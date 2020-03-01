Subscribe

Montgomery boys capture 3rd straight NCS title

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2020, 11:47PM
Updated 41 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Kevin Welch, Zack Batchelder and Nathan Rodriguez just know. They don’t even have to look up.

They know where the other is going to be during a run.

That faith in one another has become instinctive, honed for years since the trio began playing soccer together when they were in elementary school.

Now seniors on Montgomery High School’s soccer team, the three led the Vikings on Saturday night to their third consecutive North Coast Section championship, this year’s in Division 1, with a 3-2 victory over Berkeley High, the team that knocked them out of the NorCal regionals last year.

Batchelder scored two goals, Welch assisted on one and Rodriguez nailed home the winner with three minutes left in the game to cement the Vikings’ third consecutive NCS title.

After slipping a goal past the diving Yellowjackets keeper, Rodriguez ran toward the sideline, a huge grin on his face, his teammates mobbing him and the crowd cheering.

They knew a 3-1 margin was likely insurmountable – particularly in the setting moments and with their Emmanuel Padilla in goal.

Coach Jon Schwan subbed Rodriguez off moments later so he could enjoy his moment in the sun, and he was greeted with a huge hug from the coach.

Up 2-1 but with Berkeley always threatening, Montgomery wanted to land a death blow.

With the dangerous Batchelder at the front, Berkeley was forced to keep him within reach. He got the ball about midfield and knew Rodriguez would be sprinting along with him into Yellowjackets territory.

“He had the presence of mind to track Nathan and found him,” Schwan said.

“Zacky B got it and dribbled it up,” Rodriguez said. “He saw me open in midfield and I just slotted it in.”

He knew the goal would be the winner.

“I was thinking ‘This is the closing one. This is it,’” he said. “Wow, we really just won it.”

The Vikings head to NorCals next and will soon learn their seeding and opponent.

Montgomery, undefeated at 23-0-1, is ranked sixth in the state and was seeded No. 1 in Division 1. They rolled through the North Bay League-Oak Division without a loss and stepped through the NCS bracket with 3-0, 5-1 and 3-0 victories.

But No. 6 Berkeley, though not nearly as impressive by the numbers, challenged the Vikings Saturday, making the victory even sweeter.

Batchelder gave Montgomery the early lead with a goal 11 minutes into the game with a close-quarters shot that got past Yellowjackets keeper Irving Toledo Sanchez.

Three minutes later, though, Montgomery defender Gabe Tucker was yellow-carded, throwing off some of Schwan’s game plan and putting the Vikings off balance.

“We couldn’t play the way we wanted to early. It forced some changes,” he said.

With 21 minutes left in the first half, Berkeley evened the score when Devin Fike, deep in the box to the right of the goal, kicked the ball back toward the goal face past the oncoming Padilla, and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi knocked it in for the score.

The score was reminiscent of the team’s previous meeting this year, when the Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime, one of the rare times Montgomery has trailed all season.

Schwan, both times, directed his team to turn up the pressure. In January, the Vikings responded with four goals in about 20 minutes to put that game out of reach.

It wasn’t so easy Saturday, but Batchelder did give the Vikings a 2-1 advantage five minutes into the second half.

Welch set that goal in motion at midfield, stealing a pass, twirling through two Berkeley players and passing to Batchelder about 25 yards from the goal. Batchelder finished strong, angling it past the diving Yellowjackets keeper.

After Rodriguez made it 3-1, the Vikings felt safe.

But the Yellowjackets kept at it, flooding the box, and with about a minute left, a deflected shot found its way into the lower right corner of the goal past Padilla to make it 3-2.

“It got exciting there for a minute,” Schwan acknowledged.

The coach praised Welch, Rodriguez and Batchelder. The team’s leading scorer, Batchelder has netted 49 goals this year and gets most of the attention.

“But Kevin is the heartbeat of our team,” Schwan said. “We just go as far as Kevin wants to take us. He’s a workhorse on the field.”

Batchelder and Welch will play soccer at UC-Davis next year.

Berkeley coach Andre Hebert has his team play a version of Italian soccer’s legendary catenaccio, or “door bolt,” a possession-heavy defensive style.

“I call ours passenaccio,” he said, emphasizing the controlled passing game.

But Schwan prefers to unleash his team: “They’re so possession driven, even if it means going backward,” he said. “It’s our job to close up those lanes. I don’t care how long you have the ball, it’s what you do with the ball when you have it.”

Berkeley played the game without its full squad after several players left the team amid tensions roiling the school involving an alleged sexual assault and the school’s response to it.

Hebert said several players were no longer on the squad Saturday.

A female student alleged another student tried to rape her in a classroom last year and that teachers, counselors and administrators didn’t report it to authorities as required, a charge school officials deny. After a lawsuit was filed in late January, students erupted in protests, saying the school has had a lengthy history of “rape culture” that administrators haven’t stopped and that some athletes are allowed to misbehave.

The team forfeited a home game on Feb. 7 after Hebert decided “heightened emotions” on campus warranted the cancellation. A list of boys accused of being perpetrators of sexual violence against girls was written in school bathrooms, according to news reports.

Kossa-Rienzi, who will play at the University of Washington next year, said his whole team considered quitting because some didn’t want to be associated with others who’ve been accused of misconduct.

But, he said, they decided to play.

“It’s been a distraction that we had to try to put out of our minds,” he said. “Most of our losses have been not because the other team was that much better, but because we shot ourselves in the foot.”

He said he knew Montgomery would be a challenge, but the Yellowjackets had already upset No. 3 San Ramon Valley and No. 2 De La Salle en route to the title game.

“This is one of the only teams we match up well with,” he said of the Vikings. “They play real soccer. They pass it around, not just go for the long ball.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine