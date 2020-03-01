NCS championship roundup: Montgomery girls fall short in hoops; Cloverdale girls take title

The No. 2 Montgomery girls basketball team had a great run in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs until Saturday’s championship game at Pinole Valley. The Vikings had poor stretches to begin the first and third quarters that doomed them in a 58-39 loss to No. 1 Alameda.

Alameda (24-5) broke out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, forcing the Vikings (24-7) to expend energy to battle back, which they did. Montgomery only trailed 21-20 late in the second quarter and 24-21 at halftime.

“It’s a big game, maybe we had a little bit of nerves. We had some shots but didn’t put them down,” Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue said. “At halftime, we had all the momentum.”

However, the Hornets went on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter on three 3-pointers for a 12-point lead that Montgomery couldn’t overcome.

“It took a lot of energy for us to get Alameda’s lead down to three points at half. Once we went back down by 12 points it was an uphill battle,” LaBlue said. “Alameda is good. They are the No. 1 team for a reason. They are a quality team.”

Ashleigh Barr led the Vikings with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Lexi Givens scored 26 points (five 3-pointers) to pace the Hornets.

The season is not over for the Vikings, as they will be playing in NorCals starting next week. The Vikings will find out their division and opponent on Sunday.

“The kids played well all the way to the end tonight,” LaBlue said. “Now we get a chance to regroup and play in NorCals.”

Cloverdale 54, Branson 45

Tehya Bird scored 23 points and hauled down 10 rebounds to lead the host No. 1 Eagles (25-3) to the Division 5 championship over the No. 2 Bulls (22-8) of Ross.

“Tehya played awesome,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “The home-court advantage and our good crowd helped out in the fourth quarter.”

The score was tied 34-34 at the end of the third quarter before Cloverdale won the fourth quarter 20-11.

“Defense at the end of the game was the key for us. We got some nice defensive stops in the fourth quarter,” Barry said. “It is a very good feeling to win NCS. Coming in first place was really nice for our kids and school.”

Cloverdale moves on to play in NorCals.

Laytonville 57, Calistoga 40

The host No. 1 Warriors (27-3) utilized a pesky mid-court press as the centerpiece of their defensive effort to stymie the No. 2 Wildcats (24-4) and win the Division 6 title.

“We won this game with all defense,” Laytonville coach Corey James said. “The plan was to keep the ball moving and get in transition and crash the boards and we did that.”

Laytonville led 31-11 at halftime and cruised to victory in the second half. Akeela James led the Warriors with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Akeela was controlling the ball, playing good defense and grabbing boards. Her shooting was pretty on,” James said.

Vanesa Queipo led the Wildcats with 12 points.