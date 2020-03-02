Subscribe

Barber: 3-point shooting buries Warriors in 124-110 loss to Wizards

March 1, 2020, 10:27PM
SAN FRANCISCO

Three-point shooting was often the difference for the Warriors over the past several seasons. It still is. Only that element of the game no longer tilts in Golden State’s direction.

The Warriors’ 124-110 loss to the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on Sunday evening was representative of a season going underwater like the Titanic (though in this case there may be more lifeboats in the vicinity). The Warriors hit a tepid number of 3-point shots: 9 of 28, or 32.1 percent. The Wizards connected at a stunning rate: 20 of 30, or 66.7 percent.

The discrepancy is galling. It has been galling all season, especially for this franchise.

The Warriors’ 3-point superiority actually predates the Steve Kerr era, by quite a while. Forget about Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The last time these guys allowed more treys than they made over the course of a season was 2008-09. That was a while ago, folks. Don Nelson was the coach. Jamal Crawford was the leading 3-point shooter.

Every year since then — until this one — the Warriors have been in the black along the arc, and sometimes by a wide margin.

The peak came in 2014-15 and 2015-16, when Kerr’s dynasty rose up like a Curry jumper from 24 feet. In that first season, Curry’s first as NBA most valuable player, the Warriors connected on 883 3-pointers and gave up 592 of them. The next year, as they roared to a 73-9 regular-season record, the disparity was 1,077 to 640. The difference was comical.

The other 31 teams narrowed the gap over the three seasons after that. As the league embraced the 3-point shot like a religion, the Warriors drifted down to the middle of the pack in that category. But it remained a net advantage for them, because they were so good on defense. Golden State had a deep contingent of wing players who could guard the 3-point line and switch ably through screens.

Those days are gone. The Warriors have eclipsed 20 3-pointers just once in 2019-20. That was on Jan. 16, when they hit 20 of 45 against Denver. Compare that to the six times they have allowed 20-plus 3s this season, with a high of 25 by Houston on Feb. 20.

Overall, Golden State ranks 28th among 30 teams in 3-pointers per game (10.3) and is tied for 28th in 3-point percentage (.334). On the defensive end, the Warriors rank 29th in opponents’ made 3-pointers (13.6 per game) and dead last in 3-point percentage (.391). Once again, the difference is comical.

To be honest, the Warriors’ offensive shooting problems are understandable. They possess the best-shooting backcourt tandem in the history of the game, but Curry and Thompson have played in just four games combined. Having already lost Kevin Durant, also counted among the best shooters of this generation, there’s no way the Warriors were going to find suitable replacements.

Durant is recuperating in Brooklyn, Thompson in the Bay Area, but Curry should be back soon. Maybe later this week. That should create a tectonic shift in the Warriors’ long-distance shooting.

“When you get the defense reacting and you get open looks on penetration and kicks, the ball tends to go in a lot more often,” Kerr said. “And we just haven’t been able to generate a lot of open shots. It’s not a shock, given our youth. I think you’ll see guys shoot better when Steph returns, and he’s able to break down the defense. I think you’ll see more open ones. And hopefully we’ll shoot a better percentage.”

The defensive porousness is a more complicated problem. Look at last year’s roster, and you can see why it gave NBA shooters so much trouble. Thompson and Andre Iguodala were among the best perimeter defenders in the game, and Shaun Livingston was pretty good, too. And players like Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney could get out to the line quickly enough to at least make an impact.

Green is still a top defender, but he has missed 17 games this season, including Sunday’s (with a sore knee). Looney, fighting through a long-term nerve condition, is averaging only about 13 minutes per game. Those other perimeter sentries are all gone, at least temporarily.

What’s left is mostly a collection of young players, some of whom are prized more for offense than defense.

The performance against Washington was particularly egregious, the worst of the year for the Warriors. And there are two ways to view it.

One is that this inexperienced crew, missing both Green and Looney, ran into a hot-shooting opponent at the wrong time. Guard Bradley Beal, snubbed for the All-Star game and pissed about it, has been on a tear since late January. He put up back-to-back 50-point games against the Bulls and Bucks a week ago. And 6-foot-10 Davis Bertans — while he might not be the complete player Beal is — has as sweet a long-distance stroke as you’ll ever see.

“He shoots the three from 10 feet beyond the 3-point line,” Kerr said of Bertans. “When you can stretch the floor that much, it means everybody else has to cover that much ground. And when you’re trying to deal with Bradley Beal, and Bertans is on the weak side, that’s a problem.”

Consider that the Warriors were on the tail end of a back-to-back, having won at Phoenix on Saturday, and it’s not shocking that Beal would hit 7 of his 9 3-point attempts, and Bertans would blast 8 of 10.

Counterpoint: The Warriors’ 3-point defense has been terrible on a lot of nights this year, some of them far removed from back-to-backs. There are no Thompsons and Iguodalas patrolling the arc, but that doesn’t excuse the ease with which Beal maneuvered into five 3-pointers in the first quarter, or the open looks that allowed Bertans to go 5 for 5 in the fourth quarter.

“I told the guys after the game. Circumstances in the NBA over 82 games, there’s gonna be nights like this,” Kerr said. “And you have to be able to count on your defensive awareness. When you can’t count on your legs and depth because of injuries or whatever, you’ve gotta be able to game-plan and stick to your game plan. And be aware, be ready. We’re a very young team, we’re not ready to reach that level yet. And that’s what we have to try to do.”

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors’ perimeter defense getting much better between now and Game No. 82, unless the next 10-day contracts go to Scottie Pippen and Michael Cooper. The only hope is Curry, a flurry of 3-pointers on the offensive end and a slightly more equitable distribution on the stat sheet.

Not until next year, when Thompson returns and the Warriors reshuffle their cards a little, can they truly hope to regain long-distance supremacy.

