El Molino's Hannah Ricioli claims 2nd place at state wrestling meet

Four Sonoma County high school wrestlers came away with medals at the CIF state championships in Bakersfield on Saturday, including an unseeded El Molino athlete who made it all the way to the final bout in her weight class.

Hannah Ricioli, a junior at the Forestville school, repeatedly toppled high-seeded opponents on her way to the championship match in the 150-pound weight class.

Only against the state’s top-seeded wrestler in her class did Ricioli lose a match during the weekend — but she still came away with a second-place medal and has her senior year remaining for another try at a state title.

Ricioli was coming off a victory at the North Coast Section championships a week ago, where she pinned her opponent for the regional title.

Her first win Thursday at the state meet put her on a path to face some of the top opponents in the 150-pound class.

She bested the No. 3 wrestler with a pin, won a decision against a sixth-seeded foe and pinned the second-seeded wrestler in the semifinal round.

On Saturday night, she faced off with No. 1 seed Lilly Freitas of Pitman High School in Turlock for the title.

Pitman, a defending state champion in the 143-pound weight class, scored four points on Ricioli before ultimately pinning her for the championship.

But the El Molino wrestler still managed to place higher than any of her fellow North Coast athletes.

Picking up a third-place medal was Casa Grande’s Lilly McCoy, seeded fourth in the 235-pound weight class.

She pinned both of her opponents to reach the quarterfinal round but lost there to the fifth-seeded wrestler in her class.

In the consolation bracket, she beat her seventh- and eighth-seeded opponents to reach the third-place match, then pinned unseeded Tatianna Herrera of James Logan High School in Union City.

In the girls’ 189-pound weight class, Rancho Cotate’s Hollie Espinoza, seeded sixth, bested the third-seeded wrestler to reach the semifinal round, where she was pinned by her second-seeded foe.

In the consolation bracket, Espinoza won to reach the third-place match and battled to force overtime against third-seeded Alexia Garcia of Sierra High School in Manteca, who won in the sudden-victory format. Espinoza finished fourth.

On the boys’ side, Windsor High School’s Trent Silva was the lone local athlete still wrestling on the final day of the meet.

The sixth-seeded Silva reached the semifinal round of the 160-pound weight class but lost to the second-seeded wrestler.

Once in the consolation bracket, Silva lost a rematch to the wrestler he had defeated in the quarterfinals, third-seeded Max Wilner of Fountain Valley.

Wilner claimed fifth and Silva took the sixth-place medal.