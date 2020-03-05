Subscribe

Sonoma Raceway to host eco-car challenge

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2020, 7:33PM

It’s not all about burning fossil fuels at Sonoma Raceway. Sometimes it’s about being cleaner and more energy efficient.

The Make the Future Live California eco-marathon will return to Sonoma Raceway next month, the third time the raceway has hosted the environmentally conscious racing challenge.

Sponsored by Shell Oil Company, the raceway and Speedway Motorsports, the April 1-4 marathon is a global academic program, with regional events in the Americas, Asia and Europe, that challenges high school and college students to compete to design, build and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

The program is dedicated to addressing the growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions and empowering science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students by giving them a platform to put their own energy consumption theories into action.

In this, the 35th year of the program, teams have the opportunity to become regional champions and go on to compete in the first World Championship final to be held later this year.

“Every year we watch these brilliant young minds from all across the Americas rise to the challenge of innovating for a lower carbon future,” said Pamela Rosen, Shell Eco-marathon Americas spokesperson in announcing the event.

There are three competition categories.

Last year, a Northern Illinois University team created a 1,524.9-miles-per-gallon gasoline-powered prototype in the internal combustion category.

In hydrogen fuel cell, the University of Alberta of Edmonton won with 159.8 miles/m3 vehicle.

In battery electric, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign team won with a 152 miles/kWh vehicle. A team from Mater Dei High School of Indiana created an “urban concept car” that ran on 68.2 miles/kWh.

The event is free and open to the public.

