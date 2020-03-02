Barber: 3-point shooting buries Warriors in 124-110 loss to Wizards

Three-point shooting was often the difference for the Warriors over the past several seasons. It still is. Only that element of the game no longer tilts in Golden State’s direction.

The Warriors’ 124-110 loss to the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on Sunday evening was representative of a season going underwater like the Titanic (though in this case there may be more lifeboats in the vicinity). The Warriors hit a tepid number of 3-point shots: 9 of 28, or 32.1 percent. The Wizards connected at a stunning rate: 20 of 30, or 66.7 percent.

The discrepancy is galling. It has been galling all season, especially for this franchise.

The Warriors’ 3-point superiority actually predates the Steve Kerr era, by quite a while. Forget about Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The last time these guys allowed more treys than they made over the course of a season was 2008-09. That was a while ago, folks. Don Nelson was the coach. Jamal Crawford was the leading 3-point shooter.

Every year since then — until this one — the Warriors have been in the black along the arc, and sometimes by a wide margin.

The peak came in 2014-15 and 2015-16, when Kerr’s dynasty rose up like a Curry jumper from 24 feet. In that first season, Curry’s first as NBA most valuable player, the Warriors connected on 883 3-pointers and gave up 592 of them. The next year, as they roared to a 73-9 regular-season record, the disparity was 1,077 to 640. The difference was comical.

The other 31 teams narrowed the gap over the three seasons after that. As the league embraced the 3-point shot like a religion, the Warriors drifted down to the middle of the pack in that category. But it remained a net advantage for them, because they were so good on defense. Golden State had a deep contingent of wing players who could guard the 3-point line and switch ably through screens.

Those days are gone. The Warriors have eclipsed 20 3-pointers just once in 2019-20. That was on Jan. 16, when they hit 20 of 45 against Denver. Compare that to the six times they have allowed 20-plus 3s this season, with a high of 25 by Houston on Feb. 20.

Overall, Golden State ranks 28th among 30 teams in 3-pointers per game (10.3) and is tied for 28th in 3-point percentage (.334). On the defensive end, the Warriors rank 29th in opponents’ made 3-pointers (13.6 per game) and dead last in 3-point percentage (.391). Once again, the difference is comical.

To be honest, the Warriors’ offensive shooting problems are understandable. They possess the best-shooting backcourt tandem in the history of the game, but Curry and Thompson have played in just four games combined. Having already lost Kevin Durant, also counted among the best shooters of this generation, there’s no way the Warriors were going to find suitable replacements.

Durant is recuperating in Brooklyn, Thompson in the Bay Area, but Curry should be back soon. Maybe later this week. That should create a tectonic shift in the Warriors’ long-distance shooting.

“When you get the defense reacting and you get open looks on penetration and kicks, the ball tends to go in a lot more often,” Kerr said. “And we just haven’t been able to generate a lot of open shots. It’s not a shock, given our youth. I think you’ll see guys shoot better when Steph returns, and he’s able to break down the defense. I think you’ll see more open ones. And hopefully we’ll shoot a better percentage.”