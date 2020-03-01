Subscribe

NCS championship roundup: Montgomery girls fall short in hoops; Cloverdale girls take title

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2020, 11:45PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The No. 2 Montgomery girls basketball team had a great run in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs until Saturday’s championship game at Pinole Valley. The Vikings had poor stretches to begin the first and third quarters that doomed them in a 58-39 loss to No. 1 Alameda.

Alameda (24-5) broke out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, forcing the Vikings (24-7) to expend energy to battle back, which they did. Montgomery only trailed 21-20 late in the second quarter and 24-21 at halftime.

“It’s a big game, maybe we had a little bit of nerves. We had some shots but didn’t put them down,” Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue said. “At halftime, we had all the momentum.”

However, the Hornets went on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter on three 3-pointers for a 12-point lead that Montgomery couldn’t overcome.

“It took a lot of energy for us to get Alameda’s lead down to three points at half. Once we went back down by 12 points it was an uphill battle,” LaBlue said. “Alameda is good. They are the No. 1 team for a reason. They are a quality team.”

Ashleigh Barr led the Vikings with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Lexi Givens scored 26 points (five 3-pointers) to pace the Hornets.

The season is not over for the Vikings, as they will be playing in NorCals starting next week. The Vikings will find out their division and opponent on Sunday.

“The kids played well all the way to the end tonight,” LaBlue said. “Now we get a chance to regroup and play in NorCals.”

Cloverdale 54, Branson 45

Tehya Bird scored 23 points and hauled down 10 rebounds to lead the host No. 1 Eagles (25-3) to the Division 5 championship over the No. 2 Bulls (22-8) of Ross.

“Tehya played awesome,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “The home-court advantage and our good crowd helped out in the fourth quarter.”

The score was tied 34-34 at the end of the third quarter before Cloverdale won the fourth quarter 20-11.

“Defense at the end of the game was the key for us. We got some nice defensive stops in the fourth quarter,” Barry said. “It is a very good feeling to win NCS. Coming in first place was really nice for our kids and school.”

Cloverdale moves on to play in NorCals.

Laytonville 57, Calistoga 40

The host No. 1 Warriors (27-3) utilized a pesky mid-court press as the centerpiece of their defensive effort to stymie the No. 2 Wildcats (24-4) and win the Division 6 title.

“We won this game with all defense,” Laytonville coach Corey James said. “The plan was to keep the ball moving and get in transition and crash the boards and we did that.”

Laytonville led 31-11 at halftime and cruised to victory in the second half. Akeela James led the Warriors with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Akeela was controlling the ball, playing good defense and grabbing boards. Her shooting was pretty on,” James said.

Vanesa Queipo led the Wildcats with 12 points.

Both teams will play in NorCals.

Boys basketball

Stuart Hall 66, Clear Lake 58

In a Division 5 championship game, the No. 2 Cardinals (27-4) lost to the No. 2 Knights (24-7) of San Francisco in large part because they could not stop Stuart Hall’s Kyle Jasper, who had 29 points.

“Stuart Hall is really solid. We didn’t have an answer for Jasper,” Clear Lake coach Scott DeLeon said. “Their team quickness and physicality put us back on our heels early.”

Clear Lake lost the first quarter 17-9 and trailed 40-23 at the break.

“We kind of buried ourselves in the first half,” DeLeon said. “I’m proud how we played and represented our school. We haven’t gone to a NCS championship since 1989.”

Clear Lake will play in NorCals.

Girls soccer

Tamalpais 1, Maria Carrillo 0, 2 OT

The visiting No. 4 Pumas (15-8-1) suffered a tough-luck loss in the Division 2 championship by giving up a golden goal in the second overtime to the No. 2 Red Tailed Hawks (19-1-2)

The Tamalpais game-winner came with 2:27 elapsed in the second sudden death 10-minute overtime on a corner kick that bounded into traffic in the 6-yard box. A Hawks player kicked the ball out of the chaos and into the net. Maria Carrillo goalie Taylor Little (9 saves) had no chance to save it.

“We had chances to win the game in regular time and in overtime,” Maria Carrillo coach Michael Cox said. “The midfield was even. It was very open for both teams. It was a battle, a lot of 50-50 balls. Tamalpais was tenacious — they were on us all of the time.”

Tamalpais won the shots-on-goal tally 10-5.

The Pumas will move on to play in NorCals.

“I told my players to hold your heads up high. We have done a lot of great work to get to the NCS championship,” Cox said.

