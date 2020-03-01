Montgomery boys capture 3rd straight NCS title

Kevin Welch, Zack Batchelder and Nathan Rodriguez just know. They don’t even have to look up.

They know where the other is going to be during a run.

That faith in one another has become instinctive, honed for years since the trio began playing soccer together when they were in elementary school.

Now seniors on Montgomery High School’s soccer team, the three led the Vikings on Saturday night to their third consecutive North Coast Section championship, this year’s in Division 1, with a 3-2 victory over Berkeley High, the team that knocked them out of the NorCal regionals last year.

Batchelder scored two goals, Welch assisted on one and Rodriguez nailed home the winner with three minutes left in the game to cement the Vikings’ third consecutive NCS title.

After slipping a goal past the diving Yellowjackets keeper, Rodriguez ran toward the sideline, a huge grin on his face, his teammates mobbing him and the crowd cheering.

They knew a 3-1 margin was likely insurmountable – particularly in the setting moments and with their Emmanuel Padilla in goal.

Coach Jon Schwan subbed Rodriguez off moments later so he could enjoy his moment in the sun, and he was greeted with a huge hug from the coach.

Up 2-1 but with Berkeley always threatening, Montgomery wanted to land a death blow.

With the dangerous Batchelder at the front, Berkeley was forced to keep him within reach. He got the ball about midfield and knew Rodriguez would be sprinting along with him into Yellowjackets territory.

“He had the presence of mind to track Nathan and found him,” Schwan said.

“Zacky B got it and dribbled it up,” Rodriguez said. “He saw me open in midfield and I just slotted it in.”

He knew the goal would be the winner.

“I was thinking ‘This is the closing one. This is it,’” he said. “Wow, we really just won it.”

The Vikings head to NorCals next and will soon learn their seeding and opponent.

Montgomery, undefeated at 23-0-1, is ranked sixth in the state and was seeded No. 1 in Division 1. They rolled through the North Bay League-Oak Division without a loss and stepped through the NCS bracket with 3-0, 5-1 and 3-0 victories.

But No. 6 Berkeley, though not nearly as impressive by the numbers, challenged the Vikings Saturday, making the victory even sweeter.

Batchelder gave Montgomery the early lead with a goal 11 minutes into the game with a close-quarters shot that got past Yellowjackets keeper Irving Toledo Sanchez.

Three minutes later, though, Montgomery defender Gabe Tucker was yellow-carded, throwing off some of Schwan’s game plan and putting the Vikings off balance.

“We couldn’t play the way we wanted to early. It forced some changes,” he said.

With 21 minutes left in the first half, Berkeley evened the score when Devin Fike, deep in the box to the right of the goal, kicked the ball back toward the goal face past the oncoming Padilla, and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi knocked it in for the score.

The score was reminiscent of the team’s previous meeting this year, when the Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime, one of the rare times Montgomery has trailed all season.