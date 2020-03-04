Benefield: Cloverdale girls ride defense, home-court advantage to NorCal win

CLOVERDALE — Cloverdale’s Tehya Bird led the charge with 31 points, but it was the Eagles’ defense and unrivaled home-court advantage that stole the show Tuesday night in a 62-40 romp over the visiting Enterprise High Hornets in round one of the CIF NorCal Division IV girls basketball tournament.

The Eagles, fresh off their Division 5 North Coast Section title, got a questionable bump up into the Division IV CIF bracket, where they are seeded seventh. Enterprise was the 10th seed after playing to a 19-12 record and finishing second in the North Section Division 3 tournament.

If the Eagles felt miffed that they got moved to a more stout bracket as a gift for winning their first section title in decades, they merely took it out on the visitors Tuesday night, locking down the sharpshooting Hornets and keeping them 13 points below their season average.

“We knew they were a 3-point-dominant team,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “They like to dribble drive, kick out and hit the three.”

They do. The Hornets scored 27 of their 40 points from behind the arc. But it was never enough. Not even close.

Berry assigned junior Ahnna Randolph to stick on Enterprise senior Mianna Saechao. And when Randolph sticks, she sticks. Saechao got 10 points and had 3 threes, but there were a tough 10 and Randolph made her work for them.

“Ahnna shuts down every No. 1 player on every other team. She’s probably our best defender,” Bird said.

Randolph had five points and four rebounds, and she was in Saechao’s business all night, never allowing her to establish any kind of groove.

“Ahnna is always playing the other team’s best ball-handler, creator, and (Saechao’s) a creator, obviously,” Berry said.

But Randolph had help defensively. Cloverdale did what the Eagles do — full-court pressure nearly all night long.

“We weren’t going to change anything we do here. That’s what we do,” Berry said.

“We play a pretty good man defense,” Bird said in perhaps the second biggest understatement of the night.

The first?

“We knew our offense would pull through,” she said.

If by “pull through,” Bird meant her own 31-point, 12-rebound explosion, or junior point guard Catherine Driver’s long threes from Stephen Curry distance, or a solid night up and down the roster — then yeah, the Eagles pulled through.

Junior Faith Holloman had six points and five rebounds off the bench, senior Maci Hernandez had two points but six boards and junior Alyssa Moffett and senior Morgan Sceales each had two points.

But it was Driver who sparked the offense — and the packed house — with her shooting. She scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter when the Eagles turned a 14-10 lead after one quarter into an unsurmountable 35-16 lead at the half.

“I was feeling it,” Driver said after the game. “I banked a three — leaning — I don’t know how that went in, I was just feeling it. I don’t know.”

Here is how it went in: Enterprise tried a full-court press of their own and put Driver under some pressure after she crossed the half-court line. As the shot clock wound down, Driver was deep — super deep — but managed to lunge forward to buy her shot some space, and launched one from well beyond NBA range … and in.