marin Academy.

Following a scoreless first overtime, the Cardinals’ Natalia Belmonte scored the winning goal in the final minutes of the second overtime to clinch the section title for the Cardinals.

After a physical first half, the game remained scoreless thanks to some tough defense and great keeper play from both sides.

But 13 minutes into the second half, Newman’s Izzy Wright scored off an assist from Caila Liu to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard.

In the final seconds of regulation, the Wildcats were able to tie the score as Meredith Stais converted on a header, assisted by her goalkeeper Audrey Byrne on a free kick.

