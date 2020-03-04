Giants' 5th rotation spot up for grabs

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Giants manager Gabe Kapler sees his starting rotation beginning to take shape. You can pretty much pencil in Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Drew Smyly and Kevin Gausman as starters one through four, in one order or another.

But the battle for the fifth spot is well underway. Right-handers Logan Webb and Tyler Beede each made their second appearances of the spring in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers, but only Webb pitched more than one inning.

That’s because Beede started to feel tightness in his elbow while throwing his curveball. Manager Gabe Kapler said he will undergo scans Tuesday night, then get a prognosis.

Webb, regarded as San Francisco’s top pitching prospect, got the starting nod and pitched into the third inning. He completed his outing by striking out Texas left fielder Willie Calhoun on a changeup. Wandy Peralta finished the inning, and Beede entered to begin the fourth. But that would be the only inning he threw on Tuesday.

Beede struggled to locate, issuing a walk to Blake Swihart and falling behind on Adolis Garcia. But he fed Garcia a steady diet of 95-mph fastballs, then on a 2-2 count got him to chase at an offspeed pitch up in the zone for his one strikeout.

The final lines for the two front-runners: Webb: 2⅓ innings, 3 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Beede: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Webb said he may still be shaking off the spring jitters, admitting to being a little too amped on the mound and rushing his delivery.

“I was trying to work on some stuff in my lower half,” Webb said. “They don’t want me thinking about too much out there. Overall I felt pretty good out there.”

Webb’s one run allowed came on a solo home run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who took an inside fastball and hooked it down the right-field line.

The Giants opted not to send Webb to the Arizona Fall League after finishing 2019 with eight starts in San Francisco. But he spent his offseason in Arizona, anyway.

Webb worked closely with the Giants’ coordinator of pitching science, Matt Daniels, to overhaul his two-seam fastball and add a cutter to his repertoire. As part of that, Webb worked with weighted baseballs to add velocity.

“My fiancee’s here for school, so I wanted to be down here,” Webb said. “And it’s easy access to the field everyday, trainers everyday.”

He pointed to a couple cutters that he felt he left up, blaming it on the rushed delivery. Although it’s new to his repertoire, confidence isn’t so much the issue as simply refining the pitch.

Aggressive on the bases, selective at the plate

Kapler has made it no secret this spring that he wants to emphasize the Giants’ base running, and he’s asked the team’s veterans to take a leading role.

Evan Longoria encapsulated exactly what Kapler is looking for when, on Brandon Belt’s flyball out to center field, he tagged up at first base and advanced to second. The next play, Buster Posey hit a sharp single through the middle to bring home Longoria.

“I thought Evan Longoria’s base running the second time through was excellent,” Kapler said. “Obviously the big tag-up play, but then a really good jump on the single up the middle to score a big run for us. One of the themes that we’ve seen throughout camp is high-quality base running, in particular from our veterans, which sets the tone for all of our young, impressionable players.”