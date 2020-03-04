Subscribe

Benefield: Cloverdale girls ride defense, home-court advantage to NorCal win

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 11:43PM
March 3, 2020, 11:43PM

CLOVERDALE — Cloverdale’s Tehya Bird led the charge with 31 points, but it was the Eagles’ defense and unrivaled home-court advantage that stole the show Tuesday night in a 62-40 romp over the visiting Enterprise High Hornets in round one of the CIF NorCal Division IV girls basketball tournament.

The Eagles, fresh off their Division 5 North Coast Section title, got a questionable bump up into the Division IV CIF bracket, where they are seeded seventh. Enterprise was the 10th seed after playing to a 19-12 record and finishing second in the North Section Division 3 tournament.

If the Eagles felt miffed that they got moved to a more stout bracket as a gift for winning their first section title in decades, they merely took it out on the visitors Tuesday night, locking down the sharpshooting Hornets and keeping them 13 points below their season average.

“We knew they were a 3-point-dominant team,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “They like to dribble drive, kick out and hit the three.”

They do. The Hornets scored 27 of their 40 points from behind the arc. But it was never enough. Not even close.

Berry assigned junior Ahnna Randolph to stick on Enterprise senior Mianna Saechao. And when Randolph sticks, she sticks. Saechao got 10 points and had 3 threes, but there were a tough 10 and Randolph made her work for them.

“Ahnna shuts down every No. 1 player on every other team. She’s probably our best defender,” Bird said.

Randolph had five points and four rebounds, and she was in Saechao’s business all night, never allowing her to establish any kind of groove.

“Ahnna is always playing the other team’s best ball-handler, creator, and (Saechao’s) a creator, obviously,” Berry said.

But Randolph had help defensively. Cloverdale did what the Eagles do — full-court pressure nearly all night long.

“We weren’t going to change anything we do here. That’s what we do,” Berry said.

“We play a pretty good man defense,” Bird said in perhaps the second biggest understatement of the night.

The first?

“We knew our offense would pull through,” she said.

If by “pull through,” Bird meant her own 31-point, 12-rebound explosion, or junior point guard Catherine Driver’s long threes from Stephen Curry distance, or a solid night up and down the roster — then yeah, the Eagles pulled through.

Junior Faith Holloman had six points and five rebounds off the bench, senior Maci Hernandez had two points but six boards and junior Alyssa Moffett and senior Morgan Sceales each had two points.

But it was Driver who sparked the offense — and the packed house — with her shooting. She scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter when the Eagles turned a 14-10 lead after one quarter into an unsurmountable 35-16 lead at the half.

“I was feeling it,” Driver said after the game. “I banked a three — leaning — I don’t know how that went in, I was just feeling it. I don’t know.”

Here is how it went in: Enterprise tried a full-court press of their own and put Driver under some pressure after she crossed the half-court line. As the shot clock wound down, Driver was deep — super deep — but managed to lunge forward to buy her shot some space, and launched one from well beyond NBA range … and in.

That made it 33-13 with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter. Driver had 14 points and four rebounds on the night and a number of nifty passes to her dominating post player down low, Bird.

“She’s just so amazing,” Bird said. “Her passes — she is always looking for me. We have this connection that she can’t even be looking at me and we just know that we are going to hit each other.”

In the second half, Driver whipped a no-look pass to Bird in the key that resulted in one of the easiest buckets of the night. It also got the very loud, very Eagle-heavy crowd howling at a decibel level that may or may not have made a visitor’s ears ring a little.

The Cloverdale gym is as loud as any place around and the fan support is unequaled for girls basketball in these parts. If someone thinks I’m wrong, I challenge you to pack your house and prove it. The student section was packed, loud and cheerfully obnoxious in all the best ways.

Honoring the “tropical” theme, a good number of male students were topless except for coconut bikini tops.

And they cheered and taunted and sang all night long.

It makes sense that the Eagles have not lost here all season en route to their section title and 24-2 record.

All of which makes the Eagles’ round 2 contest Thursday night on the road against Argonaut High a bit of a bummer. Where is Argonaut High School located, you ask? In Jackson, southeast of Sacramento and northeast of Stockton, at the intersection of highways 88 and 49 just west of where the Tahoe and Stanislaus National forests meet. A quick Google maps search says it’s 175 miles — a three-hour drive — away.

On top of the travel, the Eagles will face a Mustangs squad that is 29-4 and ranked No. 2 in Division IV.

But the Eagles are now on an 18-game win streak that stretches back to Dec. 27. They are not a squad to be trifled with. But they are now a squad that will be tested, and tested big, on the road. There won’t be a rooting section trying to get into the heads of their opponents or shrieking to high heaven at their no-look passes.

If the Cloverdale Eagles want to make a run at a state title, they will have to soar in foreign territory.

