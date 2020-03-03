Barber: Warriors’ Jordan Poole trying to escape history

Jordan Poole is having a historic season for the Warriors, and not the good kind. His shooting has been historically bad.

This seems unkind to a young man who turned 20 the day before the Warriors drafted him last June and spent just one year as a college starter. A lot of NBA rookies struggle with their shots, and the Warriors threw Poole into heavy action long before they really wanted to.

But I’m not offering an opinion here. Going strictly by the data, Poole’s first year has been among the worst anyone has seen in decades.

As the 2019-20 season progressed, I started to repeat a small mental exercise. However many field-goal attempts Poole had at that time, I used the site basketball-reference.com (a tool I might die without) to calculate how many previous NBA players had sat at that low of a percentage while launching that many shots. Or more accurately, I looked at how far back in time you had to retreat to find those players, because apparently no one could shoot to save his own life in the early days of the league.

The record was damning.

After 29 Warriors games (the point at which the team assigned Poole to Santa Cruz for a few G League outings), he was shooting 25.4 percent on 249 attempts. No NBA player had been that inaccurate, on that many attempts, since the Baltimore Bullets’ Les Pugh in 1949-50.

After 50 games, Poole had nudged the percentage up to 27.5, on 357 shots. That still didn’t get the rookie past 1949-50, though; at that point, he was tied with five different gawky white guys, all shooting at milk crates with two hands during the Truman administration. Modest progress.

Through all of it, coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors enveloped their top draft pick in support. Their message to Poole was unified: Keep shooting. Don’t be nervous. Don’t be ashamed. Put the ball in the air and eventually the shots will fall.

The love wasn’t lost on Poole.

“If you’re going through a struggle or you’re not playing to your potential, to continue to have a coach that wants to push you, push you, push you and, you know, knows what your limits are, and your strengths — just kind of beyond blessed to be in this situation,” Poole said Sunday.

The Warriors’ patience wasn’t unlimited, though. They used that G League stint to clear Poole’s mind a little. And he didn’t start any games between Nov. 15 and Feb. 11.

You may have noticed a change lately, though. Poole has begun to be more efficient in his scoring. As I said, he made 27.5 percent of his shots in those first 50 Warriors games. In the 11 games since then (Poole missed one of them Saturday with an ankle sprain), the number has shot up to 45.8 percent.

That’s a dramatic shift. A couple things go a long way in explaining it. One is that Poole has been playing more point guard since about a week before the All-Star break, a move necessitated in part by the Warriors’ trading D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota. Ultimately, Poole is probably more comfortable at shooting guard. But he has experience at the point, and in this case the change of duties seems to have been good for him.