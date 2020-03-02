14 area teams make state playoffs in basketball and soccer

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team is in the Open Division of the state playoffs. And the Cardinals have their work cut out for them.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals (28-3) travel to Stockton to face No. 4 St. Mary’s (23-4), which won its 13th consecutive Sac- Joaquin Section title, the past eight being in Division 1. The Rams have won section titles in 18 of the 19 years Tom Gonsalves has been the head coach. The teams square off Wednesday at 7 p.m.

If the Cardinals win that game, top seed Archbishop Mitty of San Jose awaits them after receiving a bye. The Monarchs are 24-3, and haven’t lost since Dec. 28, capturing the Central Coast Section Open Division title with a 76-44 win over the No. 2 seed Pinewood.

In all, nine area basketball teams are in the state tournament. Eight are girls teams.

In the Division 2 girls bracket, No. 13 Montgomery (24-7) heads to Elk Grove on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against Laguna Creek (27-3), which lost in the Sac- Joaquin Division 2 semifinals.

The Cloverdale girls team (23-2), seeded seventh in Division 4, travels to Redding to take on Enterprise (19-12) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Hornets are coming off a loss in the NSCIF Division 3 title game.

The Upper Lake girls team (22-5) earned the ninth seed in Division 5, and will head to Portola for a 7 p.m. Tuesday matchup against the eight-seeded Tigers (29-3), who are the NSCIF Division 5 champions.

In the Division 6 girls bracket, all four games involve area teams. Top-seeded Laytonville (27-3) hosts Fall River (22-5), which lost in the NSCIF Division 6 title game. No. 5 Calistoga (24-4) travels to Roseville and will face No. 4 Valley Christian (23-2), which fell in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 title game. Sixth-seeded Credo (14-12) goes to Auburn to take on No. 3 Forest Lake Christian (23-5), the team that beat Valley Christian for the Sac-Joaquin Division 4 title. And No. 7 Tomales (13-8) heads to Redding Christian (21-5), the NSCIF Division 6 champions. All four games are Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The only boys team to reach the state playoffs is Clear Lake (26-4), the No. 10 seed in Division 4. The Cardinals travel to Kingsburg (27-4), the Central Section Division 4 champions, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Five area soccer teams qualified for the state playoffs as well.

Both the Cardinal Newman and Montgomery boys and girls teams are in the bracket, as well as Maria Carrillo’s girls team.

Montgomery will host a double-header on Tuesday. The second-seeded girls team (18-4) have a Division 3 game against Sacramento’s Bradshaw Christian (15-2-1, 9-1 Sierra Valley Conference) at 4 p.m. The No. 7 Pride won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 title with a 4-1 win over Colfax and are the SVC champion.

The No. 2 seed Vikings boys (23-0-1) have a Division 1 game at 6 p.m. against seventh-seeded Tokay (14-3-3, 7-1-2 Tri-City Athletic League). The Lodi team is the league champ and lost 1-0 to Jesuit in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 final.

The Division 2 girls bracket has both Cardinal Newman and Maria Carrillo playing road games. The fifth-seeded Cardinals (17-3-1) travel to Shingle Springs to take on Foothill Valley League champion No. 4 Ponderosa (20-2-1, 10-0), which lost 3-2 to St. Francis in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 final, while the No. 6 Pumas (15-8-1) head to No. 3 Los Gatos (15-2-4, 9-1-2), winners of the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League that suffered a 2-1 loss to Saint Francis in the Open Division semifinal of the Central Coast Section tournament. Both games are Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Cardinal Newman boys team, seeded sixth in Division 4, will also be on the road. The Cardinals (16-7-3) travel to Chico’s Pleasant Valley. The Vikings (14-5-3, 8-1-2 Eastern Athletic League) are the third seed after finishing as league runners-up and losing in the NSCIF Division 1 final 1-0 to Shasta.